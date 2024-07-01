Former Bok captain Victor Matfield launches personal tirade at Sam Warburton

Former Springboks captain Victor Matfield and ex-assistant coach Swys de Bruin have taken aim at former Wales captain Sam Warburton over his view on Ireland.

Warburton publicly stated that he believes Ireland to be the world’s best team after they captured another Six Nations title during a run of Tests which has seen them win 21 of 23 over the last few years.

The debate over which team is the world’s best has raged on since the Springboks claimed back-to-back World Cups over a 14-man New Zealand side last November.

Matfield and De Bruin responded to Warburton’s view, with the former Bok captain launching into a personal tirade against Warburton’s career achievements in an attempt to disqualify his view.

“I don’t think he has (Warburton) made a final, no, he hasn’t made a World Cup final,” Matfield told SuperSport’s Final Whistle show.

“He hasn’t made a semi-final of a World Cup. Now you want to tell everyone that Ireland, who hasn’t made a semi-final in a World Cup, is the best team in the world when South Africa has won back-to-back.

“He must live in his own world.”

Although Warburton didn’t make a Rugby World Cup final in his career, he did in fact make a semi-final in 2011 before a fateful red card against France.

The Springboks have not beaten Ireland since 2016, with the Irish winning the last three Tests between the two sides. During last year’s Rugby World Cup, Ireland defeated South Africa 13-8 during pool play.

Former Springbok assistant Swys de Bruin continued by blasting overseas pundits as “sensational guys” who don’t recognise “facts”.

“The pundits overseas, they are sensational guys. It’s not about facts. Victor gave the facts,” said De Bruin

“Sam is a great player but he can’t tie Victor’s shoelaces when it comes to experience and say what he wants to say.”

The former assistant coach had no doubt over who was the world’s best team, putting the Springboks at the top of the pile.

“How can you ask me that? South Africa, Springboks.”

Matfield pointed to Leinster’s recent loss to the Bulls as evidence that Ireland are not better than the Springboks.

With so many Irish internationals in the Leinster side, their semi-final failure against Jake White’s Bulls shows that they will struggle against the full Springbok side.

“I am wondering at this stage if Ireland is the second-best team. Two years ago, before the World Cup, Ireland was really on a high,” Matfield said.

“I mean they (Leinster) come over with 14 of their starters and can’t beat the Bulls.

“They will be a different team. If you put a Bundee (Aki) at 12 that gives them momentum it makes them a different team.”