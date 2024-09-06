Select Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

Fiji player ratings vs Tonga | Asahi Pacific Nations Cup

By Philip Bendon
Frank Lomani

Fiji overcame an early red card to centre Adrea Cocagi to secure a second victory in the 2024 Asahi Pacific Nations Cup with a comprehensive 50 – 19 shutout of Tonga.

Coming out of the blocks hot, the Fijians scored three tries inside the opening ten minutes before the red card stunted their progress. Capitalising on their numbers advantage, Tonga scored three superb tries of their own to get back on level pegging at 19 – 19 with thirty-five minutes on the clock.

Despite being on the ropes, Fiji swung the fixture back into their favour on the stroke of half-time when backrow Elia Canakaivata scored his team’s fourth try.

This score proved to be the catalyst for a Fijian rampage as they went onto score three unanswered converted tries and a penalty to secure an impressive victory.

Here is how the Fijian players fared at the Teufaiva Stadium.

1. Eroni Mawi – 7
Enjoyed a real tussle with Ben Tameifuna for the bulk of an hour albeit always on a Tongan feed to the scrum. Offensively, he carried on 3 occasions for 12 meters and a line break as part of a strong showing from the Fijian front row.

2. Tevita Ikanivere – 8.5
Morphing for a brief moment in time into the great Sireli Bobo, the skipper was released from his front-row duties as he hit an open prairie courtesy of his exceptional footwork. Once free from the initial contact, the hooker stepped three defenders before dotting down for his team’s second try inside the opening ten minutes.

Sustaining his effort for the best part of seventy minutes, the 24-year-old Super Rugby standout carried 9 carries and 62 meters made whilst making 10 tackles in what was a world-class performance.

3. Samu Tawake – 7 
Plucked from the action when the scores were level in the 53rd minute, having put in a strong shift, Tawake went after Tonga loosehead Jethro Felemi with some success. Defensively, the tighthead was a clear standout when Tonga launched their first-half siege, completing 12 tackles during his time on the pitch.

4. Mesake Vocevoce – 8
Playing a significant role in his team’s ability to secure ruck ball with 69% of the Fjiian rucks taking less than three seconds to complete. At set piece time, he was Fiji’s go-to line-out winner with 8 catches playing a major part in his team’s 93% success rate in this department.

Around the park, he was ultra dynamic with 7 carries for 28 meters in the tight exchanges whilst topping the tackle charts for a team with 13.

5. Temo Mayanavanua – 7.5
The Northampton Saints powerhouse brought his Premiership-winning composure to guide his inexperienced lock partner along. Combining with Vocevoce at line-out time while getting through much of the unseen and unheralded work around the breakdown, Mayanavanua was crucial to his team’s ability to secure quick ball.

6. Meli Derenalagi – 7
Leading the charge for his team’s impressive defensive display, Derenalagi topped the tackle charts with 13, including 1 dominant effort to go with his 5 line-out takes and 1 turnover. Operating alongside the free-roaming pairing of Canakaivata and Tuisue, Derenalagi got through a mountain of work that ultimately set the platform for his team to get on top of their hosts.

7. Elia Canakaivata – 8.5
Two tries capped off what was a mightily impressive showing from the openside. Carrying 9 times for 54 meters, Canakaivata operated as a strike running option for Caleb Muntz to great effect. In addition to his carrying, the backrow showed his soft skills as a distributor operating as a playmaker in the front line of the attack; he utilised his carrying threat to create space for some superb passes. These skills played a key role in his team’s opening score as he took the ball at first receiver before spreading it wide.

8. Albert Tuisue – 6
Fiji’s go-forward machine did the hard yard in the opening half, with his incisive carrying setting the platform for the first try. Overall, it was an industrious performance from the Gloucester backrow built on work rate, which freed up those around him to shine.

9. Frank Lomani – 8
Utterly crucial to the Fijian game plan, Lomani’s ability to whip the ball away from the breakdown with pace and accuracy ensures that his big ball carriers are always on the front foot. Completing 75 passes and 5 carries for 54 meters, the Drua incumbent carried his late-round Super Rugby form into the PNC.

10. Caleb Muntz – 7.5
Fiji’s smooth operator had an assured performance behind a pack that was steaming forwards at a rate of knots. Picking the right options time and again, Muntz was pinpoint with his passing game and kicked well when needed.

From the kicking tee, he landed six of the seven conversions and a penalty for a personal haul of 15 points.

11. Epeli Momo – 6 
A constant threat, the winger went looking for work throughout his fifty minutes on the pitch. Closing his account with 45 meters from 6 carries and 1 try assist was a solid return from the 24-year-old flyer.

12. Adrea Cocagi
Shown a yellow card in the 15th minute which was subsequently upgraded to a twenty-minute red card. The incident in question was a reckless dive into the breakdown, making contact with the head of Tongan lock, Harrison Mataele.

13. Iosefo Masi – 9
Dotting down for the opening and closing scores was just a reward for Fiji’s top ball carrier, who closed his account with 13 carries, 2 line breaks, 3 offloads and a whopping 146 meters made.

Throughout the full eighty minutes, his marshalling of the Fijian backline was exceptional in what was a hugely positive performance and a sign that he is ready to take over from Waisea Nayacalevu.

14. Vuate Karawalevu – 8.5
Simply uncontainable from the off, the former Sydney Roosters player shredded Tonga for 78 meters from 8 carries, including 2 line breaks, an offload and a try assist.

Still just 23-years-old and in his first year of professional rugby union, the Waratahs winger has breakout star written all over him.

15. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula – 7.5
Fiji’s playmaking fullback had a strong showing once again for his team as he marshalled the backfield with authority. Mixing up his count attack with a combination of well-placed kicks and dynamic runs, the 20-year-old created opportunities for his lethal back three compatriots to expose.

Replacements
16. Mesulame Dolokoto – 5
Getting a ten-minute run in relief of the impressive captain, the experienced hooker played his part in his team’s flourish at the end with a strong carry and incredible turnover.

17. Haereiti Hetet – 6
Burst off the bench with bundles of energy for a solid twenty-minute effort. The former Maori All Black was accurate at the breakdown, playing a key role in his team’s rapid rate of play.

18. Peni Ravai – 7
Bringing a cool head to proceedings, the test veteran had some crucial interventions that got his team rolling just as Tonga had gained parity. Securing a key turnover and running wreck shop at the breakdown, Ravai did exactly what you’d want as an impact sub.

19. Ratu Rotuisolia – 5
Stuggled to match the intensity of the man he replaced in Mayanavanua but was a constant presence around the breakdown. This physicality ensured Tonga couldn’t get near the Fijian ball and ultimately contributed to their strong finish.

20. Kitione Salawa – 5 
Taking over from Tuisue as Fiji’s workhorse, the rangy backrow put himself about the park in his third test. While he had no major splash plays, Salawa got through his assignment of pressuring the Tongan breakdown.

21. Peni Matawalu – 5 
Coming on for the final ten minutes when his team were comfortably in front, the scrumhalf enjoyed an armchair ride behind a pack that was humming. Playing with freedom and plenty of pace, he had a hand in both of the final tries.

22. Inia Tabuavou – 7.5
Came off the bench and stunted the Tongan attack with 2 turnovers whilst also doing his bit in attack with 7 carries for 55 meters and a try. Playing a more significant role than he might have expected following Cocagi’s red card, the utility back had a highly impressive outing.

23. Ilaisa Droasese – 5
Getting a full half-hour run, the versatile back struggled to impose himself as he only got on the ball once and didn’t have a meaningful impact on proceedings.

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

