Stormers recruit free agent Dave Ewers following his Ulster release

Dave Ewers is staying in the United Rugby Championship for 2024/25 after signing a short-term deal with the Stormers following his June release by Ulster. The 33-year-old blindside flanker, who was a member of the Exeter Chiefs side that won the Champions Cup/Premiership double in 2020, can also operate at No8.

He made over 200 appearances for the Chiefs before spending last season in Belfast, where he played 16 times before becoming one of nine players to leave the cash-strapped province at the end of the season.

Ewers was living in Exeter in recent months while he looked for another club. His signing will raise a few eyebrows in Cape Town as they released Junior Pokomela in June only to now replace him with a player six years older. Stormers No8 Evan Roos also revealed on this week’s RugbyPass TV Boks Office show that he faces a six-month lay-off due to his need to have a shoulder operation.

Director of rugby John Dobson explained on the club’s website that Ewers will bring plenty of physicality and considerable experience to the side this season. Dave fits the profile of what we were looking for in the short-term, given we are missing some key loose forwards due to injury.

“He has proven himself as a top player with the experience of what it takes to mix it with the best in Europe, so we are looking forward to seeing the impact he will have within our system,” he said.

Ewers, who is approaching the veteran stage of his career, admitted that he is looking forward to continuing his career with the Stormers and returning to the southern hemisphere. “I am originally from Zimbabwe, so to be back down south is very exciting and I am ready to get stuck in for the DHL Stormers. There are some incredible players in this squad, and hopefully, I can add something extra as we gear up for an exciting season,” he said.