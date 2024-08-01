Former Wallaby Jesse Mogg returns to Top 14 in unique role

Former Australia fullback Jesse Mogg has returned to his former club Montpellier to take on the role of ‘Capsule Graine de Cistes’.

The position will see the 35-year-old bridge the gap between Montpellier’s senior squad and their academy.

The three-cap Wallaby spent three seasons at Montpellier between 2015 and 2018 before joining their Top 14 rivals Pau.

During his time at the GGL Stadium, the Australian won the European Challenge Cup in 2016, starting on the bench against Harlequins in the final.

Mogg spent a further three years with Pau before returning to the Brumbies in 2021 to see out the final two years of his career.

Speaking to Montpellier, Mogg described how the ‘Capsule Graine de Cistes’ (translated as ‘Cistus Seed Capsule’) works.

“It is a group of 13 players from the training centre fully integrated into the professional group,” he said (translated by Google).

“The idea came from the observation that in previous seasons, there were many players ‘shuttled’ between pros and hopefuls, which sometimes made the organisation complicated.

“Now, these players are always available for the senior team, it is a comfort of work for everyone. The goal is to make them progress individually by participating in the first team’s training, but these players will remain at the service of the academy team.

“I play a role of transmission between Joan Caudullo (head coach) and Damien Florio (academy coach). The goal is to be as efficient as possible in the relations between senior team and the academy.

“Every Monday during the season, the three of us will take stock to determine the needs of the professional team and those of the academy. Depending on this, each player in the Capsule will benefit from an individualised program.

“Jérémy Nugeyre, our physical trainer, will ensure their follow-up while I will take care of individual technique, in collaboration with the members of the staff. The rest of the time, I will supervise the performances of “my” players when they play in academy or in Top 14.”