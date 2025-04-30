Northern Edition

Sevens

Final hurrah for the All Blacks Sevens

(Photos/Gettys Images)

The All Blacks Sevens finish their season in Los Angeles this weekend at the World Championship event after a series of disappointing results that saw them finish seventh on the circuit.

Over the 2024/25 season they weren’t able to win any of the six events, while missing out on a top three finish at every stop.

Their best return was a fourth place finish in Dubai to start the season, while in Perth the side finished a lowly ninth.

While the Black Ferns Sevens rode high with a dominant seasons ever (they made the final at every stop and won four of the six events), it is clear the All Blacks Sevens have a different fight on their hands.

Sevens has well and truly changed from a global perspective in the men’s game. The top three nominees for World Sevens Player of the Year all speak Spanish, with two Argentinians and one Spaniard.

Los Pumas have unbelievable power in the forwards, with Luciano Gonzalez the game’s premier player. He will likely take the Player of the Year gong, while his nominated teammate Marcos Moneta is one of the fastest players in the game, already won it in 2023.

It’s no longer about New Zealand and Fiji and hasn’t been for some time. Olympic gold medallists France are strong, even without Antoine Dupont, Argentina are in the midst of their greatest era ever, Spain has risen to become a top men’s side finishing third this season. South Africa and Australia are still strong.

Just not long ago Samoa was one of the best teams on the men’s circuit, and now they have dropped off completely after being relegated. USA, once a rising force in the 2010s with speedsters Carlin Isles and Perry Baker, finished dead last.

The men’s sevens game has never been better as a product with the unpredictable nature of the competitive landscape, but that’s not good news for the All Blacks Sevens and the dominance they once held.

In 2021/22 following the Covid years, the All Blacks Sevens finished eighth due to not being able to compete at the first four legs of the circuit. They managed to win the last event of the season, in Los Angeles.

Under then-coach Clark Laidlaw, the All Blacks Sevens surged back the following season to claim their 14th title in the 2022/23 season at a time where the circuit was 11 stops long. This was also coincidently the last year they were able to play on home soil in Hamilton.

They won five of the 11 events, coming home strong down the stretch and held off runners-up Argentina for the series championship.

That year was the breakthrough season for Roderick Solo who was a game-changer. Unfortunately injury has kept him sidelined since. Solo was a weapon who was a one-on-one nightmare to defend which gave the side instant production when they needed it. Cody Vai emerged as an 18-year-old in Hong Kong with a dream debut tournament as an injury cover call up. The team gelled with a good core of veterans and young talent.

The following year they came a respectable third on the circuit before the Olympics campaign of 2024. The post-Olympics exodus has seen some superb athletes leave the setup in their mid-to-late 20s. And rightly so, if they have ambitions in the 15s no one can blame them, it is the right time to make the move.

Leroy Carter moved to the Chiefs, Fehi Fineanganofo to the Hurricanes and Moses Leo went to the Melbourne Storm. All were in their prime, particularly Carter who  was nominated as World Player of the Year in 2023. A New Zealand player hasn’t won that award since Tim Mikkelson in 2013.

Losing just a handful of those players has hurt at a time when you can’t lose an inch in this men’s competition. Not to mention the injuries.

Playmaker Akuila Rokolisoa has not been seen this season due to injury, and he’s one of the all-time top scorers. He’s due to return in LA. Cody Vai’s older brother Kitiona, is also back for the first time in a long time. Amanaki Nicole made his return in Hong Kong.

The All Blacks Sevens still have plenty of young talent, 19-year-old prodigy Oli Mathis came through this season, North Harbour’s Sofai Maka after a breakout NPC season, Xavier Tito-Harris who debuted as an 18-year-old and is still just 20.

Frank Vaenuku is just 19 and is a New Zealand U20 rep, along with this year’s U20 squad member Maloni Kunawave who debuted in Perth but is now with the U20 programme.

They haven’t found the title-winning formula yet but in Los Angeles they will have a lot of big names back for the first time.

There’s one more roll of the dice in Los Angeles with the chance to win a one-off world championship. As long as there is chance, that’s all that’s needed for any New Zealand rugby side. Every dog has its day as they say.

But even after Los Angeles as the wind of change sweeps through the circuit, the All Blacks Sevens need some love, a rejuvenation, and a resurgence.

Without being able to play at home, they don’t get a lot of some support from back home and a deep connection with the country is somewhat missing as a result. They don’t get the attention the All Blacks do, and they don’t get the love the Black Ferns do.

They are facing a challenge unlike any rugby team in the country and that is reason enough to get behind them, whether they win or not. They are actually now the underdogs and are fighting the strongest opposition of any of the national teams.

The team has some of the country’s brightest young players out there on the front lines that are worth supporting and they need it now more than ever. The 2024/25 has been a tough season but tough times breed strong players. And strong players create good times.

There is too much talent in New Zealand to keep this Sevens side down for long. When they get it together, they will no doubt they will rise again. Don’t bet against black.

4 Comments
J
JW 6 days ago

Is Luciano any chance of representing Los Pumas?

I
Icefarrow 6 days ago

Spot on in regards to a lack of interest following the tournament leaving our shores. A real shame too, given how a a good number of the All Blacks’ superstars came through the 7s system first.

C
Cantab 6 days ago

In the men’s game 15s appears to attract the cream of available talent due no doubt to better remuneration and profile. Not quite the same situation for the women but note that several now switching to 15s

J
JW 6 days ago

Maybe that has something to do with such an unprecedented season from them?

Sign up for free
Comments on RugbyPass

d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

d
david cargle 1 hour ago
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

9 Go to comments
J
G
GM 2 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

6 Go to comments
P
G
GM 3 hours ago
What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Why ‘the curse of the Bambino’ is still stronger than ever at Leinster

Five meters from the goal line. One minute to go. Leinster has 15 players, Saints only 13. They get that penalty.

They tried the trick play after using it twice successfully.


Why not a BLOODY scrum? 15 to13, FFS! Five meters to go, two extra backs!?


🤦‍♂️


The horror of not using your brain and not THINKING!

163 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Not really .Chiefs didn’t win either and look where the Blues are this year. Past history goes back over several seasons and Crusaders are usually at the forefront. Can be forgiven for an occasional aberration.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

Excellent player and hope she gets back for the WC, but it sounds as if she will be seriously undercooked in terms of playing time. It’s taken quite a while for some other world class players to get properly up to speed recently after serious injuries.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

Canes gotta make finals Proctor plays well in the big games he might get the nod but he has old story big match cut down errors make tackles

6 Go to comments
L
LW 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

What reiko wants is less important than what the coaches want from him

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

There is no dilemma. The awful indulgence of Ioane is over.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

It’s time for a change. Rieko has gotta go.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Shame about last year then aye

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Fitter, stronger Wallaroos confident maiden Black Ferns scalp is on horizon

Oh Bless them..love their enthusiasm. Irrepressible optimism of Australian rugby.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Crusaders settle on new starting 10 for Chiefs showdown

Sadly..Saders by 15.

5 Go to comments
