‘Unreal experience’: Dutch-born All Black reflects on debut Test win

It’s been a huge couple of weeks for All Black debutant Fabian Holland, being selected in the first 33-man squad of the year, then being named to start in front of some of his friends and family in his home away from home in Dunedin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only was it Holland’s first appearance for the All Blacks, he played the full 80 minutes, making an All Blacks high of 16 tackles and carrying the ball 13 times in his first match as an All Black.

The Dutch-born lock tells media in Dunedin after the match that his first game for the All Blacks was an “unreal experience”.

“Yeah happy we got the win and seeing my parents there and my father and my sister is watching in Brazil at the moment with Dutch national team,” Holland said.

“So, yeah it was an unreal experience and ready to go again next week, we need to recover now and celebrate with the debutants.”

Holland talks about what it was like to talk to his father this morning ahead of the Test in Dunedin, who flew in from overseas to watch his debut as well as how special his family is to him.

“Yes, I spoke to him this morning for the first time, he landed pretty late last night so to get coffee with him and my mum today was awesome.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My sister called me like four or five hours before the game saying I’m ready even though she’s in Brazil, she was watching live stream as well.

“So words can’t describe how important that circle is for me and how the family back me through the highs and the lows, to have them here it’s very special.”

Holland’s home club in the Netherlands had organised a get together to watch Holland’s debut, with some family and friends in attendance who have helped shape his journey.

“My best mates that I grew up with have organised a morning brunch there with a few pints i’m sure, so yeah I haven’t checked my phone yet, but I’ll probably end up calling my best mate from back home and just have a yarn with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But they always try and watch every game my grassroots club, so that’s pretty special, they have a New Zealand under 20’s jersey in the clubrooms.

“I always try to give back to the club there, they’ve kind of shaped me in the person that I am today, and into the rugby player, and helped me find my passion for rugby so I owe them a lot.

“Whenever I’m back home, I just tried to help around with the kids, help out with a few trade extra drills and be as approachable as I can. I guess it’s a little, a little part, a little gesture of how much they meant to be.