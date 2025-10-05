Northern Edition
International

Former All Blacks predict win tally for upcoming Northern Tour

DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 08: New Zealand head coach Scott Robertson looks on during the warm up ahead of the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between Ireland and New Zealand All Blacks at Aviva Stadium on November 08, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

With the end-of-year Northern Tour fast approaching for Scott Robertson and the All Blacks, it’s time to put the Rugby Championship in the rearview mirror and start looking ahead to a 2025 Grand Slam.

The All Blacks will travel to Chicago to take on Ireland, before taking on Scotland in Edinburgh, England in London, and Wales in Cardiff to complete the Grand Slam.

Three former All Blacks have looked at the four fixtures, and predicted how many games they see the All Blacks winning, after what ended up being a mixed bag in the 2025 Rugby Championship campaign.

Former All Black centurion Mils Muliaina is very confident, and feels like Robertson’s side are at a reasonable spot currently.

“I reckon four from four, yeah, I reckon 100%, the starts the key. I mean, Ireland haven’t had a game together,” Muliaina said on The Breakdown.

“We’re coming off on the high and then the next one is Scotland, which for me is, I’m not sure because when they toured here and they played the Maori All Blacks up in Whangarei they looked good.”

Barrett to return, Lomax to miss Northern Tour for All Blacks

The long list of injured players for the All Blacks will also force the coaching staff to bring in some replacements, with Tyrel Lomax, Emoni Narawa and Noah Hotham all confirmed to be missing the tour with injuries.

“They look good, they look they’re playing a different sort of style. But that’s where I think the teams are at individually.”

Former World Cup winning first-five and current Sky Sport analyst Stephen Donald agrees with Muliaina, but believes England will be the toughest Test.

“Yep, four from four, finishing in Cardiff, but sort of for other reasons. I think England would be the one that I think if you look at the British and Irish Lions and what players they had, when you put them all back in their home nations, I think England is probably the most complete.

“To give us a bit of a go at Twickenham, but no, four for four for me, it won’t be easy there at Chicago, but I anticipate we will get the job done.”

But for former All Black first-five Aaron Cruden, who was in the squad the last time the All Blacks played Ireland in Chicago, explains that he’s a bit less confident than the others.

“Yeah, I’m probably going to go three wins, just law of averages, I reckon, yeah, it’ll be the first and the third game that I’d probably be most concerned about.

“Yeah, I understand Ireland wouldn’t have had a game and a lot of their Test players with the British and Irish Lions earlier this year, but yeah, going back to Chicago, they travel well, the Irish.

“But yeah, I’d probably put an asterisk between the first and the third.”

Comments

10 Comments
B
BS 2 days ago

All 4 home unions need to be played in their backyards for it to be a Grandslam tour

B
BS 2 days ago

It's not a Grandslam tour

D
Dave Didley 4 days ago

ABs have a very tough Nov. The Ireland game is a 50/50 with the neutral venue.


I don’t think they’ll get an easy time of it at Twickenham and the recent closeness of the Scotland fixtures suggests Scotland might finally get their win.


Boks have been impressive with their running attacking game but it can be stifled - ironically - by playing 10-man rugby against it.


Interesting to see if any of the NH teams change their game for that one.

H
Hellhound 4 days ago

None of the NH teams are prepared and haven't been playing games. There is a difference between fit and match fit. It's only the Lions players that have some game time under their belts. I don't see the AB's losing any games. Compared to SA, the AB's have a very easy tour ahead. The Irish and English will put up some fight, so those two games may be closer than many would think, but I don't see them losing, especially with WC group place setting with ranking. The AB's want to be ranked #1 at the end of the EOYT. If the Boks lose one, the AB's will be #1 again. They will have that in mind and will give it their all.

C
Cantab 4 days ago

I suspect that the ABs will be more battle hardened than their NH opponents after their series against the Boks, Aussies & Argies who are also more formidable than the the NH pretenders. England looks the main opposition they come up against and there is no French to face either.

P
PoppaRick 4 days ago

What’s happened to the Sack Razor club?

a
at 4 days ago

Ireland is smarting from their two last losses to the ABs, this game will be tougher than most realize. Also, I think England will do a number on the ABs this year at their home ground, 2 out of 4, 3 out of 4 at best

L
Lou Cifer 5 days ago

Could very easily be 2 out of 4. They’re really lucky they’re not facing the French on their home soil

B
B 5 days ago

Five current AB’s were picked to play in the loss vs Ireland…

Patrick Tuipolotu, Codie Taylor, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea and Beauden Barrett


I expect them all to be part of the November Grand Slam Tour and maybe get an opportunity to exact some redemption on Soldier Field…


Go the AB’s…Four from four Grand Slam…or not…

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

“they travel well, the Irish.”


Yes, they never miss a flight home…

Comments on RugbyPass

F
Francisco Roldan 3 hours ago
'If the Boks' beauty doesn't get you, its Bomb Squad beast certainly will'

Hi Nick, Very convincing article. Due to work, I only managed to watch RSAvARG #Rd2 yesterday. South Africa’s physical power remains a resource almost unreachable for most teams in the world — clearly still beyond Los Pumas’ current scope.

