2:53pm, 17 May 2020

Harlequins centre and former All Black Francis Saili will be plying his trade in the ProD2 next season after agreeing to join Biarritz Olympique. Once a giant of European and French rugby, Biarritz have been unable to scale their previous heights after being relegated in season 2014/15.

They contested the 2006 European Cup against Munster and won the Amlin Challenge Cup in 2012, defeating Toulon in a game staged at the Twickenham Stoop. They finished sixth in the ProD2’s abandoned season.

In 2013, Saili was capped twice by the All Blacks, debuting against Argentina in the Rugby Championship before facing Japan in Tokyo. He also represented the Barbarians in 2014, in a match against Australia at Twickenham Stadium.

Saili was part of the victorious New Zealand side that won the 2011 U20s Junior World Championship. He started in the final against England playing alongside Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, TJ Perenara, Charles Piutau and Beauden Barrett.

After representing Auckland in provincial rugby, Saili made his Super Rugby debut for the Blues in 2012. In his three seasons with the Blues, he scored seven tries in 42 appearances.

A move to Munster followed in 2015 where Saili’s nine tries in 40 appearances helped the Province to the 2016/17 Pro12 Final after finishing top of the standings in the regular season.

In 2017 Saili joined Harlequins, where he made 34 appearances for the London club. The ProD2 will be the fourth league Saili has played him, having spent time in Super Rugby, the Guinness PRO14 and the Gallagher Premiership.