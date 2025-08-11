Northern Edition
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Henry Pollock of England celebrates after their victory during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Prodigious talent Henry Pollock has been named as one of the 25 players to benefit from an Enhanced Elite Player Squad contract for the 2025/26 season.

The Lions tourist, who was first capped by England earlier this year, has enjoyed a meteoric rise and has been rewarded with one of the special deals, which provide a guaranteed annual salary in place of match fees.

Fellow flanker Ben Curry is another of the new additions to the elite group, joining his brother Tom, while Tom Willis has been included for the first time.

Others to get a central contract, who missed out when the first batch were handed out last October, include Fin Baxter, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Elliot Daly, Joe Heyes, Tom Roebuck and Will Stuart.

Saracens hooker Theo Dan is the only player out of the original 17 to be overlooked. However, Bath centre Ollie Lawrence retains his ‘enhanced’ status despite still rehabbing a serious Achilles injury.

Sale, Saracens and Northampton have the largest cohort with five players apiece.

“I am pleased to name the players who will receive an enhanced EPS contract this season,” said England head coach Steve Borthwick.

“These contracts, together with our strong relationship with the Premiership clubs, will continue to play an important role in the ongoing development of England Rugby.”

The contracts form part of the Men’s Professional Game Partnership, which is designed to ensure optimal preparation for the England team.

The 25 contracted players are drawn from the wider 50-player EPS squad.

England Men’s enhanced EPS contracts:

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)
Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)
Ben Curry (Sale Sharks)
Tom Curry (Sale Sharks)
Elliot Daly (Saracens)
Ben Earl (Saracens)
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)
George Ford (Sale Sharks)
Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)
George Furbank (Northampton Saints)
Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)
Jamie George (Saracens)
Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)
Maro Itoje (Saracens)
Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)
George Martin (Leicester Tigers)
Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)
Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)
Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)
Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)
Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)
Marcus Smith (Harlequins)
Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)
Tom Willis (Saracens)

We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

Comments

31 Comments
A
AA 4 days ago

It appears Borthwick has his mind set on favourites .

Spencer outplayed Mitchell in the Bath/ northants final and was the best 9 in the league last year. But hardly gets a game.

His age now is against him .

Ford was good against Argentina but strangely average v USA.

It will he interesting to see how good he is for Sale this season with so many departing top class S Africans covering his poor defence .

Both Smiths have been on lions tours now and from what several players have said the coaching was far better than Englands. Perhaps it’s Fin and Marcus who should be coaching George ,

Otherwise it’s not a bad squad .

.

M
MichaelT4 3 days ago

Do you have links for these quotes on the coaching being better? Wouldn’t mind reading that.

A
AA 5 days ago

So.

Three no 10,s (really ?) When you can only play 2 and only one 9 .

Where is the planning .

Either of the Smiths will be starters but any injury to Mitchell and where is the ready made replacement .

Maybe Borthwick hasn’t noticed .

P
PM 4 days ago

It shows that Borthwick is clear in his strategy at 10 but has utter confusion at 9 regarding the pecking order behind Mitchell. Similar issue at 12, which is why I still think Farrell will be in the wider squad for the Autumn Series.

P
Perthstayer 5 days ago

Some decent size 6's if they want to bulk up the pack. Itoje is very smart operator but should be 6. A 2nd row needs that extra 5kg.

T Curry wouldn’t look bad in amy team. Yes, even the mighty Boks (Kolisi gets the nod for captaincy).

N
Ninjin 5 days ago

No thanks for T Curry. We have better in the Republic.

P
PM 5 days ago

This list basically locks in 25 places of the squad of 36 (they get automatically called into the squads if they are fit), so basically leaves 11 available spaces per squad of 36.


By confirming Curry x 2, Earl & Pollock, it confirms England will maintain their multiple open side strategy and I suspect SA & NZ will over power England next Autumn.


When you look at the players locked in, it doesn’t leave too much room for flexibility going forward.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

Double-edged sword. If a nailed on starter suddenly has a sustained dip in form or is 10% off with their fitness, they won’t be getting paid to sit it out. They’ll still be in the match day squad.


The only obvious flaw with locking players into central contracts.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

Cute list

R
RoyceCoolidge 5 days ago

Which ones do you think are cute, or are you into all of them?

N
Ninjin 5 days ago

Which of them would be invited to a Sa or Nz training camp?

Load More Comments

