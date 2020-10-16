8:57am, 16 October 2020

New England attack coach Simon Amor has claimed Bath’s Tom de Glanville and Worcester’s Ollie Lawrence have a credible shot at playing for their country this autumn, but he refused to elaborate on why Ben Spencer was omitted from Eddie Jones’ latest three-day squad camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uncapped Lawrence and de Glanville were both chosen in the 26-strong squad confirmed on Thursday evening. Nathan Earle, Piers Francis and George Furbank missed out from the backs who were involved in the previous week’s three-day camp.

Called into the forwards were Tom Curry, Tom Dunn, Ted Hill and Beno Obano in place of Jack Clement, Lewis Ludlow, Alex Moon, Jack Singleton and Mako Vunipola, the prop who was listed as ‘reconditioning’.

Dylan Hartley and Jamie Roberts preview the Champions Cup final on RugbyPass Offload

There was no inclusion, though, for Spencer despite his excellent Premiership form in recent months at Bath, whom he joined from Saracens during the lockdown. Spencer played off the bench in last November’s World Cup final after joining the squad following the semi-final win over the All Blacks, but he hasn’t been capped since.

“Look, I know Eddie has spoken to Ben. I’m not here to talk about Ben Spencer, I’m here to talk about the guys in camp,” said Amor, who moved on to do just that, specifically focusing on de Glanville and Lawrence.

The latest batch attending Eddie's England training https://t.co/VjoxmYOGXL — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 15, 2020

“Very talented guys with an awful lot of potential. We are excited to see what they can do coming into camp and what is really important is not for them just to experience camp, it’s to really attack the camp, really put their best foot forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are here with the potential but it’s about fulfilling that potential and driving things forward. We’re excited about seeing them pushing on, excited about them attacking this camp and going for it. We know that Ollie Lawrence has got a really good attacking, strong running game, a good physical player as well so we are looking to see that transfer into our camp here and progress.

“And we know that Tom de Glanville has shown some really good examples and some wonderful counter-attacking. A good read of the game as well, fast play. So again, young players with potential – they [Jones and co] are really keen to have a look at and for them really attack this camp.

“Definitely, there is an opportunity for all the players. Every day becomes an opportunity for all the players to take a step forward in Eddie’s thinking, so definite opportunity for all of them.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring some new players into our programme and this is us just building ahead towards the Barbarians game which is going to be a fantastic test. I’ll be really looking to see that attitude and that effort from the off so it’s a very exciting time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

England begin their six-match autumn programme versus the Barbarians on October 25 at Twickenham before facing Italy away in the Six Nations six days later.

Seven players are also in England camp reconditioning, including loosehead Vunipola. Amore explained: “All the reconditioning players are training and they are on specific programmes to help their progressions going forward to step up to international rugby.

“It’s just specifically looking at players we feel can benefit through a specific individualised programme to take then to the next level and keep on progressing them on towards international rugby.”

"Maro was ready to go. Good as gold, playing well in European, Premiership rugby, doing what he does now, and Eddie was saying, 'He's not ready yet'" – @DylanHartley cautions the clamour for Exeter's Joe Simmonds to get an England call ???????? https://t.co/S24yaOrmrX — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) October 14, 2020