Dan Sheehan cops ban over 'reckless' Tom Lynagh clearout
Dan Sheehan has learned his fate after being cited for a dangerous ruck entry in the third and final British & Irish Lions Test in Sydney on Saturday night.
While the Lions lost the final fixture 22-12, there was considerable attention post-match on the incident which involved Wallabies fly-half Tom Lynagh.
Lynagh could be seen bracing himself before impact, with the 111kg Lions’ hooker clearly making heavy contact with the rookie playmaker.
While the ruck entry in the 34th minute escaped attention from officials during the game, the Ireland and Leinster hooker was later cited for the clearout that saw Lynagh go for an HIA, which he would ultimately fail.
It was a particularly bad-tempered Test, one which saw multiple all-in flare-ups throughout.
World Rugby have now confirmed that Sheehan has been banned for four matches, reduced to three upon ‘successful completion of the coaching intervention’.
A World Rugby statement on the matter reads: “Sheehan was cited for charging into a ruck pursuant to Law 9.20(a) during the British and Irish Lions test match against Australia in the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday 2 August.”
It goes on: “In determining the sanction, the Committee noted that in his submissions, the player had not accepted that foul play occurred and did not accept that the offence warranted the citing. The Committee reviewed the matter, including submissions and footage, and determined that Sheehan’s actions were contrary to Law 9.20(a) (charging into a ruck or maul).
“In determining foul play, the Committee found that Sheehan’s actions were reckless. The Committee found that he made head contact with the Australian player, that his action amounted to a high degree of danger and that no mitigation applied.”
Due to the ban, Sheehan will miss a pre-season game against Cardiff and three URC fixtures; namely against Stormers, Sharks and Munster, although he will be available to play Munster at Croke Park if he completes the coaching intervention.
To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here
I’m not arguing against Wiese’s ban. But three weeks for touching heads in a moment of handbag throwing passion compared to 4 weeks for concussing another players brain shows how far we are from getting player safety right. And sends the wrong message entirely.
That Italian player got off lightly.
In hindsight Wiese should have absolutely moered him.
I’d argue that it is yet again NH bias from WR. Until SANZAAR grow some balls and make some demands about voting on player bans and representation, the management of officiating and player welfare will likely always favour the north.
Another case of the Lions benefitting from dodgy officiating. Sheehan deserved a red card.
You cannot claim to take players safety seriously if you don't sanction deliberate acts seriously.
By his actions Sheehan risked another players welfare ( in 2021 322 people aged 20 - 29 died due to a blow to the head).
WR continues to have disregard for players welfare. The only sanction and therefore deterrent in these cases is an international ban make players aware that if they want to threaten another players career then theirs too will be under threat
Do you live in J'berg ?
What BS are you talking…322 people in died in 2021 due to a blow to the head. In rugby? Seriously go fly kites…talking so much crap
Not even a meaningful ban. Sheehan was unlikely to play in any of those matches, he is reserved for Leinsters European fixtures and thevery occasional URC appearance.
Yep, it’s a nothing ban.
I feel bad for Lynagh. The full spectrum in the last few weeks - first test caps, first test PTS, first test win and first failed HIA. Such is the modern game.
Absolutely correct. I would expect most of the BIL Players to be given at least 2 months off anyway to recover from the Tour given that their BIL training etc started as soon as their Club season was over.
I would maybe also expect Leinster to now find 3 extra Pre-Season games so that he can technically miss no game of importance (should he be required).
Perhaps the Ban should have been 4 Test Matches.
Shoulder/Arm tucked, no attempt to wrap, coming in from distance, direct contact to the Lynagh’s Head, no mitigation and I would add INTENTIONAL yet World Rugby describe it as ‘reckless’! Eh?