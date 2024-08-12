Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 15
FT
21 - 29
FT
22 - 13
FT
34 - 21
FT
7 - 33
FT
21 - 36
FT
30 - 38
FT
55 - 12
FT
55 - 21
FT
19 - 26
FT
32 - 41
FT
21 - 54
FT
40 - 21
FT
Wednesday
03:05
Gallagher Premiership

Every Premiership club's signing to watch ahead of next season

By Josh Raisey
TOULOUSE, FRANCE - OCTOBER 08: Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Fiji and Portugal at Stadium de Toulouse on October 08, 2023 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Preseason is well underway for clubs in the Gallagher Premiership, with the new season just over a month away.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, most clubs have got the bulk of their business out of the way, although there are still likely to be some surprises.

In a summer where some of the biggest names in the league have left for France, there are inevitably some exciting signings that have big shoes to fill. Here’s one to watch from each club:

Video Spacer

The All Blacks get real on where they fell short against Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Video Spacer

The All Blacks get real on where they fell short against Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Northampton Saints – Josh Kemeny
Reigning Premiership champions Northampton saw some club legends leave the club at the end of last season, particularly in the back row with Courtney Lawes saying goodbye to Franklin’s Gardens. With Lewis Ludlam also joining Toulon, Saints’ back row is going to look very different this coming season.

They have recruited well though, with Wallaby Josh Kemeny tasked with ushering in a new era at the back of the scrum. A ferocious ball carrier, the two-cap Wallaby is different to his predecessors, and brings his own unique style with former Australia head coach Eddie Jones previously using him as a ‘utility player’- covering both the back row and the wing.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Bath
14:45
20 Sep 24
Northampton
All Stats and Data

Bath – Guy Pepper
Described by Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan as “one of the most talented and exciting back rowers in the English game,” former Newcastle Falcons openside Guy Pepper is one for the future and the present at the Rec.

Though Bath are already well-stocked in the back row, the 21-year-old could well finish the season as a starter in blue, black and white, and will certainly ensure that there is no drop in class as some stars are on Test duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sale Sharks – Waisea Nayacalevu
Fiji’s captain Waisea Nayacalevu has arrived in Manchester from Toulon knowing he is filling a midfield void left by Manu Tuilagi. While that is an unenviable job, the centre is well-equipped to step up.

He won’t bring the same kind of physicality to the Sale midfield, but he is not exactly lacking in size either. With George Ford pulling the strings at No10, the dynamic centre could enjoy a lot of success at the Sharks.

Saracens – Phil Brantingham
Saracens saw no fewer than five props leave the club at the end of last season, with former England, and British & Irish Lions loosehead Mako Vunipola headlining the list. The three-time European champions have, however, recruited wisely in the front row.

Despite only being 22, former Newcastle Falcons loosehead Phil Brantingham could see a lot of action this coming season. Following a season where Saracens’ scrum came off second-best in their biggest games (chiefly in knockout matches), Brantingham, alongside fellow new prop signings Rhys Carre and Fraser Balmain, could change their fortunes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bristol Bears – Bill Mata
Bristol have been busy this summer bringing in both up-and-coming players and current stars. Soon to be 33, Fiji No.8 Bill Mata is not exactly one for the future, but the former Edinburgh loose forward could make a huge impact this coming season.

With the Bears reverting back to their swashbuckling style of rugby at the back end of last season, and reaping the rewards, the Fijian is a dream signing for Pat Lam. The Olympic gold medallist will have plenty of opportunities to get his hands on the ball in space next season, which will be exciting to see.

Harlequins – Leigh Halfpenny
A player of Leigh Halfpenny’s reputation needs no introduction- everyone in the Premiership knows what’s coming from the Welshman.

