British & Irish Lions 2025

Damning image of Lion emerges after series win with major backlash online

Will Skelton of the Wallabies and Andrew Porter of the British and Irish Lions clash as James Ryan of the British and Irish Lions receives medical treatment on the ground during the third test of the series between Australia Wallabies and British & Irish Lions at Accor Stadium on August 02, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The British & Irish Lions may have come away victorious in their series against Australia, but their humbling third Test loss in Sydney left a sour taste in fans’ mouths, with various players’ performances called into question.

One of those was loosehead prop Andrew Porter, whose scrummaging technique was called into question yet again by fans online. The angle in which Ireland and Leinster’s 125kg prop drives in the scrum has long been queried and called out by fans, but those calls reached fever pitch after his third Test performance against the Wallabies.

The 29-year-old was in no way on the right side of referee Nika Amashukeli’s whistle in the loss, but fans online are still dismayed by what he was able to get away with.

Just hours after the match, ‘Front Row Grunt’ shared an aerial image of Porter’s scrummaging, where he was effectively driving at a 90° angle, writing: “Porter up to his normal tricks again yesterday…. And the most astonishing thing is? It was the Aussies who got penalised in this scrum!”

This post had dozens of fans commenting in agreement, with ‘Scrummaging Flyhalf’, who also called out Porter’s scrummaging in the second Test online, writing “Not even Shane Warne got that much turn in Australia!”

Former referee Nigel Owens did offer a defence for the Irishman, writing: “Although I am not disputing either way with you on this image, you can only make an accurate call if you see the whole sequence in motion, not just a still image.”

Many others shared similar posts online, including ‘Scoop Rugby’, who wrote: “I’m sorry but Andrew Porter on those aerial views is a f**ckn criminal for the way he binds down to scrum. WOW. And they are all in front of the referee!!!”

One fan wrote, “How Porter is allowed to scrummage at that angle is beyond me. Should be a penalty almost every scrum,” while another wrote “, Andrew Porter would never win a scrum if he was forced to scrum straight. Nika allowing him to scrum skew just to get the ball out.” 

Porter was swiftly taken off just minutes into the second half of the final Test and replaced with Ellis Genge, who proceeded to win his own scrum penalty.

32 Comments
P
PL 3 days ago

I was a ref referee coach and assesor for 17 seasons most at level 2

Stills or videodont matter straight square and steady is the requirement - a la hamlet Porter honours it in the breach


The tezzano hit was worse you can’t impact or hit above the sternum

Best you can say that ref reds to attend an optometrist

The mouth are reading kills the Lions bull dust of staging

That’s red e ery day of the week


There will be no game cause insurance will become unobtainable due to refs not applying laws to stop the deaths some seasons ago of head injury laws


Powys v Evans leave refused to House of Lords held the ref responsible for 2 million quadriplegic case plus the Home Unions bailed the ref and the welsh r u out


No insurance coy will touch rugby insurance if refs don’t apply the laws properly

C
CrossStitcher69 4 days ago

If Porter has been getting away with anything that must be down to WR employing terrible refs. The only ref to regularly ping him at test level was the notoriously biased Wayne Barnes. Top ex-pros like Professor Scrum himself, David Flatman has consistently lauded Porter’s strong scrummaging performances.

P
PR 4 days ago

I spoken about this on other sites YouTube especially and to me it's disgusting as someone has already said he should be penalised at every scrum you think how much this has helped this Irish side in the past, scrum on the half way line porter bores in at that crazy angle clown refs give a penalty to Ireland they kick to the corner and they are 5 yards out line out rolling maul try conversion 7 points rugby is a joke I've been watching for over 50 years how could you explain that to anyone when they say scrumage straight and I don't want to hear Nigel owens defend it either this lions team were lucky to beat Australia some of the decisions have been ridiculous look at a 4 match ban for sheehan never looked at or seen by 4 officials who were calling some crazy decisions especially the 4th ref in the box so basically that would have been a red card get real rugby sort out the refs this is a dying sport and no wonder

Z
Zino 4 days ago

The referee has a duty of care to protect the players from serious injury. Soon as a prop drives at an angle he should blow up instantly in the interest of player safety. It seems that this foul play is poorly policed by match officials and world rugby who allegedly takes players safety very seriously needs to issue clear guidelines for players and officials

C
CT 4 days ago

I've never been impressed by him he's really average in every way

N
Nik 4 days ago

It was embarrassing to see Porter selected ahead of Genge. One of them was the best loosehead in the series, the other was Irish and therefore 3 steps higher on the selection ladder.

a
aO 3 days ago

A Brit writing this no doubt. That jealousy is what all of this is about. Itoge had a terrible series yet you don't mention him or Freeman or Kinghorn

d
dk 4 days ago

He’s an awful player. Weak, can’t carry and too short. The fact refs don’t call him shows the influence the northern hemisphere unions have on the IRB and their referee selection. And there is no way the tall dwarf is 120kgs. All 5 foot of him.

