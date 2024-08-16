Exeter issue statement over links to Ugo Monye's accused racial abuser

Exeter Chiefs have issued a statement to say the accused racial abuser of Ugo Monye has “no connection” to the club.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Angus Beukes will go on trial in March next year accused of racially abusing former England international Monye at an Exeter match in November last year.

Beukes, 32, of Cape Town, South Africa, denied a charge of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court by video-link on Wednesday.

Former Wallabies on the time they swam with sharks in South Africa | RPTV Boks Office appear on Australian show KOKO to discuss the Rugby Championship and amongst other things, shark diving. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV WATCH NOW Former Wallabies on the time they swam with sharks in South Africa | RPTV Boks Office appear on Australian show KOKO to discuss the Rugby Championship and amongst other things, shark diving. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV WATCH NOW

In the wake of the announcement of the trial, it emerged that the accused had played alongside an employee of Exeter as recently as February for New Cross RFC in Kingsteignton, Devon.

In response to these links, Exeter swiftly issued this statement: “The club can confirm that the individual accused in the racism incident with Ugo Monye has no connection to Exeter Rugby Club or our subsidiary organisations.

Exeter Chiefs Leicester All Stats and Data

“The club were unaware of any prior connection between the accused and a member of our community team. The two played rugby together for a local club for approximately three months, from October 2023 until the individual accused left the country to return to his native South Africa.

“That connection did not extend beyond the local club in question and is of no relevance to Exeter Rugby Club or the work undertaken by our member of staff. The individual accused was not a regular visitor to Sandy Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident, which took place outside of Sandy Park Stadium grounds following the Gallagher Premiership match between Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester in November 2023, was swiftly dealt with by the club and security on-site.

“The club then worked with Devon and Cornwall Police to ensure that any relevant information, statements and evidence were all given to those investigating the incident.

“Exeter Chiefs have a zero-tolerance policy for any behaviour of this kind, and the club acted to ensure the incident was dealt with by the relevant authorities.”