Now in the twilight years of his career at the age of 35, this could be the 105-cap fullback’s last hurrah of his career. But with age comes wisdom, and Quins head coach Danny Wilson mentioned the club will benefit from his “enormous experience”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by RugbyPass (@rugbypass)

Exeter Chiefs – Tamati Tua
After leaving the Brumbies at the end of the Super Rugby Pacific season, RugbyPass believe former New Zealand U20 centre Tamati Tua has already signed for the Chiefs, though nothing is official yet.

The Kiwi could form the classiest midfield partnership in the league alongside Henry Slade. Both are well-balanced runners and skilful operators, and with Joe Hawkins also in the squad, the midfield could be a real area of strength for the Chiefs next campaign.

Leicester Tigers – Corne Beets
Out goes one South African, in comes another. While the loss of World Cup-winning Springbok Jasper Wiese will be seismic for the Tigers at Welford Road, the arrival of Junior Springbok of the Year Corne Beets could ease the pain.

The 20-year-old is not too dissimilar to Wiese either- both mobile No.8s that pack a punch in contact with great footwork in tight spaces. Whether this season will be Beets’ breakout campaign is yet to be seen, but he is likely to be a star at Welford Road.

Gloucester – Christian Wade
Replacing the Premiership’s sixth-highest try scorer of all time with the fifth is not a bad move, and that is what Gloucester have done by recruiting Christian Wade for Jonny May.

What’s more, with Chris Ashton sitting just 19 tries ahead of him with 101, the 33-year-old will be gunning for that top spot with the Cherry and Whites having sealed his Premiership return after a six-year absence.

Newcastle Falcons – Sammy Arnold
Following a dismal season, there has been a lot of change at Newcastle with incomings and outgoings aplenty.

With so many signings, it is hard to pick a standout, but former Ireland centre Sammy Arnold may be the pick of the bunch. The former Ulster, Munster and Connacht centre has spent the last two seasons at Brive, but will now try his hand in the country of his birth.

Falcons director of rugby Steve Diamond is relishing the “hard edge” the 28-year-old will bring to their midfield, which may be the perfect antidote to a disastrous season. The fact that he can cover the wing is just an added bonus.

Related

Gloucester eye France back row Ibrahim Diallo

Gloucester, who finished ninth in the Premiership last season, are one of the clubs that have registered an interest in signing Racing 92 back-row Ibrahim Diallo if the Parisian giants don’t tie him down to a long-term contract.

Read Now

The Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 is coming to England. Register now here to be the first to hear about tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Louis Rees-Zammit makes his NFL debut for the Kansas City Chiefs

2

Boks issue update after RG Snyman withdrawl from Wallabies rout

3

Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

4

Rassie Erasmus on the blame for Springboks’ ‘frustrating errors’

5

Ben Lam quits union for rugby league with immediate effect

6

Fissler Confidential: Exeter see off Saracens as NRL pinch NZ Olympian

7

Rees-Zammit reveals most 'super weird' thing ahead of Kansas debut

8

Joe Schmidt’s view on stark caps difference between Wallabies & Springboks

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

The Australia coach's home-based troops were battered and bruised by South Africa in the Rugby Championship opener.

FEATURE

Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'

The Sharks defence guru is widely regarded as one of South Africa's hottest coaching properties.

FEATURE

How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

After the England Series, the All Blacks have rung the backline changes ahead of The Rugby Championship opener with Los Pumas

Comments on RugbyPass

A
AD 16 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Thanks Nick, and totally correct.


Ultra-short term (this weekend) there is no solution, because the squad is set. Only one OS, no Tuopo, recovering Bell, but smaller and/or less skilled guys across the park.


Normal short term (2-3 weeks time), not enough time and/or interest for more than 2 or 3.


Medium term, maybe up to 5 OS based players. With a fit Tuopo and Bell this could deliver some big surprises.


Longer term it actually looks worse. SR is not producing players and there is little or no money for this to do anything other than get worse.


The players are professionals, not amateurs. They will go where the money is. Surely this is obvious.


