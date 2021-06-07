Foot injury rules Porter out until pre-season

11:12am, 07 June 2021

Ireland and Leinster tighthead Andrew Porter will be out of action until pre-season after sustaining a foot injury in last Friday’s loss to Glasgow Warriors.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury at Scotstoun last Friday in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup, and Leinster have confirmed the extent of the injury. He was subsequently ruled out of the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa this summer, and was replaced by England’s Kyle Sinckler.

Meanwhile, Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is in contention to play his first match since picking up a head injury against Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final on April 10.

The 35-year-old will be assessed this week ahead of the final game of the season against Dragons at the RDS this Friday, alongside Jamison Gibson-Park, Adam Byrne and Harry Byrne, who have all had hamstring issues.

Tommy O’Brien will be unavailable this weekend after picking up a hamstring injury in the captain’s run ahead of the Glasgow match. He joins a lengthy injury list which includes James Lowe (back), Conor O’Brien (knee), Will Connors (knee), Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Dave Kearney (quad), Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Rhys Ruddock (calf), Jack Dunne (ankle), Dan Leavy (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).

Though the loss in Scotland ended Leinster’s hopes of winning the competition, the match at the RDS this Friday will be the last game of the current season and it will also host 1,200 Leinster Rugby supporters as part of the trial events being hosted over the coming weeks.