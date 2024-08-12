Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 15
FT
21 - 29
FT
22 - 13
FT
34 - 21
FT
7 - 33
FT
21 - 36
FT
30 - 38
FT
55 - 12
FT
55 - 21
FT
19 - 26
FT
32 - 41
FT
21 - 54
FT
40 - 21
FT
Wednesday
03:05
Gallagher Premiership

Gloucester eye France back row Ibrahim Diallo

By Neil Fissler
France's flanker Ibrahim Diallo (R) runs with the ball while Uruguay's wing Mateo Vinals tries to stop him during the Rugby Union test match between Uruguay and France at the Charrua Stadium in Montevideo on July 10, 2024. (Photo by Eitan ABRAMOVICH / AFP) (Photo by EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images)

Gloucester, who finished ninth in the Premiership last season, are one of the clubs that have registered an interest in signing Racing 92 back-row Ibrahim Diallo if the Parisian giants don’t tie him down to a long-term contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blindside flanker Diallo, 26, also plays on the openside of the back row. He is out of contract at La Defense Arena next summer and is already attracting interest from Top 14 rivals. His name has been sent around the Premiership.

RugbyPass sources in France say that a move to Gloucester is unlikely because the Cherry and Whites would be forced into paying so much over the odds to make a switch attractive, making a deal too costly to pull off.

Video Spacer

Feinberg-Mngomezulu explains how is stepped up into the flyhalf berth with such ease

Video Spacer

Feinberg-Mngomezulu explains how is stepped up into the flyhalf berth with such ease

It’s not impossible to imagine, however, especially if Gloucester free up funds by offloading back- rows Zach Mercer, who has interest from France after failing to break into the England squad under Steve Borthwick; and Ruan Ackermann.

Toulon will provide competition for Gloucester, while Toulouse are also said to be monitoring developments in the French capital, where talks between Diallo and Racing bosses are already underway.

Gloucester are unlikely to have to wait long to find out if a deal is possible, as all the big-name French clubs look to complete the bulk of their transfer business between now and Christmas when the market tends to slow down.

Diallo, who started his career at AAS Sarcelles, moved to Racing in 2015 and has made 115 appearances, scoring nine tries since breaking into the side, coming off the bench to make his debut against Bordeaux in December 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

This summer, he returned to Fabien Galthie’s squad for the first time since playing against Japan in July 2022 for the second test against Argentina and then the one-off game against Uruguay.

Related

Fissler Confidential: Exeter see off Saracens as NRL pinch NZ Olympian

The Top 14 giants are still locked in talks with the Sharks as they look to agree on a transfer fee for the double Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks skipper, and they could be concluded as early as next week.

Read Now

Discover your Sevens style - what type of player are you? Take our quiz to uncover your unique style and find out which Rugby Sevens stars match you best!

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Louis Rees-Zammit makes his NFL debut for the Kansas City Chiefs

2

Boks issue update after RG Snyman withdrawl from Wallabies rout

3

Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

4

Rassie Erasmus on the blame for Springboks’ ‘frustrating errors’

5

Ben Lam quits union for rugby league with immediate effect

6

Fissler Confidential: Exeter see off Saracens as NRL pinch NZ Olympian

7

Rees-Zammit reveals most 'super weird' thing ahead of Kansas debut

8

Joe Schmidt’s view on stark caps difference between Wallabies & Springboks

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'

The Sharks defence guru is widely regarded as one of South Africa's hottest coaching properties.

FEATURE

How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

After the England Series, the All Blacks have rung the backline changes ahead of The Rugby Championship opener with Los Pumas

FEATURE

Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game

The premier French league is no retirement home for superstars of the game and players have to immerse themselves one hundred percent

Comments on RugbyPass

J
John 19 minutes ago
'That's not working': Sir John Kirwan on the All Blacks' failed strategy

There is no Giteau Law. Rugby Australia has made it clear to Cheika and Rennie and Jones and now Schmidt they can select whoever they like from wherever they like. It's a myth.

7 Go to comments
D
DS 22 minutes ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

Wonder if Robertson's time might have been better employed building for the Breaking Olympic spot rather than pestering Ian Foster for his job. Razor as a name is a great start anyway.

9 Go to comments
D
DS 28 minutes ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

"Execution was the buzz word"

Changes need to be made for sure, but execution sounds a bit harsh, with just four games gone and only one loss?

9 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Jordie Barrett: All Blacks got 'exactly' what they expected from Pumas

First match of the RC gave Los Pumas a lot of time to prepare their plays and tricks. Assuming NZ will nullify then that gives Argentina only a couple of training sessions for match 2.

Uunless...unless. contemponi has made Argentina prepare for both matches. Outside chance of that.

Externally there was a lot of talk over the years of respecting Argentina. And NZ players did warmly try and hold the sentiment. But did they really have it deep down in their gut? I would say that now they do. And thus victory may be the start of Argentinas rise to really challenge the SH duopoly.

