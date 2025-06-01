Northern Edition
Super Rugby Pacific

Three former All Blacks push for Finlay Christie's inclusion in AB's squad

Finlay Christie has had to wait for his chance at grabbing the No 9 shirt but his place in the squad is under threat (Photo Fiona Goodall/ Getty Images)

Blues halfback and 23-Test All Black Finlay Christie has been thrown into the discussion for national selection, ahead of the home France series by three former All Blacks, who all picked Christie in their 35-man squad that they would pick in just under three weeks time.

Christie has been on the outside of All Blacks selection since the home Test series against England, where he featured in both victories on home soil, starting in the second Test match.

As the 2024 International season progressed, Scott Robertson chose Noah Hotham, the departing TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima and Cameron Roigard over Christie, with perhaps an eye for the future.

Former All Black and current Sky Sports commentator Stephen Donald explains that he doesn’t just have Christie in his squad due to his performance against the Waratahs, but believes his performances of late warrant a discussion going forward.

“Well, it’s not just because he was very good last night, but Finlay Christie for me, we’ve got a lot of young halfbacks who are all very explosive, great defensively,” Donald told The Breakdown on Sky Sport.

“But for me, I love what Finlay brings, he’s different to pretty much every other halfback in the country, very experienced, great defender, smart kicker, and also just knows how to deal with tempo.”

Donald believes that Christie would be best used in big Test matches, to close out the game rather than a younger halfback.

“You watch him controlling rucks, and you just sort of feel in these big Test matches, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to lean on a Finlay Christie, compared to throwing in another youngster?

“Because remember, Cortez Ratima is coming into the second year, Cameron Roigard has been around a bit longer, but I really like what Finlay can bring to the All Blacks team, and to be fair, I think if the Blues are going to go deep in this competition, his partnership with his man outside him, Beauden Barrett, is going to be pretty big.

101-Test former All Black Mils Muliaina also backs Christie to be involved in the All Blacks in 2025, as he brings a “hard edge” on the defensive side of the ball.

“14 weeks ago, you wouldn’t have said that, right? This is what I love about guys that are that are sort of stepping up. He was out of form, the whole team in itself were out of form.

“They didn’t quite know sort of what the style they wanted to play, but when you put big-time players in big moments and pressure moments. It’s almost getting to that sort of stage where you’re looking at Test matches, and guys start to step up.

“I like what Finlay sort of brings, he brings a little bit of a hard edge about him defensively, he’s pretty sound too.”

Current Sky Sports commentator and rugby analyst Jeff Wilson is still confused about what happened with Christie in the All Blacks squad in 2024, but likes Christie as an “insurance” option for Robertson.

“I’ve picked him, but the interesting part is, I don’t know what happened last year, because he fell out of favour. All of a sudden, after the middle of the year, he got sent back to the Bunnings NPC competition and was playing for Tasman and was playing really well.

“So clearly, they’ve seen something in the environment, they went in a different direction with Noah Hotham and what I’ve seen of Noah this year, it’s not as good as it was last year in terms of his impact.

“So I think the halfback pick is a really interesting philosophical discussion you must have if you start thinking to the future or the here and the now. I like the here and the now, I like winning Test matches now and Finlay Christie is a great insurance option for me in terms of the position.”

Comments

19 Comments
J
JW 4 days ago

Christie wasn’t notably better than Hotham with the were both playing for Tasman last year, for me. I got the idea he only got to start because he was the experienced one.


I wouldn’t be surprised if he wasn’t just as bad as Beauden was last week. Certainly I liked Funaki’s extra strength around the ruck. But it goes to show how Hotham and Preston have gone backwards through the year, and that Fakatava has none of the confidence needed at the moment to belong in an AB environment, that Christie is being talked about.


Personally if I was to be talking about a 3rd halfback for the squad, it would have to be Roe right now. Lets hope someone puts their hands up in the finals, because Finlay doesn’t strike me as the time to add much to the squad, other two half backs, in terms of their development.

R
Rizz Main 4 days ago

Can we all agree the ginger ain't cut out for abs.there are more better to pick from.

