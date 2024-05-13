Dan Biggar's future at Toulon addressed by club president

The president and owner of Toulon Bernard Lemaître has dropped the heaviest hint yet over the future of former Wales flyhalf Dan Biggar at the club.

The Toulon president has previously openly questioned whether Biggar would complete his contract with the French side after a freak back injury while taking a conversion struck him down.

The spasm that say him crumple to ground last year ended up being a hard injury to come back from, but it now seems that Biggar has answered any lingering questions of his form in recent months.

Le Figaro reports that Biggar – who has another year left on his contract – has been in talks with Lemaitre and could even stay in the south of France for an additional period.

“When Dan came back from the World Cup he had a bit of a downturn,” said Lemaitre. “Which was compounded by his surprising back injury while attempting a conversion. It took him a very long time to come back. We therefore asked ourselves the question of what to do next. But he answered it.

“He wants to complete his contract and even, if possible, extend it for another year. We’ll see. Next season will be decisive as far as he is concerned.”

Biggar began his senior career with the Ospreys in 2008, where he made over 200 appearances and became a key player.

Biggar debuted for the Wales national team in 2008 and has since earned over 100 caps, participating in multiple Rugby World Cups. His international highlights include winning the Six Nations Championship three times. In 2018, Biggar joined Northampton Saints in the English Premiership. In 2022 he left Saints mid-season and signed with Toulon, continuing his career in the French Top 14.

The arrival of Italian Six Nations star Paulo Garbisi into the team further complicates Biggar’s situation earlier in the year, but it seems Toulon sees value in retaining the Welshman.