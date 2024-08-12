Every Premiership club's signing to watch ahead of next season

Preseason is well underway for clubs in the Gallagher Premiership, with the new season just over a month away.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, most clubs have got the bulk of their business out of the way, although there are still likely to be some surprises.

In a summer where some of the biggest names in the league have left for France, there are inevitably some exciting signings that have big shoes to fill. Here’s one to watch from each club:

The All Blacks get real on where they fell short against Argentina | The Rugby Championship The All Blacks get real on where they fell short against Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Northampton Saints – Josh Kemeny

Reigning Premiership champions Northampton saw some club legends leave the club at the end of last season, particularly in the back row with Courtney Lawes saying goodbye to Franklin’s Gardens. With Lewis Ludlam also joining Toulon, Saints’ back row is going to look very different this coming season.

They have recruited well though, with Wallaby Josh Kemeny tasked with ushering in a new era at the back of the scrum. A ferocious ball carrier, the two-cap Wallaby is different to his predecessors, and brings his own unique style with former Australia head coach Eddie Jones previously using him as a ‘utility player’- covering both the back row and the wing.

Bath Northampton All Stats and Data

Bath – Guy Pepper

Described by Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan as “one of the most talented and exciting back rowers in the English game,” former Newcastle Falcons openside Guy Pepper is one for the future and the present at the Rec.

Though Bath are already well-stocked in the back row, the 21-year-old could well finish the season as a starter in blue, black and white, and will certainly ensure that there is no drop in class as some stars are on Test duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sale Sharks – Waisea Nayacalevu

Fiji’s captain Waisea Nayacalevu has arrived in Manchester from Toulon knowing he is filling a midfield void left by Manu Tuilagi. While that is an unenviable job, the centre is well-equipped to step up.

He won’t bring the same kind of physicality to the Sale midfield, but he is not exactly lacking in size either. With George Ford pulling the strings at No10, the dynamic centre could enjoy a lot of success at the Sharks.

Saracens – Phil Brantingham

Saracens saw no fewer than five props leave the club at the end of last season, with former England, and British & Irish Lions loosehead Mako Vunipola headlining the list. The three-time European champions have, however, recruited wisely in the front row.

Despite only being 22, former Newcastle Falcons loosehead Phil Brantingham could see a lot of action this coming season. Following a season where Saracens’ scrum came off second-best in their biggest games (chiefly in knockout matches), Brantingham, alongside fellow new prop signings Rhys Carre and Fraser Balmain, could change their fortunes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bristol Bears – Bill Mata

Bristol have been busy this summer bringing in both up-and-coming players and current stars. Soon to be 33, Fiji No.8 Bill Mata is not exactly one for the future, but the former Edinburgh loose forward could make a huge impact this coming season.

With the Bears reverting back to their swashbuckling style of rugby at the back end of last season, and reaping the rewards, the Fijian is a dream signing for Pat Lam. The Olympic gold medallist will have plenty of opportunities to get his hands on the ball in space next season, which will be exciting to see.

Harlequins – Leigh Halfpenny

A player of Leigh Halfpenny’s reputation needs no introduction- everyone in the Premiership knows what’s coming from the Welshman.

Now in the twilight years of his career at the age of 35, this could be the 105-cap fullback’s last hurrah of his career. But with age comes wisdom, and Quins head coach Danny Wilson mentioned the club will benefit from his “enormous experience”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RugbyPass (@rugbypass)

Exeter Chiefs – Tamati Tua

After leaving the Brumbies at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season, RugbyPass believe former New Zealand U20 centre Tamati Tua has already signed for the Chiefs, though nothing is official yet.

The Kiwi could form the classiest midfield partnership in the league alongside Henry Slade. Both are well-balanced runners and skilful operators, and with Joe Hawkins also in the squad, the midfield could be a real area of strength for the Chiefs next campaign.

Leicester Tigers – Corne Beets

Out goes one South African, in comes another. While the loss of World Cup-winning Springbok Jasper Wiese will be seismic for the Tigers at Welford Road, the arrival of Junior Springbok of the Year Corne Beets could ease the pain.

The 20-year-old is not too dissimilar to Wiese either- both mobile No.8s that pack a punch in contact with great footwork in tight spaces. Whether this season will be Beets’ breakout campaign is yet to be seen, but he is likely to be a star at Welford Road.

Gloucester – Christian Wade

Replacing the Premiership’s sixth-highest try scorer of all time with the fifth is not a bad move, and that is what Gloucester have done by recruiting Christian Wade for Jonny May.

What’s more, with Chris Ashton sitting just 19 tries ahead of him with 101, the 33-year-old will be gunning for that top spot with the Cherry and Whites having sealed his Premiership return after a six-year absence.

Newcastle Falcons – Sammy Arnold

Following a dismal season, there has been a lot of change at Newcastle with incomings and outgoings aplenty.

With so many signings, it is hard to pick a standout, but former Ireland centre Sammy Arnold may be the pick of the bunch. The former Ulster, Munster and Connacht centre has spent the last two seasons at Brive, but will now try his hand in the country of his birth.

Falcons director of rugby Steve Diamond is relishing the “hard edge” the 28-year-old will bring to their midfield, which may be the perfect antidote to a disastrous season. The fact that he can cover the wing is just an added bonus.

Related Gloucester eye France back row Ibrahim Diallo Gloucester, who finished ninth in the Premiership last season, are one of the clubs that have registered an interest in signing Racing 92 back-row Ibrahim Diallo if the Parisian giants don’t tie him down to a long-term contract. Read Now