Potential Lions call-up Kyle Sinckler withdrawn by Bristol Bears

By Ian Cameron
(Photo by Peter Cziborra/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

    Potential British & Irish Lions call-up Kyle Sinckler is a late withdrawl by Bristol Bears for their came with Leicester Tigers this afternoon.

    The club said: “One change for Bristol Bears as Kyle Sinckler (hamstring) is ruled out, with John Afoa coming in at tighthead. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro comes onto the bench.”

    The withdrawal means fans won’t get to see Sinckler go up against fellow England prop and friend Ellis Genge, who lines up at loosehead for Leicester Tigers. Both have spoken publically of their disappointment at missing out on Lions selection and today would have provided the pair a stage to showcase their talents and throw their hats in the ring as potential Lions call-ups.

    BRISTOL BEARS TEAM: 15. Max Malins; 14. Piers O’Conor, 13. Semi Radradra, 12. Siale Piutau, 11. Henry Purdy; 10. Callum Sheedy, 9. Harry Randall; 1. Yann Thomas, 2. Will Capon, 3. John Afoa, 4. Dave Attwood, 5. Chris Vui, 6. Steven Luatua (c), 7. Dan Thomas, 8. Nathan Hughes.
    System players: 16. Jake Kerr, 17. Jake Woolmore, 18. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19. Joe Joyce, 20. Ben Earl, 21. Andy Uren, 22. Ioan Lloyd, 23. Alapati Leiua.

    LEICESTER TIGERS TEAM: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Harry Potter, 13 Matías Moroni, 12 Matt Scott , 11 Kini Murimurivalu , 10 Johnny McPhillips, 9 Ben Youngs, 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Tom Youngs (c), 3 Dan Cole, 4 Harry Wells, 5 Cameron, Henderson, 6 George Martin, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Hanro Liebenberg

    REPLACEMENTS: 16 Julián Montoya, 17 James Whitcombe, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Tomás Lavanini, 20 Jasper Wiese . 21 Richard Wigglesworth, 22 Zack Henry, 23 Nemani Nadolo

