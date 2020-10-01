6:09am, 01 October 2020

Champions Cup finalists Racing 92 have been plunged into a health crisis as their Top 14 match this Saturday at La Rochelle has been postponed due to a reported outbreak of Covid in their ranks.

With the Paris region on high alert again following a recent surge in the pandemic, Racing have now been caught up in the renewed spread, according to reports on Midi Olympique tha have since been verified by the Top 14 league.

That has resulted in their weekend league trip to La Rochelle falling by the wayside while the as-yet-unnamed players affected by the virus following tests conducted on Wednesday have been put into isolation to ensure they have recovered in time for the October 17 European final.

Having dramatically knocked out defending champions Saracens with a late sucker punch, Racing are set to take on Exeter in Bristol in 16 days’ time in what will be their third Champions Cup final in five seasons following respective defeats in 2016 and 2018 to Saracens and Leinster.

The Midi Olympique report read: “With the Ile de France region close to going on high alert, Racing 92 is in turn severely affected by the coronavirus epidemic. This weekend’s La Rochelle/Racing match will therefore be postponed.

“According to our information, the Racing 92 club, a finalist in the European Cup, has just been seriously affected by the coronavirus epidemic. Suddenly, the match against La Rochelle, scheduled for Saturday, is postponed.

“Racing have nine cases of Covid and would therefore be unable to travel, the health protocol of the Ligue Nationale de Rugby prohibiting any team with more than three cases from playing an official match.

“Very quickly, the LNR communicated the postponement of this match. The Champions Cup final will be played on October 17 in Bristol, against Exeter. The affected players will be put in isolation from today and will therefore be able to participate in this European meeting if Laurent Travers and his staff call on them.”

The LNR issued an official statement soon after: “Following several positive cases declared within the Racing 92 workforce, in application of the Covid-19 medical protocol, and after the opinion of the Covid-19 expertise commission, the third round Top 14 meeting of La Rochelle and Racing is officially postponed and will take place at a later date.”

