9:07am, 19 April 2021

Scrum coach Alasdair Dickinson will join Glasgow Warriors coaching staff ahead of the 2021/22 season, leaving his current role at the Bristol Bears.

Bristol announced this morning that former All Black and current Bears tighthead John Afoa would be taking over Dickinson’s role of scrum coach at the Pat Lam coached side.

“It will be great for me and my family to be back in Scotland,” Dickinson told glasgowwarriors.org, “I’m really excited to join Glasgow Warriors.”

“I feel I owe a lot to Scottish Rugby and to get an opportunity to coach at the professional level in Scotland is quite rare and something I couldn’t turn down.

The former Scotland international made 58 appearances for his country and will join Glasgow in the summer. The 37-year-old is a highly rated coach and has seen success working on the scrum of the English Premiership leaders Bristol Bears.

Since retiring from playing in 2018, the Dundonian has also worked with Scotland Women, Scotland U20s and the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academies in addition to his role with the Bears.

“I’ve had a great time working at Bristol. Working in a world class environment where we are challenging for Premiership and Champions Cup silverware has been a great learning experience.

“I’ve played with and seen the development of the likes of Zander [Fagerson] and Simon [Berghan] and I’m looking forward playing a part in continuing to develop Glasgow’s front row and the club’s scrum platform.”

On the appointment of Dickinson, Head Coach Danny Wilson said: “Al is a passionate Scotsman whose playing career speaks for itself.

“He’s had a successful transition into coaching including a recent successful period as scrum coach with Gallagher Premiership leaders Bristol Bears

“Al is a great addition to our backroom staff. He’ll have learnt a lot from his time working with Bristol and we look forward to welcoming him to Scotstoun.”

