Done deal: Chandler Cunningham-South has club future confirmed

Harlequins have confirmed that England flanker Chandler Cunningham-South has signed a new multi-year deal to remain at the club when his current contract runs out at the end of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

RugbyPass exclusively revealed last Wednesday that Cunningham-South, 22, was ready to dump more transfer misery on Sale Sharks, who had made him one of their leading transfer targets for next summer.

Cunningham-South, who was born in Sidcup, South-East London, but grew up in New Zealand, joined Harlequins when their London rivals London Irish entered administration in 2023.

Renowned for his destructive ball-carrying and defensive physicality, Cunningham-South has added greater impact at the lineout this season, recording three steals in the opening three rounds of the Gallagher PREM.

“I’m really pleased to be re-signing with the club – it feels good! I think there is a lot more to come from us as a team this year and beyond, and I want to be a part of that,” said Cunningham-South.

“The coaches we’ve had come in – Gilly (Jason Gilmore) and Boothy (Toby Booth) – have helped me so much, and the environment they’re creating is amazing. Gilly’s detail in defence is exceptional.

“It’s an area I am trying to improve, and he’s putting in the time to help me develop. Boothy is old school. He makes me laugh every day, and he’s been great with me, especially with my work in the lineout.

“I’m feeling more comfortable, trying to express myself on the pitch and add more to the team than I have in previous seasons. I’m determined to keep working on my game and bringing it each week when I put on a Quins shirt.”

Harlequins Senior Coach Jason Gilmore hopes that Cunningham-South will continue to contribute to the Twickenham Stoop cause for many years to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re delighted Chandler will continue his time here at Harlequins. He possesses all the raw qualities needed to make an impact at the highest level and as a club.

“We’re committed to helping Chandler be the best young man and footballer he can be. We’ve been pleased with the work Chandler has put in throughout pre-season and the first block of Gallagher PREM fixtures.

“And we’ve seen some of his best rugby in a Harlequins jersey. Everyone knows Chandler can impact the game in the physical battles, but he is hungry to develop his all-round game and consistency.

“He is working hard on his role both on and off the field to be the best version of himself. Whether that be doing extras on his defence, set-piece or attack skills, he is preparing thoroughly each week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re looking forward to working with Chandler as he continues to make a consistent impact at Harlequins for seasons to come,” said Gilmore.