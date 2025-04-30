Crusaders lose young pivot Taha Kemara to ruptured ACL

Taha Kemara has been ruled out of the remaining Super Rugby Pacific season with a ruptured ACL in his left knee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old playmaker had been enjoying a breakout season in the No. 10 jersey for the Crusaders, but went down in the fifth minute of play against the Highlanders over the weekend and was helped from the field.

A release from the team revealed the extent of his injury on Thursday afternoon.

“We are obviously hurting for Taha and his family, but he is a young man with an incredible drive and work ethic. His resilience is admirable, and he will work really hard to get back on that pitch in a better place than he was before; that’s just who he is,” head coach Rob Penney said.

For the youngster, a racing mind was put at ease by the Crusaders’ staff.

“When you get a long-term injury, your thoughts go to the security of yourself and your family, but the management have been awesome in terms of reassuring me that I’m going to be in their plans for the long-term. That made me feel so much better, coming off the field knowing they’ve got my back no matter what,” says Kemara.

Rivez Reihana made a timely return for the Crusaders in the round 11 contest and was able to steer the team to victory in the first five-eighth role.

Reihana and Wallaby veteran James O’Connor will share the playmaker responsibilities for the remainder of the season, with the latter putting together a compelling case for an international recall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crusaders have a bye in round 12 before a top-of-the-table clash with the Chiefs in round 13.