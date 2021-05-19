7:04am, 19 May 2021

Four-cap Scotland flanker Chris Fusaro has announced he will quit playing at the end of this season following an eleven-year career with Glasgow Warriors, whom he has represented on 183 occasions since debuting in February 2010.

The 31-year-old earned his Test caps in 2014 the year before going onto help the Warriors lift the 2015 PRO12 title and only Rob Harley and Ryan Wilson can lay claim to have made more appearances for the club.

After making just four Glasgow appearances this season, Fusaro took to Instagram to confirm his retirement. “The years are full of nothing but the best of memories, and it is hard to put into words my gratitude to everyone who has helped me make them,” he wrote.

“To all my coaches at Glasgow who gave me the opportunities to play for a team who take immense pride in what it means to represent the Warriors, thank you. To the fans at Firhill and then Scotstoun who have given us incredible support over the years, without you our team wouldn’t be where it is today.

“To all my brothers, past and present, the memories I’ve made with you, on and off the pitch, will last a lifetime. I’ll miss the feeling after a game when you look around and know that everyone has given everything, although the not being sore part might be quite nice…

Glasgow boss Danny Wilson added: “Chris is a player who has shown excellent commitment to the club both on and off the field. He’s a well-respected leader here at Glasgow and has done a lot for the club this season. He is a true Warrior, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Warriors managing director Al Kellock said: “He has set standards at Glasgow Warriors for over a decade and had an enormous impact on the club and all those who have been connected to it. On a personal level, he has been a great support to me over many years in various guises and for that I can’t thank him enough.”

