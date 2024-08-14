Trial date announced for man accused of racially abusing Ugo Monye

A 32-year-old man is to go on trial accused of racially abusing former England international Ugo Monye.

Angus Beukes denied a charge of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared before Exeter Magistrates’ Court by video-link on Wednesday.

Beukes gave his address as being in Cape Town, South Africa.

District Judge Stuart Smith said Beukes is accused of repeatedly using a highly-offensive racial slur.

He set the case to go to trial on March 7, 2025.

Smith said: “The prosecution have reviewed the matter, they are proceeding with the prosecution.”

He added that he was adjourning the hearing until the trial date.

The charge relates to an alleged incident at Exeter’s Sandy Park after their Gallagher Premiership victory against Gloucester last November.

At the time, the hosts apologised to the ex-Harlequins player-turned-pundit and said the incident had been caught on CCTV and passed on to Devon and Cornwall Police.

