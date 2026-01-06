Netherlands add ex-Scotland international to coaching staff

New Netherlands men’s head coach Bryan Easson has moved swiftly to recruit his long-time assistant with Scotland Women, Tyrone Holmes, to his coaching team.

Holmes, who turns 40 in April, has been employed by Scottish Rugby since 2019, having cut his coaching teeth in France with Stade Niçois after retiring from playing in 2016.

The loose forward was a member of Glasgow’s Pro 12-winning team and also had spells at Western Province, the Stormers, Toulon, Northampton, Petrarca and Newcastle.

His one and only Scotland cap was won in 2014, as a replacement in a 55-6 defeat against the country of his birth, South Africa.

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 06: Glasgow player Tyrone Holmes (c) breaks through the Cardiff defence during the Heineken Cup Pool 2 round 3 match between Cardiff Blues and Glasgow Warriors at Cardiff Arms Park on December 6, 2013 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Easson used social media to reveal Holmes’ new role, posting on X: “Delighted to announce that good friend, ex-colleague and awesome defence coach Tyrone Holmes will be joining me at Rugby Netherlands for Rugby Europe Championship 2026.”

Easson and Holmes both left Scottish Rugby at the end of Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025.

The Netherlands begin their REC campaign at home to Spain on February 7th.