T
Tom 4 days ago

To be fair, he's not weak, he has a massive squat.

M
MM 5 days ago

That image says it all. Porter isn't scruming straight.

C
CH 5 days ago

Of course Porter scrummed in and he kept dropping his elbow causing scrum to collapse and even won penalties. For this action in the second test.


Ppersonally the referees and assistant refs need to be tackled on this issue.


Had they dealt with it early in the game, he might have changed or been yellow carded for repeat offences.

B
BH 5 days ago

Porter is a sore loser that can’t handle getting penalised for his illegal and crooked scrummaging.


He was driving on a 45° angle multiple times in Game 3. One of them was so bad you could drive a bus between Sheehan and himself.

J
JWH 4 days ago

45 is generous. I would say right angle most of the time

C
CD older/wiser 5 days ago

Having been a light weight hooker myself years ago, when rugby hookers had to actually hook the ball. I believe the biggest problem is the majority of rugby officials, if not all of them, have only ever played in the back line themselves and really no idea what happens in the scrums .

J
JWH 4 days ago

Well to be fair these guys are professional and get trained in understanding the key parts of what leads to a scrum pen i.e. gait showing inwards is driving in, elbow or knee down first is collapsing, head popping first is standing up, and so on.

F
Flankly 5 days ago

It is Porter’s party trick. He does a version of it at every scrum if/when he can get away with it.


It’s amazing that he gets away with it in a case like the example cited, but even more shocking that refs don’t go into the games wise to his habit. The ref in the third test could have watched a few scrums from the second test and seen that boring into the hooker is the standard way that Porter tries to avoid the scrum contest.


It’s also not a minor thing. Scrum penalties can and do lead to games being won and lost.

P
PM 5 days ago

How Porter was favoured over Genge I will never understand. Porter was found wanting on this tour in every department and was no match for Tupou.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

I’m no scrum expert - but I would think that scrumming at an angle like that must be dangerous for the opposing hooker?


If so, why would it not be cited much like a dangerous clear out or high hit?


Or should we wait until someone’s neck gets broken?

D
DP 5 days ago

Damage done. He won’t get away with this again so I think it’s game over for Porter. Opposition coaches will be in every referees ear before a test match against Ireland.

A
Alex 5 days ago

Lol yep. That's it. Game over. Career done. Just retire already. Lol steady on

M
MC 5 days ago

It’s happened plenty before … even when he scrummed straight v NZ he got pinged by Barnes which cost Ireland dearly ..

Load More Comments

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Hellhound 48 minutes ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

The Sharks is like Leinster, a national team in club colours. The only difference is besides the URC team, the talent pool of the backups is very very thin and is currently being smashed in the Currie Cup. The Bulls have the most ex Boks that they are bringing back to SA. Also, there recruitment is more about fringe players that maybe isn't in the picture because of the amount of games and competitions they are in.About 3/4 of the team is current Boks. Excluding those that are on the fringes or did earn caps previously. Players that left due to money and was no longer considered as eligible to play for SA a few years back before Rassie. Players like Jan Serfontein. With these new additions like Pollard and others, the Bulls are starting to look very good. The Bulls depth is currently the best in SA, with the Sharks the most Boks in their team, and the Stormers with the most young talent coming through. The Bulls owners bought the Boland Kavaliers club where they plan recruiting from for the Bulls. Boland is basically in Paarl, where most of the Boks come from. They also keep recruiting from the Pumas, who is from Nelspruit and plays some awesome rugby. I would not have minded if their coach Jimmy Stonehouse became the new Bulls coach. He knows how to take no name players and turn them into stars. What would he do with a team full of stars like Arendse and Moodie and Pollard etc.All the Bulls main forwards is current Boks. Some injured, some released, others resting. The only problem is that the current Bulls team for me is a bit on the older side. New blood is needed. Bulls management said that from this year, they will start challenging for the CC where the focus was previously only on the URC. The players pool is a bit thin to compete in both competitions, especially in regards to the resting protocols and match minutes allowed to play. With all the travel and playing at home this week, away in Europe next week, then back to SA for another game, then gone for 2 or 3 weeks, back for one game and back to Europe is a tough nut to crack. You need a big group to handle all of that. Fatigue is a big cause for injuries.

