England head coach Eddie Jones has named a 28-man squad to convene for a three day training camp at The Lensbury from Tuesday 6 until Thursday 8 October. The squad has an experimental look to it, with Jones including 12 uncapped players.
England have six upcoming fixtures this autumn starting with the uncapped Quilter Cup against the Barbarians on October 25.
Following a trip to Rome to face Italy on October 31 in the final round of the delayed 2020 Guinness Six Nations, England will play four matches as part of the Autumn Nations Cup.
Quilter Internationals at Twickenham Stadium against Georgia (14 November) and Ireland (21 November), an away match v Wales (28 November) before returning to Twickenham for a placing match to determine final position in the competition (6 December, KO 2pm).
“Our preparation to build the team for the Italy game starts now,” Jones said.
“We have a three day camp this week and another one next week then we’re into the week of our Quilter Cup match against the Barbarians. We’ll be slowly building up, working on the basics and working on team cohesion.
“We’re excited to be back together in camp representing England. This autumn we want to play for the fans and give them something to smile about.”
An updated squad will be confirmed ahead of England’s next training camp from Thursday 15 to Saturday 17 October.
England squad:
Backs
Ali Crossdale, Saracens*
Elliot Daly, Saracens
Fraser Dingwall, Northampton Saints*
Nathan Earle, Harlequins*
Owen Farrell, Saracens
George Ford, Leicester Tigers
Piers Francis, Northampton Saints
George Furbank, Northampton Saints
Willi Heinz, Gloucester Rugby
Joe Marchant, Harlequins
Jonny May, Gloucester Rugby
Alex Mitchell, Northampton Saints*
Ollie Thorley, Gloucester Rugby*
Ben Youngs, Leicester Tigers
Forwards
Jack Clement, Gloucester Rugby*
Alex Dombrandt, Harlequins*
Ellis Genge, Leicester Tigers
Jamie George, Saracens
Joe Heyes, Leicester Tigers*
Maro Itoje, Saracens
Simon Kerrod, Harlequins*
Lewis Ludlow, Gloucester Rugby*
Alex Moon, Northampton Saints*
David Ribbans, Northampton Saints*
Jack Singleton, Gloucester Rugby
Billy Vunipola, Saracens
Mako Vunipola, Saracens
Mark Wilson, Newcastle Falcons
* Uncapped players
