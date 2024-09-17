Five players who could light up the new Gallagher Premiership season

The new Gallagher Premiership season has a hard act to follow after 2023/24 delivered thrills and spills right up until the final whistle of the Twickenham showpiece. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five players who have the ability to light up the months ahead:

Waisea Nayacalevu (Sale, centre)

In an era where the Premiership has lost its pulling power for overseas stars, Nayacalevu’s recruitment provides the league with a box office attraction. Brought in to replace Manu Tuilagi, the explosive Fijian is a giant of a centre who was one of the standout performers at the World Cup 12 months ago. At 34-years-old he is in the twilight of his career, but his running lines, footwork and athleticism remain sharp.

Fin Baxter (Harlequins, prop)

A rising star of the English game who is 22-years-old and just getting started. Baxter faced a baptism of fire when making his Test debut against New Zealand in the summer but he emerged with his reputation enhanced to end a magnificent season in style. Harlequins have a rare talent on their hands given his scrummaging expertise and feel for attack, but he is no longer flying under the radar and will have a target on his back.

Fergus Burke (Saracens, fly-half)

Faces one of the most unenviable challenges in the Premiership – filling the boots of departed Saracens kingpin Owen Farrell, who has joined Racing 92. The club’s director of rugby Mark McCall has chosen wisely for his replacement with the 25-year-old Kiwi possessing a strong pedigree having served as understudy to All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo’unga at the Canterbury Crusaders.

Guy Pepper (Bath, flanker)

Recently name checked by Bath teammate Finn Russell, much is expected of the 21-year-old openside who arrived at The Recreation Ground from Newcastle over the summer. Bath are well stocked for back rows but Pepper’s work off the ball, handling skills and appetite for defence give him the skill set needed to excel. England A honours came last season and he has already been called into Steve Borthwick’s senior squads.

Christian Wade (Gloucester, wing)

Showed Louis Rees-Zammit how hard it is to crack the NFL by returning to rugby without having made a regular season appearance in three years with the Buffalo Bills. After a couple of seasons at Racing 92, Wade has returned to the Premiership where he made his name as a prolific finisher with Wasps. He will be intent on showing he still has a nose for the try line even at 33.