Former Wallaby Carter Gordon linked with return to rugby union – report

Former Wallabies fly-half Carter Gordon may return to rugby union ahead of the 2027 World Cup in Australia, with a report linking the code-hopper with a move from the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL to the Queensland Reds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Morning Herald scribe Michael Chammas understands the Titans have given Gordon the go-ahead to negotiate with Rugby Australia, with the Reds firming as the playmaker’s likely next club destination if the NRL club agrees to a release.

Gordon has played one match for the Titans, debuting at centre in the team’s final-round clash with the Wests Tigers in September. The 24-year-old ran for 74 metres in attack and completed 14 tackles from 20 attempts on the defensive side of the ball.

Am on Leinster challenge Am on Leinster challenge

While that was Gordon’s debut in the NRL, it was the utility’s ninth match of competitive rugby league. Gordon has played eight matches for Tweed Seagulls in Queensland’s Hostplus Cup since switching codes, lining up in both the centres and halves.

It’s been reported that the Titans “aren’t desperate to release” Gordon, but the Gold Coasters have given the former Wallaby the green light to speak with the Reds and Rugby Australia – although a release won’t be granted unless it’s on the club’s terms.

The Roar reported last month that Rugby Australia CEO Phil Waugh had reached out to the NRL club about an early release for Gordon. Former Wallabies playmaker Quade Cooper has also called for Gordon to return, taking to X after Bledisloe II in Perth.

“The player we should be targeting to get back is Carter Gordon,” Cooper wrote.

“With good coaching systems now in place, he would absolutely flourish and using the depth of Ben Donaldson, Tom Lynagh and old head James O’Connor.”



Related Seven All Blacks released for NPC quarter-finals Seven All Blacks will feature in the NPC quarter-finals this weekend, boosting the prospects of four of the teams competing to reach the next stage of the knockouts. Read Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon debuted for the Wallabies in 2023 and quickly became the team’s first-choice fly-half under coach Eddie Jones, starting key matches at the Rugby World Cup that year. Ben Donaldson also wore the No. 10 jersey during the pool stage.

Mark Nawaqanitawase was another member of the Wallabies’ squad for that World Cup. The winger has since made the move to the NRL, topping the competition’s try-scoring charts with 24 four-pointers in 2025.

SMH has also reported that Nawaqanitawase is returning to the 15-player game, although it doesn’t seem likely that the former Wallaby will join an Australian side in Super Rugby Pacific.

“Is it a shock? Is it a surprise,” 2002 Sydney Roosters premiership player Brian Fletcher said on SEN 1170 Drive last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s always been mooted that he wanted to go back to rugby, but he should thank the Roosters because how much do you think this previous season has added to his contract?

“What will happen now is I’d imagine we don’t see him in league after 2027 because it’ll be the World Cup, then French rugby, Japanese rugby, even English rugby.”