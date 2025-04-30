Crusaders lose young pivot Taha Kemara to ruptured ACL
Taha Kemara has been ruled out of the remaining Super Rugby Pacific season with a ruptured ACL in his left knee.
The 22-year-old playmaker had been enjoying a breakout season in the No. 10 jersey for the Crusaders, but went down in the fifth minute of play against the Highlanders over the weekend and was helped from the field.
A release from the team revealed the extent of his injury on Thursday afternoon.
“We are obviously hurting for Taha and his family, but he is a young man with an incredible drive and work ethic. His resilience is admirable, and he will work really hard to get back on that pitch in a better place than he was before; that’s just who he is,” head coach Rob Penney said.
For the youngster, a racing mind was put at ease by the Crusaders’ staff.
“When you get a long-term injury, your thoughts go to the security of yourself and your family, but the management have been awesome in terms of reassuring me that I’m going to be in their plans for the long-term. That made me feel so much better, coming off the field knowing they’ve got my back no matter what,” says Kemara.
Rivez Reihana made a timely return for the Crusaders in the round 11 contest and was able to steer the team to victory in the first five-eighth role.
Reihana and Wallaby veteran James O’Connor will share the playmaker responsibilities for the remainder of the season, with the latter putting together a compelling case for an international recall.
The Crusaders have a bye in round 12 before a top-of-the-table clash with the Chiefs in round 13.
As the article says, James O’Connor is definitely putting together a case for an international return. As has been discussed in other articles on this site, I think he should make the Wallabies. The sort of composure he showed a fortnight ago, kicking the winning penalty in the wet against the Blues, would be very handy for Australia against the Lions.
Will he be right for the Mooloos this season?
They are talking about Taha Kemara not playing until Super Rugby next year. If that is correct , he will not be. I hope he is. Your Waikato boys are making big contributions to the Crusaders. Xavier Saifoili did well in his first start this year too.
Kemara won’t be available for Mooloos this NPC season but fortunately Waikato will have Damian McKenzie back from his hand injury for the NPC :)
Awful sight , watching Taha Kemara go off in Dunedin. His general play really was coming of age with time in the saddle this year. He will bounce back next year. Rivez Reihana played so well when he came on against the Highlanders for the Crusaders. James O’Connor has been worth his weight in gold, not just because he kicked the winning penalty against the Blues the week before. Canterbury 10 James White is developing nicely too. The Crusaders will be ready to carry on after the bye.
Sad to see this promising young player sidelined but he will no doubt be back next season. Commiserations and best wishes for a speedy recovery