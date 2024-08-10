Fissler Confidential: Exeter see off Saracens as NRL pinch NZ Olympian

Racing 92 are looking for a tighthead prop to fill one of their two injury joker spots that will help fill the void left by Siya Kolisi when he finalises his return to the Sharks. The Top 14 giants are still locked in talks with the Sharks as they look to agree on a transfer fee for the double Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks skipper, and they could be concluded as early as next week.

RugbyPass understands that Racing want to claw back as much as possible of the R17million (£726,200) they paid out to sign him and they will then reinvest the money into signing a much-needed front rower.

Exeter Chiefs have seen off interest from several clubs, including former European and Premiership champions Saracens, to retain the services of England U20s fly-half Ben Coen.

Rassie Erasmus sheds light on RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje’s niggles Rassie Erasmus sheds light on RG Snyman and Ruan Nortje’s niggles

The 19-year-old Teignmouth-born Coen, who made 14 BUCS Super Rugby appearances for Exeter University last season, only made his England debut against France U19s earlier in the year. He made five appearances for the England U20s, including starting the World Rugby Championship final victory over France and the semi-final win over Ireland in South Africa last month.

Bristol Bears owner Steve Lansdown is set to take his personal wealth to over £2billion if he cashes out his remaining six per cent stake in financial giants Hargreaves Lansdown, who are set to be snapped up in a £5.4bn deal.

The 71-year-old Guernsey-based Lansdown, who also owns Bristol City Football Club, is estimated to be worth £1.9bn. He helped to make Hargreaves Lansdown, which started in a spare bedroom, the biggest DIY investment platform in the country.

A consortium of investors, including CVC, is set to complete a buy-out of the firm early next year, and Lansdown is expected to cut his remaining ties in return for cashing out his interests for around £309m.

Newcastle Falcons might not be kicking off the Gallagher Premiership season until September 20 when they entertain Bristol, but they are already on the lookout for injury reinforcements. Steve Diamond has signed seven players ahead of the new season, six on a permanent basis, including Edinburgh tighthead Luan de Bruin and centre Connor Doherty on loan from his former club, Sale Sharks.

Ace wheeler dealer Diamond told a media call this week that he might be in the market for a lock, most likely on a short-term basis, because two players are recovering from operations. Diamond also confirmed he has stood down from his consultancy role at the RFU, where he was part of a group helping tier two teams improve standards.

The RFU got Diamond on board because of his experience in growing clubs sustainably and he was estimated to be paid around £20,000 a month. He told the media this week that he was no longer helping the RFU and is fully focused on his job with the Falcons, who finished bottom of the Premiership last season.

Melbourne Storm are poised to make a cross-code move to sign New Zealand sevens star Moses Leo now that his commitments at the Olympic Games in Paris have been completed. The NRL side met with North Harbour’s Leo, the 26-year-old bronze medalist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, before he left.

He helped the Kiwis finish in fifth place in France and is now expected to hold more talks after returning from Europe. Three years ago, after the delayed Tokyo Olympics, the Storm landed another New Zealand sevens star, Will Warbrick. He has proved to be a success, with 25 tries in 42 matches.

According to an industry expert, the RFU could earn as much as an eye-watering £130m from its partnership with insurance and business asset giant Allianz, whose headquarters are in Munich. RugbyPass understands that the partnership starts next month and that Twickenham, renamed Allianz Stadium, will swell RFU coffers by £13m a year for 10 years.

It represents a bargain for Allianz, who had been in talks with West Ham over a deal for the London Stadium and had been quoted almost double by another London Premier League club for naming rights to their ground.

US-qualified openside flanker Joe Johnston, who can play anywhere across the back row, is reported to be on his way back to New Zealand after a successful stint in the United States with the New England Free Jacks.

Johnson made 48 appearances for the Free Jacks, scoring eight tries, and was a member of the side that beat San Diego to win the 2023 MLR final. The 26-year-old, who started his career with the Bay of Plenty, is said to be heading home where he has agreed on a deal with Waikato to play in the NPC.