42 - 17
FT
5 - 34
FT
21 - 28
FT
29 - 10
FT
44 - 27
FT
20 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
46 - 14
FT
52 - 20
FT
10 - 9
FT
38 - 20
FT
44 - 34
FT
38 - 13
FT
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
Gallagher Premiership

Fissler Confidential: The latest twist in Leicester Tigers' desperate search

Head coach (L) Michael Cheika of Leicester Tigers talks to his assistant coaches ahead of play during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Leicester Tigers and Harlequins at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Leicester Tigers have been sent back to the drawing board after being thwarted once again in their search to replace Michael Cheika when he steps down at the end of the season after Leon MacDonald turned down an approach.

Former All Black Macdonald, who is a consultant at the Western Force, couldn’t agree on a deal and will choose between Queensland Reds and Japanese outfit Yokohama Canon Eagles.

RugbyPass understands the Reds could offer him an assistant coach job until Les Kiss takes charge of the Wallabies next year, and he then moves in on a three-year deal as head coach.

Deposed Premiership champions Northampton Saints are set to finalise a deal to bring Clermont Auvergne fly-half Anthony Belleau to Franklin’s Gardens on a one-year contract when his current deal expires this summer.

RugbyPass reported earlier this week that Saints had emerged as surprise front-runners to sign the former French international, who spent six years at Toulon before moving to ASM three years ago.

Saints boss Phil Dowson moved to snap up Belleau, 29, to provide cover for England stars Fin Smith and George Furbank after Jamie Benson signed a new deal to remain at Premiership rivals Harlequins.

Toulon and Samoa inside centre Duncan Paia’aua has held talks with relegation-threatened Top 14 side Perpignan over a potential move when his current contract ends this season.

RugbyPass reported in December that former Australia A international Paia’aua, 29, had also met with Harlequins about a move to the Premiership this summer, but that deal now appears to be in doubt.

Paia’aua, who was born in Porirua on New Zealand’s North Island before his family relocated to Melbourne when he was three, made the last of his four appearances for Toulon in October.

Dave Walder took his first training session with Exeter Chiefs on Thursday morning after days of disruption at Sandy Park brought his arrival forward by three months.

Walder had been due to become the new attack and backs coach under Rob Hunter but will now work alongside Rob Baxter, who is overseeing team affairs until the end of the season following Hunter’s departure.

Baxter issued an emergency call to Walder to step in for Ali Hepher, who was demoted from head coach in March to a backs role before being placed on gardening leave after Sunday’s defeat to Gloucester.

Former Wales and Lions prop Wyn Jones is tipped to return to Wales when his contract with Harlequins ends this summer.

Jones, 33, joined the London club last July after 13 seasons with the Scarlets. He has made 20 appearances for Quins — 13 from the bench — but is expected to move on when his deal expires in July.

Reports in Wales suggest Jones is heading to the Dragons, who have lost 15 of their 16 United Rugby Championship games this season and are looking for experienced reinforcements.

Former Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe, who is leaving Gloucester after a single season, has entered talks with Top 14 side Bayonne.

New Zealand-born Anscombe, 33, had also been linked with Provence Rugby and Leicester Tigers, but Bayonne now appear favourites to land him as they prepare for Camille Lopez’s retirement at the end of the season.

According toActu Rugby in France, Bayonne have also been in contact with Castres’ Luka Matkava, Enzo Hervé from Toulon, and Argentine international Philippe Tayeb.

Sale Sharks owner Simon Orange and his wife Michelle are branching into football after being confirmed as lead investors in a £1.45m fundraising round for non-league club Altrincham.

Brian Kennedy — a former Sharks and Stockport County owner — previously moved Sale from Heywood Road to Edgeley Park. The Oranges’ involvement follows last month’s news that Sale are exploring new stadium sites.

A move 13 miles to Altrincham’s Moss Lane, near Sale’s Carrington training base, may now be under consideration.

Exeter Chiefs are expected to send more of their top prospects down the Devon Expressway to National League One side Plymouth Albion next season.

Sources in Plymouth suggest Chiefs were pleased with Albion’s work with Paul Brown-Bampoe and plan to expand the partnership. One of the players who could join Albion is Kane James.

With just a 46-mile journey between Sandy Park and Brickfields, the link allows dual training and swift game access.

Former Fiji Sevens coach Gareth Baber is reportedly set to lead Nice’s push for a return to the Top 14, according to L’Équipe.

The 52-year-old Welshman previously played for Bristol and the Dragons before coaching Cardiff Blues and later Fiji Sevens. He will be supported by backs coach Barry Maddocks — formerly of Biarritz and Agen — and forwards coach Emiliano Bergamaschi.

Nice are hoping to win Nationale promotion for the second time in three years.

Former Bristol Bears openside Dan Thomas will remain at Cardiff next season after a successful first campaign in the Welsh capital.

Thomas, 31, made over 120 appearances for Bristol before moving and has played 21 times for Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship and Challenge Cup this season. He is currently seventh in the URC turnover rankings.

“I’ve enjoyed the challenge at the club, not only in terms of the URC, and the variety of teams, styles and travel,” said Thomas.

Barbarians set for historic Springboks fixture

History will be made in Cape Town at the end of June when the Barbarians men's team take to the field for the first time on South African soil for a fixture against world champions South Africa.

Comments

2 Comments
M
Mark 8 days ago

The fiasco that is Tigers search for a new coach is getting beyond parody now.

How on earth the club has allowed itself to be manouvered into the position it now finds itself in, is a damning indictment of the people running the club.

The players are Tigers led by donkeys!!

f
fl 8 days ago

why aren’t Leicester trying to hire Rowntree??

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JWH 13 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 16 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 17 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 27 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 51 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 58 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

9 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I think Simon Parker is very much on the radar of the All Black selectors and is playing better than Samipeni Finau.

6 Go to comments
