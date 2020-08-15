7:27am, 15 August 2020

Eagle Will Hooley could debut for Saracens today after the club made a change among their replacements for this afternoon’s match at Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Premiership.

Centre Harry Sloan has been ruled out so USA international Will Hooley steps in at 22 and is in line for his Sarries debut.

The 26-year-old, who can also play at full-back, moved to the Blues from Exeter Chiefs ahead of the 2017/18 season and soon earned an international call-up with the USA.

Daly looks ahead to Bristol

Since his full debut in February 2018 against Canada, Hooley has amassed 13 caps for the Eagles and featured at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Saracens team to take on Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate:

15 Sean Maitland (73)

14 Alex Lewington (47)

13 Dom Morris (18)

12 Juan Pablo Socino (0)

11 Rotimi Segun (30)

10 Alex Goode (297)

9 Richard Wigglesworth (246)

1 Mako Vunipola (168)

2 Jamie George (226)

3 Vincent Koch (81)

4 Maro Itoje (119)

5 Callum Hunter-Hill (15)

6 Mike Rhodes (93)

7 Jackson Wray (245)

8 Billy Vunipola (110)

Replacements

16 Tom Woolstencroft (34)

17 Eroni Mawi (0)

18 Alec Clarey (0)

19 Joel Kpoku (30)

20 Sean Reffell (19)

21 Aled Davies (0)

22 Will Hooley (0)

23 Elliott Obatoyinbo (10)