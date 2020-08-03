12:37pm, 03 August 2020

Chris Fusaro believes there is a lot to be excited about at Glasgow Warriors as the club get ready to return to action. Rugby was suspended in the middle of March due to the coronavirus crisis and Danny Wilson replaced Dave Rennie as Warriors’ head coach on June 1, a month sooner than planned.

And as the Scotstoun club get ready for the double-header against Edinburgh at BT Murrayfield later this month, it was announced that former player Kelly Brown will return from Saracens as assistant coach .

It was also confirmed that tighthead prop and assistant coach Petrus du Plessis departed the club at the end of July, having accepted another coaching role, and that John Dalziel will join Gregor Townsend’s backroom staff as forwards coach in the Scotland national set up after August’s games.

Scotland flanker Fusaro, 31, said: “It is always exiting when a new coach comes in.

“It is obviously not an ideal start for Danny, coming in when there is a lockdown and he doesn’t get access to all the players but we have been pretty full on in terms of learning all the new strategies and Danny’s game plans.

“JD (Dalziel) has been brilliant for us over the last season, we have had the top line out in Europe,

“He has been fantastic and obviously moving on to bigger and better things at Scotland so that is great for him.

“Kelly will be bringing a lot of experience with him from the Saracens environment where there is a lot of calibre in terms of what they have achieved in Europe and in England over the last five/10 years.

“I trained with him when he was still at Glasgow and I was still at the academy.

“He was great to the youngsters then, a good mentor. He always helped out when he could so it will be exciting having him back up here.

“We have not played for six or seven months so the boys are really excited to get back out there, it adds to it even more that it is a double-header against Edinburgh.

“I think we are going to be very sore after it but the boys are really looking forward to it.”