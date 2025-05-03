Fissler Confidential: The latest twist in Leicester Tigers' desperate search

Leicester Tigers have been sent back to the drawing board after being thwarted once again in their search to replace Michael Cheika when he steps down at the end of the season after Leon MacDonald turned down an approach.

Former All Black Macdonald, who is a consultant at the Western Force, couldn’t agree on a deal and will choose between Queensland Reds and Japanese outfit Yokohama Canon Eagles.

RugbyPass understands the Reds could offer him an assistant coach job until Les Kiss takes charge of the Wallabies next year, and he then moves in on a three-year deal as head coach.

Deposed Premiership champions Northampton Saints are set to finalise a deal to bring Clermont Auvergne fly-half Anthony Belleau to Franklin’s Gardens on a one-year contract when his current deal expires this summer.

RugbyPass reported earlier this week that Saints had emerged as surprise front-runners to sign the former French international, who spent six years at Toulon before moving to ASM three years ago.

Saints boss Phil Dowson moved to snap up Belleau, 29, to provide cover for England stars Fin Smith and George Furbank after Jamie Benson signed a new deal to remain at Premiership rivals Harlequins.

Toulon and Samoa inside centre Duncan Paia’aua has held talks with relegation-threatened Top 14 side Perpignan over a potential move when his current contract ends this season.

RugbyPass reported in December that former Australia A international Paia’aua, 29, had also met with Harlequins about a move to the Premiership this summer, but that deal now appears to be in doubt.

Paia’aua, who was born in Porirua on New Zealand’s North Island before his family relocated to Melbourne when he was three, made the last of his four appearances for Toulon in October.

Dave Walder took his first training session with Exeter Chiefs on Thursday morning after days of disruption at Sandy Park brought his arrival forward by three months.

Walder had been due to become the new attack and backs coach under Rob Hunter but will now work alongside Rob Baxter, who is overseeing team affairs until the end of the season following Hunter’s departure.

Baxter issued an emergency call to Walder to step in for Ali Hepher, who was demoted from head coach in March to a backs role before being placed on gardening leave after Sunday’s defeat to Gloucester.

Former Wales and Lions prop Wyn Jones is tipped to return to Wales when his contract with Harlequins ends this summer.

Jones, 33, joined the London club last July after 13 seasons with the Scarlets. He has made 20 appearances for Quins — 13 from the bench — but is expected to move on when his deal expires in July.

Reports in Wales suggest Jones is heading to the Dragons, who have lost 15 of their 16 United Rugby Championship games this season and are looking for experienced reinforcements.

Former Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe, who is leaving Gloucester after a single season, has entered talks with Top 14 side Bayonne.

New Zealand-born Anscombe, 33, had also been linked with Provence Rugby and Leicester Tigers, but Bayonne now appear favourites to land him as they prepare for Camille Lopez’s retirement at the end of the season.

According toActu Rugby in France, Bayonne have also been in contact with Castres’ Luka Matkava, Enzo Hervé from Toulon, and Argentine international Philippe Tayeb.

Sale Sharks owner Simon Orange and his wife Michelle are branching into football after being confirmed as lead investors in a £1.45m fundraising round for non-league club Altrincham.

Brian Kennedy — a former Sharks and Stockport County owner — previously moved Sale from Heywood Road to Edgeley Park. The Oranges’ involvement follows last month’s news that Sale are exploring new stadium sites.

A move 13 miles to Altrincham’s Moss Lane, near Sale’s Carrington training base, may now be under consideration.

Exeter Chiefs are expected to send more of their top prospects down the Devon Expressway to National League One side Plymouth Albion next season.

Sources in Plymouth suggest Chiefs were pleased with Albion’s work with Paul Brown-Bampoe and plan to expand the partnership. One of the players who could join Albion is Kane James.

With just a 46-mile journey between Sandy Park and Brickfields, the link allows dual training and swift game access.

Former Fiji Sevens coach Gareth Baber is reportedly set to lead Nice’s push for a return to the Top 14, according to L’Équipe.

The 52-year-old Welshman previously played for Bristol and the Dragons before coaching Cardiff Blues and later Fiji Sevens. He will be supported by backs coach Barry Maddocks — formerly of Biarritz and Agen — and forwards coach Emiliano Bergamaschi.

Nice are hoping to win Nationale promotion for the second time in three years.

Former Bristol Bears openside Dan Thomas will remain at Cardiff next season after a successful first campaign in the Welsh capital.

Thomas, 31, made over 120 appearances for Bristol before moving and has played 21 times for Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship and Challenge Cup this season. He is currently seventh in the URC turnover rankings.

“I’ve enjoyed the challenge at the club, not only in terms of the URC, and the variety of teams, styles and travel,” said Thomas.