If they want guys playing close to home they have to strike a deal with the Japanese comp, if they'll have us. Must be ASAP


Otherwise, do what Australian soccer does.

7 Go to comments
R
RD 20 minutes ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Guys as a Saffa I think the AB does not know what their DNA is anymore. Secondly the top 5 Teams in the world has lost the fear of playing the AB. Only the boks in the past stood a chance 1/2 of beating the AB. It all started chancing when Ireland won the series in New Zeeland, please this is not to knock the AB as I can remember well when the AB pundits said in 2016/2017 we need a strong Springbok side to make our rugby strong. All 5 or 6 top sides can beat each other on the day, the French is only good playing at home, Ireland and England could have easily won the two test the other day. I think Ireland is a very good side at the moment and I don't think they always get the recognition for how good they are. As for the English it's the one team I hate loosing too just a Afrikaans / English thing going back many years "however I'm married to a Pommie" their rugby is on the up and in 2027 they will be knocking on the World Cup door again. As for the AB go back and go find your DNA as I honestly don't think the management knows anymore, Test rugby has moved on from just troughing the ball around and rely on flair to win games. Saturday will be another story the AB will be up for it and put a big score on the board and then they think all is well again, the problem is deeper then is currently showing. Everybody wanted Ian's Fosters head I said to a friend of mine Test Rugby is not Super Rugby with the Crusaders now you are playing the best of the best of other countries.

13 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 32 minutes ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

So that headline sure made me smile Nick! And there is much worse to come when the Boks eventually up sticks and head north too! It’s gonna take a fair old while before a NZ/Aus/Fiji/Japan/Samoa/Tonga combo fires on all cylinders…

7 Go to comments
R
RD 56 minutes ago
'That's not working': Sir John Kirwan on the All Blacks' failed strategy

Funny how the wheel turns now JK says there was not enough scrums so the AB could not get dominance in the game, in the W/C he cried Wolf because the Saffa's was only playing to scrum. So what did World Rugby do they changed the rules to help the AB and the likes of Mark Williams (the want to me couch not good enough) to try and take the Boks strength away and now it comes home to bit them how cried Wolf😿😁

8 Go to comments
N
NE 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Australian rugby is in a mess and having 5 SR teams (now 4)¡ doesn’t help. 3 would be a far better scenario. SA fled from SR with their tails between their legs after 9 winless years and had they fielded only 2, maybe 3, teams they would have at least been competitive and would in all likelihoodstill be part of SR. WR doesn't care where SA players ply their trade, they are going to ensure that the protection the national team has enjoyed from WR officials for the past 3 decades remains firmly mandated in their desperate desire to be seen as a 'global' governing body.

7 Go to comments
R
RD 1 hour ago
Wallabies confirm three players out of Perth Test

As a SAFFA I think he is a really good couch and the idea to undermine the Aussies is nonsense, Wallabies has never been that good for All Black couches to undermine the Aussie players or structures. Other the early 2000 with John Earls Wallabies they always played second fiddle to NZ.

8 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

At the bottom of one of Brett's articles, I mentioned how Joe would need overseas players or the games against RSA and NZL could be bloodbaths. I feel no satisfaction in being proven right.


Another thing I learned on Saturday is that the family of the late Kitch Christie live here in Brisbane. Tim Horan had a braai and a beer with Kitch's son Clayton in the build up to the test.

7 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

But that handful contains key players, RD. And Rassie picks them in a heartbeat.

7 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

"The issue for Australia is an abiding desire to disparage or minimise overseas influence, a subtle thread of sporting xenophobia. ‘Giteau’s Law’ still presides in spirit if not in letter, and it applies to coaches as much as players."


Music to my ears, Nick. This is what I have felt forever in the pro era. And for long part of a very small contingent holding this view. Australia just does not have the depth of talent to ignore players of the class of Skelton, BPA, Koroibete et al. We now have too many good players overseas, the situation is getting out of control now. The Giteau should be thrown in the bin.