360 Go to comments
R
RW 52 minutes ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Is Rugbypass a gossip rag now?

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 55 minutes ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

Hmm, 5 of these girls will play in a new club after the world cup. Clubs are full of canadian, italian, scottish… players. I don’t think it's for the good air of France. So yes ,some some players are working outside of rugby, but we should stop to hide behind that.I don't think canada has a professionnal championship.

3 Go to comments
T
Tom 58 minutes ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

If any player has a chance of breaking in to the NFL it's Will Skelton. These guys trying to play RB, WR, TE have next to no chance. America is awash with ridiculously gifted athletes who have been playing the sport since they were in “diapers”. Wade and LRZ are the best athletes NH rugby has produced since Jason Robinson and they didn't come close.

10 Go to comments
J
JPM 1 hour ago
Why disorganisation and chaos could be France's biggest ally at World Cup

In one case players receive salaries, in the other case most of them must have a full time job in addition to rugby….

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

1 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Manawatu vs Tasman Mako | Match Stats | RugbyPass

Leicester showing his class. As it was before he left.

1 Go to comments
H
Hellhound 1 hour ago
'The success of Skelton, Hooper and Tupou should trigger a rethink on Australia’s overseas selection criteria'

I only know what he shared on his podcast. There is lots of interviews by others with him. He is currently in SA, going to cover the RC. SA vs Aus, then off to NZ where he will cover the AB's vs Boks.

360 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
Auckland vs Canterbury | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

What a nerve wracking game lol. AUK really showed enterprise but a scoreless H2 will be a concern, no doubt. Well done CAN.

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hour ago
The 12 least-used British & Irish Lions of the 2025 tour to Australia

What a completely pointless list. The players who were late call ups or got injured had the least game time, illuminating!

1 Go to comments
N
Ninjin 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

You are wrong. Bok supporters were not thrilled by the fact that our team had to play the lions cold and it was even worse not being able to watch the games in stadium. We did not like Berry mucking up the first test and we did not like Gatland ( one of the worst Lions coaches ever) not selecting Russel at 10 for the Lions. And make no mistake we did not like kick and pray rugby. What we do like is beating the Lions after not having played rugby for two years. We also like the fact that Gatland got found out and Rassie is now a rockstar. What we like most is that it apperently only takes Rassie 1 or two games prep to beat the Lions and two years prep to win a world cup twice and that the “1d Bokke” are now a 5d team 4 world class players deep in every position.

13 Go to comments
P
Perthstayer 1 hour ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

Mr Williams. RE is a repugnant individual, and will remain so until his last breath.


10 World Cups will not absolve him of what he does, what he promotes and how people will copy him.


His countrymen are bowed so low at his feet that they cannot see an alternative horizon. But why should they when dancing with devil makes them disliked so much more, which in turn is actually a dizzying aphrodisiac for the Bok fan.


So MW, you can save your breath. The world already knows what you are telling us.

13 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Generation gap: Can we meaningfully compare players separated by half a century?

Sure we can. Great athletes would be great in any era.

11 Go to comments
T
Tim 2 hours ago
NZR condition delays Richie Mo’unga’s All Blacks eligibility

100% speculation.

61 Go to comments
P
Pauly B 123 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

Sheehan's hit was front on, also Lynagh saw it coming and lowered his face/head into contact level

60 Go to comments
J
JB 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

He was a dirty piece of sh%t.

60 Go to comments
M
MM 3 hours ago
Romanticising rugby's dark arts and grubbery has got to go

But who gave you the right to decide who should or shouldn't be a SA supporter,…let me guess!

60 Go to comments
S
SunChaser 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

How does Williams not understand that you can’t employ the same tactics to take on the Boks as you would Australia.


Does he really think the first test against the wallabies was at a suitable level for a lions test ?


Does he not understand that a mid Covid series with empty stadiums was always going to be a hostile environment.


Does he not see that him commenting on the abilities of Rassie makes the whole rugby playing world cringe.

13 Go to comments
J
J Marc 3 hours ago
Matt Williams hits back in X feud with Rassie Erasmus

As said Hammer head, he make noise , so no worry for his contract.

13 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Former Wallaby's NFL dream in limbo after Chargers dismissal

You have a larger summer training squad and then you select your playing squad for the season, which they have just done and neither Petaia or LRZ made the playing squads (so are dropped for the season effectively).


The pathway players can stay on the training squad (to train for another season) but is doubtful they will play this year. It’s what happened to LRZ last season and then he has left the NFL after realising he hadn’t made it again this year and I suspect Petaia will not be too far behind.


Both are young players, gave it a shot in their prime and have realised it’s a larger gulf than they realised. We’ll see what happens next and will depend if they want to get back playing at a top level, or do something like R360 (which is uncertain in the short term).

10 Go to comments
