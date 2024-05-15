Ex-England lock Josh McNally set for Bath exit

Bath have announced the departure of former captain Josh McNally at the end of the season after five years at the Rec.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lock joined Bath in 2019 and has gone on to make 84 appearances for the club.

In that time, the 33-year-old also earned his one England cap- against the United States in 2021 under Eddie Jones.

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV. Watch now

The former RAF technician has seen his game time limited this season, with his last appearance coming in January, and the West Country outfit have already added Leinster lock Ross Molony to their roster for next season.

Bath host Gallagher Premiership leaders Northampton Saints at the Rec on Saturday in the final game of the regular season. A win will book their place in the semi-finals and extend McNally’s Bath career by another week.

Bath Northampton All Stats and Data

“It’s time to say goodbye and thank you,” the 125kg forward said.

“It’s been a true honour to have had the opportunity to wear the Blue, Black and White, to represent everyone who works for this club, and to represent this great city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bath will always hold a special place in our hearts. A place where myself, Sarah, Toby and Alice have made friends and memories to last a lifetime.”

“Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff over the last five years who have pushed me, guided me and put me back together along the way.

“It’s been full of highs and lows, but I’ve learnt so much and I’ll leave this club a better person. I love this club, I love this city and I will do everything I can to help the lads finish this season with silverware.”

Bath director of rugby Johann van Graan added: “Josh added so much to Bath Rugby on and off the field. He is a very good rugby player, a consistent and dependable leader but most importantly, a great team man.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He leaves Bath Rugby in a better place, and I wish him and his family the very best. Josh will make a success in whatever he chooses to do in life!”