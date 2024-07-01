New club finally revealed for Springbok Jasper Wiese

South Africa No8 Jasper Wiese is set to join Japan Rugby League One’s Urayasu D-Rocks next season, putting an end to months of speculation.

The 28-year-old’s Leicester Tigers departure at the end of the season was announced in December, with many predicting a move to Japan.

Wiese will join fellow Springbok Johan Ackermann at the club, who recently promoted the side to division one next season.

The World Cup winner is currently part of the South Africa squad that will take on Ireland over the next two weeks, although he is ineligible to play due to the red card he received in his final Leicester outing in May.

Urayasu D-Rocks announced five signings ahead of next season, with Japan forwards Uwe Helu and Hendrick Tui also signing deals alongside lock Zephania Tuinona and versatile back Luteru Laulala.

“I am very excited to be a member of the Urayasu D-Rocks,” Wiese said after his move was announced.

“I am looking forward to being a part of the D-Rocks and will play my best in every game to help the team win.”

Urayasu D-Rocks wrote on their website: “He made a major contribution to South Africa’s second consecutive victory in the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

“He was included in the South African national squad announced recently, and is expected to become one of the key players for the South African national team in the future .

“He was also a member of the Best XV in last season’s Premiership . He is particularly strong at carrying the ball, and was ranked number one in the Premiership . We hope you will look forward to seeing him demonstrate his skills on the Division 1 stage.”