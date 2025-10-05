Former All Blacks predict win tally for upcoming Northern Tour
With the end-of-year Northern Tour fast approaching for Scott Robertson and the All Blacks, it’s time to put the Rugby Championship in the rearview mirror and start looking ahead to a 2025 Grand Slam.
The All Blacks will travel to Chicago to take on Ireland, before taking on Scotland in Edinburgh, England in London, and Wales in Cardiff to complete the Grand Slam.
Three former All Blacks have looked at the four fixtures, and predicted how many games they see the All Blacks winning, after what ended up being a mixed bag in the 2025 Rugby Championship campaign.
Former All Black centurion Mils Muliaina is very confident, and feels like Robertson’s side are at a reasonable spot currently.
“I reckon four from four, yeah, I reckon 100%, the starts the key. I mean, Ireland haven’t had a game together,” Muliaina said on The Breakdown.
“We’re coming off on the high and then the next one is Scotland, which for me is, I’m not sure because when they toured here and they played the Maori All Blacks up in Whangarei they looked good.”
“They look good, they look they’re playing a different sort of style. But that’s where I think the teams are at individually.”
Former World Cup winning first-five and current Sky Sport analyst Stephen Donald agrees with Muliaina, but believes England will be the toughest Test.
“Yep, four from four, finishing in Cardiff, but sort of for other reasons. I think England would be the one that I think if you look at the British and Irish Lions and what players they had, when you put them all back in their home nations, I think England is probably the most complete.
“To give us a bit of a go at Twickenham, but no, four for four for me, it won’t be easy there at Chicago, but I anticipate we will get the job done.”
But for former All Black first-five Aaron Cruden, who was in the squad the last time the All Blacks played Ireland in Chicago, explains that he’s a bit less confident than the others.
“Yeah, I’m probably going to go three wins, just law of averages, I reckon, yeah, it’ll be the first and the third game that I’d probably be most concerned about.
“Yeah, I understand Ireland wouldn’t have had a game and a lot of their Test players with the British and Irish Lions earlier this year, but yeah, going back to Chicago, they travel well, the Irish.
“But yeah, I’d probably put an asterisk between the first and the third.”
All 4 home unions need to be played in their backyards for it to be a Grandslam tour
It's not a Grandslam tour
ABs have a very tough Nov. The Ireland game is a 50/50 with the neutral venue.
I don’t think they’ll get an easy time of it at Twickenham and the recent closeness of the Scotland fixtures suggests Scotland might finally get their win.
Boks have been impressive with their running attacking game but it can be stifled - ironically - by playing 10-man rugby against it.
Interesting to see if any of the NH teams change their game for that one.
None of the NH teams are prepared and haven't been playing games. There is a difference between fit and match fit. It's only the Lions players that have some game time under their belts. I don't see the AB's losing any games. Compared to SA, the AB's have a very easy tour ahead. The Irish and English will put up some fight, so those two games may be closer than many would think, but I don't see them losing, especially with WC group place setting with ranking. The AB's want to be ranked #1 at the end of the EOYT. If the Boks lose one, the AB's will be #1 again. They will have that in mind and will give it their all.
I suspect that the ABs will be more battle hardened than their NH opponents after their series against the Boks, Aussies & Argies who are also more formidable than the the NH pretenders. England looks the main opposition they come up against and there is no French to face either.
What’s happened to the Sack Razor club?
Ireland is smarting from their two last losses to the ABs, this game will be tougher than most realize. Also, I think England will do a number on the ABs this year at their home ground, 2 out of 4, 3 out of 4 at best
Could very easily be 2 out of 4. They’re really lucky they’re not facing the French on their home soil
Five current AB’s were picked to play in the loss vs Ireland…
Patrick Tuipolotu, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett
I expect them all to be part of the November Grand Slam Tour and maybe get an opportunity to exact some redemption on Soldier Field…
Go the AB’s…Four from four Grand Slam…or not…
“they travel well, the Irish.”
Yes, they never miss a flight home…