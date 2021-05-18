10:00pm, 18 May 2021

The Hurricanes have welcomed back Ngani Laumape from a rest week ahead of their upcoming clash against the Melbourne Rebels in Wellington on Friday.

Laumape was left out of the Hurricanes side that thumped the Waratahs 64-48 in Sydney last week, just days after it was announced that he will be leaving New Zealand to join Top 14 club Stade Francais in July.

After Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland confirmed his star man’s imminent move to France had nothing to do with his omission, the 28-year-old has since been recalled as one of 10 personnel changes to face off against the Rebels, who were beaten 50-3 by the Blues in Melbourne last Saturday.

Replacing one-test All Blacks midfielder Peter Umaga-Jensen at second-five, Laumape will join Billy Proctor in the midfield and will form a new five-eighth combination with No 10 Orbyn Leger.

Leger comes into the side to replace the injured Ruben Love, who was taken from the field in a stretcher in the opening stages of last week’s win over the Waratahs due to a heavy head knock.

The talented 20-year-old has since been cleared of any serious damage, but he will stay on the sidelines for this week’s match at Sky Stadium.

Leger, who filled the first-five role in Love’s absence at the Sydney Cricket Ground, is one half of a new-look halves duo that features fellow Counties Manukau representative Jonathan Taumateine, who replaces Luke Campbell at halfback.

The only other change in the backline comes on the left wing, where Wes Goosen comes into the side in place of the athletic Salesi Rayasi to create a back three comprised of Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea.

Up front, six-test All Blacks tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax takes the No 3 jersey off of Alex Fidow after he was demoted to the bench last week.

Scott Scrafton, meanwhile, comes into the second row, taking the place of lock Isaia Walker-Leawere in the only other alteration to the starting XV.

In the reserves, ex-Blues wing Lolagi Visinia has been called into the side for a potential debut, joining Fidow, halfback Cam Roigard, Maori All Blacks prop Pouri Rakete-Stones and one-test All Blacks loose forward Gareth Evans as the newbies on the bench.

Holland said the vast number of changes comes as the coaching staff looks to maximise the potential throughout the entire playing squad.

“At the end of Super Rugby Aotearoa we made it clear to the squad that there will be opportunities for players to show what they can do and we are determined to create plenty of competition for positions as we work through the coming weeks,” he said.

“That’s created some real excitement in our squad and that’s been matched by the opportunity to be back playing in front of our fans.”

Kick-off for Friday’s match is scheduled for 7:05pm [NZT].

Hurricanes side to face the Melbourne Rebels

1. Xavier Numia

2. Dane Coles (c)

3. Tyrel Lomax

4. James Blackwell

5. Scott Scrafton

6. Reed Prinsep

7. Du’Plessis Kirifi

8. Devan Flanders

9. Jonathan Taumateine

10. Orbyn Leger

11. Wes Goosen

12. Ngani Lamuape

13. Billy Proctor

14. Julian Savea

15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves:

16. Asafo Aumua

17. Pouri Rakete-Stones

18. Alex Fidow

19. Liam Mitchell

20. Braydon Iose

21. Gareth Evans

22. Cam Roigard

23. Lolagi Visinia

