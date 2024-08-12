Gloucester eye France back row Ibrahim Diallo

Gloucester, who finished ninth in the Premiership last season, are one of the clubs that have registered an interest in signing Racing 92 back-row Ibrahim Diallo if the Parisian giants don’t tie him down to a long-term contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blindside flanker Diallo, 26, also plays on the openside of the back row. He is out of contract at La Defense Arena next summer and is already attracting interest from Top 14 rivals. His name has been sent around the Premiership.

RugbyPass sources in France say that a move to Gloucester is unlikely because the Cherry and Whites would be forced into paying so much over the odds to make a switch attractive, making a deal too costly to pull off.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu explains how is stepped up into the flyhalf berth with such ease Feinberg-Mngomezulu explains how is stepped up into the flyhalf berth with such ease

It’s not impossible to imagine, however, especially if Gloucester free up funds by offloading back- rows Zach Mercer, who has interest from France after failing to break into the England squad under Steve Borthwick; and Ruan Ackermann.

Toulon will provide competition for Gloucester, while Toulouse are also said to be monitoring developments in the French capital, where talks between Diallo and Racing bosses are already underway.

Gloucester are unlikely to have to wait long to find out if a deal is possible, as all the big-name French clubs look to complete the bulk of their transfer business between now and Christmas when the market tends to slow down.

Diallo, who started his career at AAS Sarcelles, moved to Racing in 2015 and has made 115 appearances, scoring nine tries since breaking into the side, coming off the bench to make his debut against Bordeaux in December 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

This summer, he returned to Fabien Galthie’s squad for the first time since playing against Japan in July 2022 for the second test against Argentina and then the one-off game against Uruguay.

Related Fissler Confidential: Exeter see off Saracens as NRL pinch NZ Olympian The Top 14 giants are still locked in talks with the Sharks as they look to agree on a transfer fee for the double Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks skipper, and they could be concluded as early as next week. Read Now