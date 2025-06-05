Ellis Genge recovers to start for Bristol in semi-final derby

England, and British and Irish Lions loosehead Ellis Genge has returned from injury to start for Bristol Bears against Bath in the Gallagher Premiership semi-final on Friday at the Rec.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prop missed the final round of the Premiership season against Harlequins last weekend with a knock, but director of rugby Pat Lam downplayed the severity of the injury after they booked their semi-final spot.

Genge returns to the starting XV alongside lock James Dun and fan-favourite Steven Luatua as the three changes made to the team.

Luatua started on the bench last week with Santiago Grondona wearing the No.6 jersey, but the pair have swapped roles for the West Country derby. Dun missed the match entirely, with Argentina lock Pedro Rubiolo making his debut in his place. The Puma has dropped to the bench for this week.

Bath Bristol All Stats and Data

All three members of the Bears squad that were selected in the Premiership team of the season – Joe Batley, Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Gabriel Ibitoye – are set to start.

Despite finishing 14 points behind league leaders Bath in the standings, Bristol are on a three-match win streak against their rivals, which includes home and away victories over them this season.

Bristol XV

15. Noah Heward (27 apps)

14. Kalaveti Ravouvou (31 apps)

13. Benhard Janse van Rensburg (49 apps)

12. James Williams (54 apps)

11. Gabriel Ibitoye (58 apps)

10. AJ MacGinty (52 apps)

9. Harry Randall (145 apps)

1. Ellis Genge (60 apps)

2. Gabriel Oghre (42 apps)

3. George Kloska (64 apps)

4. James Dun (52 apps)

5. Joe Batley (74 apps)

6. Steven Luatua (152 apps)

7. Fitz Harding (c) (96 apps)

8. Viliame Mata (17 apps)

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements

16. Harry Thacker (132 apps)

17. Jake Woolmore (168 apps)

18. Max Lahiff (110 apps)

19. Pedro Rubiolo (1 app)

20. Santiago Grondona (15 apps)

21. Kieran Marmion (51 apps)

22. Harry Byrne (10 apps)

23. Jack Bates (52 apps)