7 Go to comments
T
TO 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

Yeah your right, as I've said though it's an attempt to get "our two world class forwards acting in tandem leading the way ". Blackadder, Jacobson, Papali'i and even Cane are all pretty much the same height, weight and effectiveness.

We gotta change the way we're doing things or we'll get the same thing.

Go the ABs.

36 Go to comments
B
BC 1 hour ago
'It’s moments like this that we will remember for years to come'

Irrespective of what the RFU say, it will never be called the Allianz stadium by the fans. It will always be Twickenham and will continue to be so long after this sponsorship runs out.

1 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Jordie Barrett: All Blacks got 'exactly' what they expected from Pumas

100%. They expected a fight with England and won those tight games. NZ looked like a team who had not psychologically prepared for a potential close contest. This ofcourse hands the initiative to Argentina who knew a major fight would be required to win and wee ready.

Argentina wont go away in the second test like two years ago. This week and next game should be a real test for NZ. If they think with a few tweaks they will blow Arg away, they could end up in another fight

7 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

It’s amazing isn’t it as Argentina have brought this passion twice in the last four years to beat the ABs

Why were we not ready for that?


But this was next level and with more creativity


I must admit I pumped for Ardie as captain but he looked lost in that second half and appeared to forget he was captain


Those two losses prior at least only saw a try conceded per game


It’s four this time

9 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Jordie Barrett: All Blacks got 'exactly' what they expected from Pumas

Like you, they might have assumed that knowing what Argentina would do should result in a landslide and were psychologically unprepared to fight.

7 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hour ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

I thought we would never get over the “Journey” with John Mitchell filled with vacant stares in to the distance


It’s not you is it ? 😂

Anyway the other Mitch still had an 82% success rate despite “not getting on with the media” apparently


I can’t actually comprehend much of what Hansen says above and I’ve said it before this sides looks mostly clueless already - perhaps over coached with the multiple coaches


BB impact papered over some cracks in the England series

Those cracks are now gaping chasms


If we get Paddy T back and start Cane for grunt we might have a chance this weekend


Sad to go back to the future with Cane but that’s the situation

9 Go to comments
T
Terry24 1 hour ago
Wallabies confirm three players out of Perth Test

He didnt sabotage Ireland, other teams had worked us out, particularly the box kick. England had put 50 on us in the lead up. We had lost the 6 nations. NZ beat Ireland well but had missed the real NH threatwhich was England

7 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

I was shocked to see so many empty seats at the stadium.


I think it is partly to do with Argentina. Obviously they are a very good side this year, but they are often a very bad side also. Did not turn up at the WC semi final at all, and had a poor comp generally. Not many people in NZ follow NH rugby where the Argentinians ply their trade so probably limited knowledge of their players.


Considering Eden Park sells out every ABs game, and it holds the most people, there is a strong argument to make it the national rugby stadium and play all ABs games there like England, Wales, Ireland and Scotland do with their national stadiums.


Some years the ABs will only play 5 or 6 games at home, to not sell every one of them out is very poor. If Wellington does not sell out vs Australia NZR have to question the logic of hosting ABs games there.

27 Go to comments
A
AH 2 hours ago
Los Pumas upset All Blacks to begin Rugby Championship on almighty high

Need hoskins in loose trip. Void of any link between loosies and backline

35 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 2 hours ago
'That's not working': Sir John Kirwan on the All Blacks' failed strategy

Multiple reasons, including making more money in the NH and preserving our Currie Cup.


Aussies will eventually have to scrap their Giteau law and let players go play wherever they want. With their current level of debt, I am surprised they haven't already scraped it and let the OS clubs pay their bast players wages.

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 2 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

He needed a zap everytime he said "skillset/s", "learnings" or "what does that look like?".

9 Go to comments
J
John 3 hours ago
Wallabies confirm three players out of Perth Test

Well it is either that or he is completely hopeless. Take your pick. He sabotaged Ireland at a previous World Cup by telling them he was walking out on them prior remember.

Kiwis are cunning I'll give them that.

7 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
Wallabies confirm three players out of Perth Test

That would imply that Schmidt, a man of integrity, really took the job to undermine Australia?

I assume you are stating this in jest a d it's not the daft conspiracy theory it appears to be.

7 Go to comments
T
Terry24 3 hours ago
All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

New Zealand didn't expect a fight and deep down didnt think Argentina would be close enough to make it a fight. They lost a fight they hadn't prepared for. They will prepare respectfully this week.

9 Go to comments
D
DS 3 hours ago
How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

The Chiefs have had many players that were thought not good enough to be ABs. Lowe, Ake made the WCup team of the tournament. Add Ngatai, Anscombe, Stevenson, Kerr Barlowe and Nankivell to the list of players ignored at home but very successful abroad. What a waste of talent!

53 Go to comments
T
Toaster 3 hours ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

They clearly rise on the odd occasion but let’s face it they struggled to beat a French B and C team in Argentina and of course we thrashed them in the semi


If they can push the Boks then yes they’ve made progress

12 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.