Still, I see in Argentina a far more ambitious team, with a broader and steadier mental framework than in the past. That maturity allowed them to build momentum and consistency even without dominating possession.



...

215 Go to comments
P
PMcD 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Totally agree but in the modern International game, lack of gain-line success is even more damaging than poor distribution (you will probably go backwards) and I think that was proven with the selection of Proctor (who has better distribution) but struggled to make gainline.

The good news is that Razor has the players, he just needs a coach to find the right combination and gameplan for the attack.



...

4 Go to comments
D
DarstedlyDan 5 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Yep - the primary role of a centre is not kicking. It’s not in the top 4 or 5, especially when you have a 2nd 5 like Barrett. Don’t agree with the pod on this one.

For the ABs, who’ve struggled all season for gainline success in the midfield, to then put their best gainline winner somewhere else, would be odd. The only reason that would make sense is if they don’t back his defence or distribution.



...

4 Go to comments
J
JR 7 hours ago
Brazil vs Paraguay | Paraguay vs Brazil | Internationals Live

Both teams will try to get the last ticket for the occasion to play the qualification to rwc2o27

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

Actually . . . . As an England fan, I think it would be better if you left him outside the squad of 23 again this Autumn. 🤣🤣

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 7 hours ago
Leicester Fainga'anuku's best All Blacks bet remains on wing

What a bunch of tosh.

LF with Jordi Barrett would give you the triple threat they are talking about but when you are that good a carrier, why would you ever kick the ball away??



...

4 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 7 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

I’m not sure - what do you guys call them? Two and three quarter eighths?

7 Go to comments
H
Henrik 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

what do you mean “have no legal right”?

NZR run the ABs, and they may choose whomever they wish to field ….



...

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 9 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s sad that Mounga has to take a massive pay cut just to play for his country in the World Cup. NZ Rugby have no shame, they do not own the game and have no legal right (that is only in developed countries with laws protecting citizens rights) to prevent players from representing their country just because they work overseas.

21 Go to comments
R
RugCs 10 hours ago
Richie Mo’unga explains ‘main reason’ for New Zealand homecoming

It’s true though.

21 Go to comments
D
DS 10 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

As an analogy, you might want to go over to PlanetF1 and see the BS aimed at Lewis Hamilton. I actually quite enjoy winding up the jealous, deranged, Lewis-haters for their pathetic comments, normally by admonishing them for not thanking the site by helping to reduce their psychologist fees. Ooh, that really gets them going! Obviously, as an opponent supporter I have to fundamentally hate Du Pont, but naturally agree he's a major positive influence on the game, thanks to his (ggrrr, ggrrr sound of gnashing teeth) amazing talents.

9 Go to comments
P
PoppaRick 10 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/why-george-bower-said-damn-when-called-up-to-the-all-blacks/

Love it, good work Bro, bloody legend!!

2 Go to comments
J
JW 10 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

The exactly the opposite, all he did was try and ‘show up’, and not enough actual work he, as the leader of the loosies, should have put his hand up to do himself.

Exactly, he’s doing the same thing for the All Blacks and theyre missing out bigtime on the player they need at 7. He’s been consistent at not delivering what Moana or the All Blacks need, well said. You can spin that off as a positive as well (which you are doing), but I’m just saying the performances of both teams are worse for a) not having a 7, and therefor b) Ardie not putting his hand up stepping into that role. The team would be a lot better with him and Cane still.



...

164 Go to comments
T
Tk 10 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Much more likely to actually get game time in ABXV Vs ABs.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s pretty consistent I’d say, just maybe a tad below Tamaiti. I thought about it some more, and he’s actually want I want from the leader off the field - the least nicest or softest of the guys is how I’d describe his attitude - not on the field. I’d be happy with him starting and getting 50 (so Tamaiti gets a good 30, or 35 even sometimes) though.

On that point also, they should have different game day captains, or field leaders. Separate the two problems and then you’ve actually got no problem!



...

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Flavour of the month selections for the All Blacks are not viable long-term

He’s off to the Tahs of course. He didn’t sound like a player interested in that sort of thing (drafted to a random team), I’m sure it would have been Blues or Saders starter or maybe backup he’d have taken in NZ if offered. Wouldn’t be surprised if he has people in Sydney.

164 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

What’s Pead’s stats, is he like a loose forward half?

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
Watch: Why fans believe Dylan Pledger ‘should be in the All Blacks’

Awesome match, they need to give NPC more exposure than SR.

Flipping the RC into 6Ns March period is a good idea to run it parrall with Super Rugby instead. Start the NPC season earlier so that All Blacks come in after a month and continue in it for the next two months then depart North after the final.



...

7 Go to comments
J
JW 11 hours ago
The four NPC performers of the week ahead of quarter-finals

Only for a year isn’t it. Tasman just had a local product come back from Japan to make his debut as well.

3 Go to comments
H
HC 12 hours ago
Why are a section of the French rugby public engaging in 'Dupont bashing'?

People here in France cry because he dared to earn money and be successful outside of rugby. All they want is for Dupont to stay small and humble boy from a little farm. And how dare he have a GF that is a celebrity and not a simple Toulouse girl. Classic french socialist mindset. It has nothing to do with him not playing. It started already with the Olympics and LVMH contract.

9 Go to comments