S
SC 4 days ago

Who selects a scrum half based on their defense?


I want a scrum half who makes good decisions under pressure, has a long crisp pass to his 10, quick enough to snipe around rucks and support ball carriers, and at test level, a long kicking game.


Roigard, Ratima, Preston- in that order.


Hotham has so much potential but his kicking game is not test ready, same as Fakatava.


I am not sure what Christie does well of those listed qualities.

I
IkeaBoy 4 days ago

A tidy and nippy scrum-halve but there must be at least 3 ahead of him?


What is this defensive game that Donald is talking about? I haven’t seen that from him.

L
LW 4 days ago

Serious? Every young half that's had a Crack had made finlay look pedestrian, slow, doesn't protect his own rucks, slow service inaccurate kicks.


There are so many better halfbacks in nz now the only thing he has is test caps and the ab selectors selecting only based on previous experience is the worst thing about the boys club and needs to be flushed in favour of actual form players

D
DB 5 days ago

Roigard, ratima & Preston for me. Preston seems calm and can kick off both feet. Hotham needs more time but will be awesome. Leroy Carter can cover half back, and potentially should get more time at 9 via NPC/super. He would add massive balance to a end of year squad. In terms of forwards… I like Simon parker, Cullen grace and Flanders as options at 6 (samipeni already in my team). Big knarly guys.

S
SC 4 days ago

I actually think Parker, Grace, and Flanders are all very good blindsides and have played better than Finau (although Flanders is only based on 1 performance so far).


Finau still loves smashing little 10s in the backline and making highlights more than smashing big ball carrying forwards. Stephen Donald talks about how good Finau is as a ball carrier out wide but with Sititi and Savea both available to carry out wide, the All Blacks need a third loosie to do the hard carries in tight and clean rucks. Parker, Grace, and Flanders do those things far better than Finau.

C
Cantab 5 days ago

Finlay Christie would just about be bottom of the heap of half backs i’m sorry to say. I would rank the following ahead of him in no particular order. Roigard, Ratima,Roe, Fakatava, Hotham,Preston at least and there may be others as well. Not really in the reckoning at all.

S
SO 5 days ago

Yes totally agree with you although thought Hotham was pretty inaccurate against the Brumbies

I
Icefarrow 5 days ago

What these old farts see in Christie I’ll never understand. Robertson dropped him real quick last year, referencing his inability to produce quick ball. Well, none of that has changed this season.

t
thewizard 5 days ago

Well if you want to spend most of the game trying to win the ball back after he’s given it to the other side with a stupid box kick then he’s your go to guy!

D
DJ 4 days ago

Totally, his obsession with slow well indicated box kicks, is a kick and hope. And HOPE is not a winning strategy. Percentage wise, not many teams score tries or control what happens, when they don`t have possession. I wonder what the forwards think, when they fight their guts out to win possession, just to see it given back to the opposition ?

A
Andrew Nichols 5 days ago

Weird? But what wouldI know..all this hype from former ABs suddenly on players like Ioane,Fusitua and Christie in a side that has consistently failed to deliver this season. ..like they can suddenly deliver in an AB side where the 2 that are AVs havent exactly shone in recent yrs? Weird…

S
SC 4 days ago

Ollie Norris is so much bigger and better than Fusitu’a. I can’t believe Fusitu’a is getting any media hype.

C
CO 5 days ago

Reality is the next few weeks carry a lot more weight for Allblacks selection, if the Chiefs somehow fail to win at home then it will be extraordinary and will definitely elevate several marginal blues candidates. Hard to see it happening though with the Chiefs bench depth.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
Wiseguy 10 minutes ago
Crusaders vs Reds: Havili sends timely reminder, Christchurch curse continues

I agree with your second paragraph, unfortunately not with your first though. Razor will pick him.

13 Go to comments
N
NB 25 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Aye, they didn’t show up.

113 Go to comments
N
NB 26 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Now we’re talking Fran!🤣

113 Go to comments
N
NB 27 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

It’s connoisseur hour Carlos!


