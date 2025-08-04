Dan Sheehan cops ban over 'reckless' Tom Lynagh clearout

Dan Sheehan has learned his fate after being cited for a dangerous ruck entry in the third and final British & Irish Lions Test in Sydney on Saturday night.

While the Lions lost the final fixture 22-12, there was considerable attention post-match on the incident which involved Wallabies fly-half Tom Lynagh.

Lynagh could be seen bracing himself before impact, with the 111kg Lions’ hooker clearly making heavy contact with the rookie playmaker.

While the ruck entry in the 34th minute escaped attention from officials during the game, the Ireland and Leinster hooker was later cited for the clearout that saw Lynagh go for an HIA, which he would ultimately fail.

It was a particularly bad-tempered Test, one which saw multiple all-in flare-ups throughout.

World Rugby have now confirmed that Sheehan has been banned for four matches, reduced to three upon ‘successful completion of the coaching intervention’.

A World Rugby statement on the matter reads: “Sheehan was cited for charging into a ruck pursuant to Law 9.20(a) during the British and Irish Lions test match against Australia in the Accor Stadium in Sydney on Saturday 2 August.”

It goes on: “In determining the sanction, the Committee noted that in his submissions, the player had not accepted that foul play occurred and did not accept that the offence warranted the citing. The Committee reviewed the matter, including submissions and footage, and determined that Sheehan’s actions were contrary to Law 9.20(a) (charging into a ruck or maul).

“In determining foul play, the Committee found that Sheehan’s actions were reckless. The Committee found that he made head contact with the Australian player, that his action amounted to a high degree of danger and that no mitigation applied.”

Due to the ban, Sheehan will miss a pre-season game against Cardiff and three URC fixtures; namely against Stormers, Sharks and Munster, although he will be available to play Munster at Croke Park if he completes the coaching intervention.