Three former All Blacks push for Finlay Christie's inclusion in AB's squad
Blues halfback and 23-Test All Black Finlay Christie has been thrown into the discussion for national selection, ahead of the home France series by three former All Blacks, who all picked Christie in their 35-man squad that they would pick in just under three weeks time.
Christie has been on the outside of All Blacks selection since the home Test series against England, where he featured in both victories on home soil, starting in the second Test match.
As the 2024 International season progressed, Scott Robertson chose Noah Hotham, the departing TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima and Cameron Roigard over Christie, with perhaps an eye for the future.
Former All Black and current Sky Sports commentator Stephen Donald explains that he doesn’t just have Christie in his squad due to his performance against the Waratahs, but believes his performances of late warrant a discussion going forward.
“Well, it’s not just because he was very good last night, but Finlay Christie for me, we’ve got a lot of young halfbacks who are all very explosive, great defensively,” Donald told The Breakdown on Sky Sport.
“But for me, I love what Finlay brings, he’s different to pretty much every other halfback in the country, very experienced, great defender, smart kicker, and also just knows how to deal with tempo.”
Donald believes that Christie would be best used in big Test matches, to close out the game rather than a younger halfback.
“You watch him controlling rucks, and you just sort of feel in these big Test matches, wouldn’t it be nice to be able to lean on a Finlay Christie, compared to throwing in another youngster?
“Because remember, Cortez Ratima is coming into the second year, Cameron Roigard has been around a bit longer, but I really like what Finlay can bring to the All Blacks team, and to be fair, I think if the Blues are going to go deep in this competition, his partnership with his man outside him, Beauden Barrett, is going to be pretty big.“
101-Test former All Black Mils Muliaina also backs Christie to be involved in the All Blacks in 2025, as he brings a “hard edge” on the defensive side of the ball.
“14 weeks ago, you wouldn’t have said that, right? This is what I love about guys that are that are sort of stepping up. He was out of form, the whole team in itself were out of form.
“They didn’t quite know sort of what the style they wanted to play, but when you put big-time players in big moments and pressure moments. It’s almost getting to that sort of stage where you’re looking at Test matches, and guys start to step up.
“I like what Finlay sort of brings, he brings a little bit of a hard edge about him defensively, he’s pretty sound too.”
Current Sky Sports commentator and rugby analyst Jeff Wilson is still confused about what happened with Christie in the All Blacks squad in 2024, but likes Christie as an “insurance” option for Robertson.
“I’ve picked him, but the interesting part is, I don’t know what happened last year, because he fell out of favour. All of a sudden, after the middle of the year, he got sent back to the Bunnings NPC competition and was playing for Tasman and was playing really well.
“So clearly, they’ve seen something in the environment, they went in a different direction with Noah Hotham and what I’ve seen of Noah this year, it’s not as good as it was last year in terms of his impact.
“So I think the halfback pick is a really interesting philosophical discussion you must have if you start thinking to the future or the here and the now. I like the here and the now, I like winning Test matches now and Finlay Christie is a great insurance option for me in terms of the position.”
Christie wasn’t notably better than Hotham with the were both playing for Tasman last year, for me. I got the idea he only got to start because he was the experienced one.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he wasn’t just as bad as Beauden was last week. Certainly I liked Funaki’s extra strength around the ruck. But it goes to show how Hotham and Preston have gone backwards through the year, and that Fakatava has none of the confidence needed at the moment to belong in an AB environment, that Christie is being talked about.
Personally if I was to be talking about a 3rd halfback for the squad, it would have to be Roe right now. Lets hope someone puts their hands up in the finals, because Finlay doesn’t strike me as the time to add much to the squad, other two half backs, in terms of their development.
Can we all agree the ginger ain't cut out for abs.there are more better to pick from.
Who selects a scrum half based on their defense?
I want a scrum half who makes good decisions under pressure, has a long crisp pass to his 10, quick enough to snipe around rucks and support ball carriers, and at test level, a long kicking game.
Roigard, Ratima, Preston- in that order.
Hotham has so much potential but his kicking game is not test ready, same as Fakatava.
I am not sure what Christie does well of those listed qualities.
A tidy and nippy scrum-halve but there must be at least 3 ahead of him?
What is this defensive game that Donald is talking about? I haven’t seen that from him.
Serious? Every young half that's had a Crack had made finlay look pedestrian, slow, doesn't protect his own rucks, slow service inaccurate kicks.
There are so many better halfbacks in nz now the only thing he has is test caps and the ab selectors selecting only based on previous experience is the worst thing about the boys club and needs to be flushed in favour of actual form players
Roigard, ratima & Preston for me. Preston seems calm and can kick off both feet. Hotham needs more time but will be awesome. Leroy Carter can cover half back, and potentially should get more time at 9 via NPC/super. He would add massive balance to a end of year squad. In terms of forwards… I like Simon parker, Cullen grace and Flanders as options at 6 (samipeni already in my team). Big knarly guys.
I actually think Parker, Grace, and Flanders are all very good blindsides and have played better than Finau (although Flanders is only based on 1 performance so far).
Finau still loves smashing little 10s in the backline and making highlights more than smashing big ball carrying forwards. Stephen Donald talks about how good Finau is as a ball carrier out wide but with Sititi and Savea both available to carry out wide, the All Blacks need a third loosie to do the hard carries in tight and clean rucks. Parker, Grace, and Flanders do those things far better than Finau.
Finlay Christie would just about be bottom of the heap of half backs i’m sorry to say. I would rank the following ahead of him in no particular order. Roigard, Ratima,Roe, Fakatava, Hotham,Preston at least and there may be others as well. Not really in the reckoning at all.
Yes totally agree with you although thought Hotham was pretty inaccurate against the Brumbies
What these old farts see in Christie I’ll never understand. Robertson dropped him real quick last year, referencing his inability to produce quick ball. Well, none of that has changed this season.
Well if you want to spend most of the game trying to win the ball back after he’s given it to the other side with a stupid box kick then he’s your go to guy!
Totally, his obsession with slow well indicated box kicks, is a kick and hope. And HOPE is not a winning strategy. Percentage wise, not many teams score tries or control what happens, when they don`t have possession. I wonder what the forwards think, when they fight their guts out to win possession, just to see it given back to the opposition ?
Weird? But what wouldI know..all this hype from former ABs suddenly on players like Ioane,Fusitua and Christie in a side that has consistently failed to deliver this season. ..like they can suddenly deliver in an AB side where the 2 that are AVs havent exactly shone in recent yrs? Weird…
Ollie Norris is so much bigger and better than Fusitu’a. I can’t believe Fusitu’a is getting any media hype.
Reality is the next few weeks carry a lot more weight for Allblacks selection, if the Chiefs somehow fail to win at home then it will be extraordinary and will definitely elevate several marginal blues candidates. Hard to see it happening though with the Chiefs bench depth.