7 Go to comments
R
RD 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Well put JD the problem we faced is the South African Rand is and was so weak that we could not hang onto our top players. When Rassie took over his first and biggest demand was that he could pick all players available outside the country. With winning back to back World Cups the scenario has hanged completely, we now only have a hand full off our top plyers playing outside of South Africa the bulk of our top plyers are playing within SA.

7 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Agreed, Australia have probably reached the point where they could do with a few experienced players from overseas, to help the youngsters develop if nothing else. But I think the overall strategy of bringing through the youngsters together will reap dividends in time. Fits in with their strategy of bringing in Horne and Nuciafora to improve their pathways, improving alignment and spending more on community rugby. A long overdue return to solid long term planning.


BTW my latest article focuses on South Africa's brilliant overall strategy, including the eligibility issue you mentioned above but also player workloads and multiculturalism. It's so clever how they've made the most of their financial weakness and almost turned it into a strength.

7 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hour ago
Schmidt's Wallaby woes suggest Super Rugby is no longer fit for purpose

Great piece as always Nic. I doubt if the Australian rugby budget is much bigger than the South African one given that in South Africa rugby is the biggest earner on pay stations whereas rugby union has a relatively small viewership in Australia.

One of the biggest gripes during their stay in Super Rugby was that SA audiences were contributing the bulk of TV income yet the SA share of that was disproportionately small.

I'm afraid Australia is in a rugby union doom loop. The less they win the fewer talented youngsters take to rugby instead of the other codes. Hopefully the BIL tour will rekindle some enthusiasm, but unless there is a seismic shift I can't see the doom loop being arrested. But without allowing players on national interest to take overseas gigs - the chances are zero.

7 Go to comments
b
by 1 hour ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

The costs of attending a rugby test is extortionate.

28 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

There was a decade of 'execution' talk around Ireland in the 90s. Nothing comes of it. Peter Clohissy almost having his knob chopped in a food guillotine messing on the piss after another hammering was closest.

13 Go to comments
P
Philou 2 hours ago
All Blacks, Scotland lose out due to Argentina’s Rugby Championship heroics

Jeez, can there be a bigger insult to the Wallabies than describing what happened at their fortress as a "routine 33-7 defeat"? I reckon Joe Schmidt should stick that up on the dressing room wall in Perth to light a bit of fire.

1 Go to comments
J
Jacque 2 hours ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

Too many avg players IMO. Sam Darry, Tupou Vaai'i, Ethan Blackadder, Anton Lienert-Brown,Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord.


Absolutely NO FEAR factor in this team.


Playing Mckenzie at 10 when you have Barrett, easily in the top 5 flyhalfs of all time, playing 15 while having the most destructive counter attacking 15 on the bench & Mckenzie who can easily slot in at 15.

Patrick Tuipulotu

Scott Barrett


Will deffo be back in when they return from injury.

13 Go to comments
D
DS 3 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Also if Cane's card remains yellow NZ win the WC final.

13 Go to comments
D
DS 3 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Nothing sad about going back to Sam Cane. Every time he is left out the team has less leadership and lacks powerful defense. (Not like Blackadder). Example v Eng 2019 WC. The Irish have credited Cane with being the biggest thorn in their side in the France WC 1/4 final - on YT now.

13 Go to comments
D
DS 3 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

What's wrong with crediting the other side - that's what grownups do? Better than publicly picking on players or blaming the officials? Argentina were better prepared, played with more energy and passion so deserve to be praised.


Kiwi Olympians have shown this excellent attitude towards other competitors and even old Trumpy noticed it.

13 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
'That's not working': Sir John Kirwan on the All Blacks' failed strategy

There is no Giteau Law. Rugby Australia has made it clear to Cheika and Rennie and Jones and now Schmidt they can select whoever they like from wherever they like. It's a myth.

8 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life' Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.