1:45pm, 15 October 2020

England boss Eddie Jones has confirmed the 26-man training squad that has convened for a second three-day camp at the Lensbury from Thursday until Saturday, October 17.

It includes a dozen uncapped players. In addition, seven players are in England camp with Jones for reconditioning. The squad doesn’t include anyone from either Exeter or Wasps who are in the Gallagher Premiership final on October 24. Exeter are also involved in this weekend’s Champions Cup final.

Called into the forwards are Tom Curry, Tom Dunn, Ted Hill and Beno Obano in place of Jack Clement, Lewis Ludlow, Alex Moon, Jack Singleton and Mako Vunipola, the prop who is listed as ‘reconditioning’. In the backs, the changes from the opening camp are call-ups for Tom de Glanville and Ollie Lawrence with Nathan Earle, Piers Francis and George Furbank missing out.

Bath scrum-half Ben Spencer would be one of the most notable names missing from the list of call-ups, while club-mates Ruaridh McConnochie and Joe Cokanasiga are also marked absent.

Jones, who had named a 28-man squad for last week’s camp that became 27 after Francis tested positive for Covid-19, said: “We had a good three-day camp last week working on the basics and developing our cohesion as a group. This week the focus is to raise the standard as we continue our preparation for the Italy game.”

Eddie Jones has named 2??6?? players to take part in a three day training camp ? An additional 7?? players will be in camp for reconditioning ? More details ??#WearTheRose @O2sports — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 15, 2020

England have six upcoming fixtures this autumn, starting with the uncapped Quilter Cup game against the Barbarians on October 25. Following a trip to Rome to face Italy on October 31 in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations, England will then play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup.

They include internationals at Twickenham against Georgia on November 14 and Ireland on November 21, an away match against Wales on November 28 before returning to Twickenham for a play-off match on December 6.

ENGLAND SQUAD (October 15-17)

Forwards

Tom Curry, Sale Sharks

Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins*

Tom Dunn, Bath Rugby*

Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers

Jamie George, Saracens

Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers*

Ted Hill, Worcester Warriors

Maro Itoje, Saracens

Simon Kerrod, Harlequins*

Beno Obano, Bath Rugby*

David Ribbans, Northampton Saints*

Billy Vunipola, Saracens

Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons

Backs

Ali Crossdale, Saracens*

Elliot Daly, Saracens

Tom de Glanville, Bath Rugby*

Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints*

Owen Farrell, Saracens

George Ford, Leicester Tigers

Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby

Ollie Lawrence, Worcester Warriors*

Joe Marchant, Harlequins

Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby

Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints*

Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby*

Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers

Reconditioning

Charlie Ewels, Bath Rugby

Jonathan Joseph, Bath Rugby

Joe Marler, Harlequins

Will Stuart, Bath Rugby

Sam Underhill, Bath Rugby

Mako Vunipola, Saracens

Anthony Watson, Bath Rugby

