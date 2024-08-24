Ex-England No10 explains how Australia can exploit 'feeble' Argentina

Former England player Stuart Barnes has claimed that a 3-0 British and Irish Lions series win next year over Australia would be “catastrophic” for the sport down under, but he isn’t yet writing off the Wallabies’ poor Rugby Championship campaign.

The retired fly-half believes that rugby union is in dire need of a competitive Australia, especially as their recent efforts in heavy back-to-back defeats to South Africa in Brisbane and Perth left so much to be desired.

However, Barnes suggested there is one particular area where Joe Schmidt’s side can start their fightback towards credibility when they take on Argentina in La Plata next Saturday. Writing his latest column for The Times, he suggested: “The Wallabies have a chance by taking on the Pumas at their traditional game. Argentina were once a stronghold of the scrum.

“It can be argued that the absence of scrums for an hour in Wellington, and the plethora of them in Auckland a week later helped explain a thumping, great turnaround (along with a clear pattern of the Kiwis kicking complacency out of their system).

“The very thought of Australia dominating Argentina’s scrum would have been a joke a few years ago but while the South Americans have lost their edge, Australia have a potentially decent scrummaging pack.

“Angus Bell, coming back from injury, had a fine first 40 minutes against the Springboks until a cut above the eye ended his comeback Test match. He is a strong ball carrier but, more importantly, a fine technician in the front row.

“On the tighthead side, the charismatic Taniela Tupou – the Tongan Thor – is one of those players whose presence can lift those around him. Considering Allan Alaalatoa captains the Wallabies from prop, the front row is a potential match-winner.

“It is not beyond the bounds that Australia will gain a psychological and tactical advantage in the scrums. Whereas South Africa are up there with the All Blacks as the best scrum, Argentina are a feeble reminder of a fabled past.”

Barnes gave his scrum verdict after seeing Los Pumas hammered 10-42 by the All Blacks seven days after they produced a surprise 38-30 round one win. He began his column with a focus on the dire long-term situation the Wallabies find themselves in.

“The Lions can help the Wallaby cause with a series to ignite the spluttering union presence but the home side has to be good enough to make a fight of the three games. A Lions whitewash would be catastrophic – the word is chosen more with care than hype – for one of the world’s great nations of the last 40 years.

“For the sake of world rugby and the Lions, let’s hope Joe Schmidt masterminds some sort of Australian comeback, starting next Saturday.”