Have you ever come across Rennisaance wines based in Oregon House Cal? They used to do a magnificent Riesling and I knew the winemaker there…

113 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
Why Brumbies could be key to avoiding a Lions tour cricket score

Hopefully, though it sounds like change needs to occur more broadly around the club.

113 Go to comments
J
JW 34 minutes ago
Tokyo statement lends credibility to rumoured Hurricanes signing

Dearns would be awesome in Super Rugby.


Would love for it to be at the Canes. If the Chiefs also have a form Lord next year, both them and the Canes could find more time to push their 6/locks, Ah Kuoi and Delany, out to 6 more often. Would be taking game time away from class 6s like Flanders and Shields, Iose but it would be an interest change imo.

6 Go to comments
N
NB 34 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Diff era so harder to compare, but I do feel Mehrts could have succeeded had he been playing 20 years later!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

God Forbid any clones of Jacko exist!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Sounds like they are on the same level then? I don’t see NZ winning in 2015 without DC at 10.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 38 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It took them too long to realize the combination of Mounga and BB at 10 and 15 was better than BB at 10.


Agree re Rieko to wing, unconvinced by WJ at 15 so far…

100 Go to comments
f
fl 38 minutes ago
All Blacks vs France series enhanced by landmark agreement

I was quoting the title of the article - which has since been amended.


Moving the tour by a week would give the French players very little time to prepare for the coming domestic season, and likewise the Kiwi players very little time to prepare for the RC

31 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I wanted to work Sahnnon Frizell inot the piece somehow but could not manage it!


He looks sleek and fit and eager and he combined very well with Mo’unga as Toshiba’s main ball-carrier. Savea - Sititi - Frizell is an interesting big back row option.


I was shocked when comments emerged from NZ that Jordie Barrett needs to come back and prove himself again especially as there are performers in Super Rugby stepping up. He has nothing to prove to anyone as he proves time and time again that he is world class whether in a Leinster Jersey or Hurricanes one.

I suspect this is at the nub of it. NZ rugby is still considered superior to the game in other parts of the world, so Jordie must be losing ground somehow by playing for Leinster.


Waht you say about the value of experience is true also. Look at the value Rassie has milked out of the over 30’s [sometimes the well over 30’s] in his Springboks squads. Guys like Duane Vermuelen and Willie Le Roux.

100 Go to comments
J
JWH 46 minutes ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Are you a Highlander’s supporter by chance?

4 Go to comments
N
NB 46 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

If that is a true story - and I’ve no reason to doubt it - it is a very sad outcome. All too familiar to followers of the game here in Wales!


The game is not the same as it was 10 or 15 years ago.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 49 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

DMac is undoubtedly a great player in the hybrid 10/15 mould, and he could becaome even more valuable if NZ satrt using the 6/2 bench for example. He could be an emrgency 9.


So I don’t think it is oppositional thinking. It’s possible to appreciate both players’ qualities even if Richie is the better option at 10!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 51 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

It was surprising negotiations broke down over his return to the ABs - surely they could find a workaround? Times change, and NZ is no longer way ahead of the rest of the world as it once was.

100 Go to comments
N
NB 52 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Ofc it is a better comp, and DMac might well be the best 10 in it. That doesn’t mean he is a better 10 than Mo’unga however.

100 Go to comments
f
frandinand 52 minutes ago
'Why the hell is he playing for Australia?': How Tyrel Lomax became an All Black

I take my cue from Nic Bishop who rates Lomax as the best THP in the world.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 55 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I’ll look at the game this morning but the reports have suggested the Reds never really stated their case - not good enough for a side that touts itself as the #1 club in Aussie, with the new WB coach-in-waiting!

100 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

I think I can say that, yes.


Jordie was the first to be allowed out on sabbatical in Europe, so NZR is not as flexible as you portray it.


That idea could have been profitably been incorporated 3 or 4 years ago; for example he [or someone like him] could have gone to Ireland before 2022 and returned to make everyone aware how far ahead of NZ Ireland were at that time.


But I’m not sure NZ always recognizes the value of rugby played in other parts of the world.

100 Go to comments
