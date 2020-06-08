8:18am, 08 June 2020

Saracens centre Alex Lozowski has signed a new two-year deal with Saracens, but won’t be lining out for the defending Champions Cup champions next season. Instead, Lozowski will spend next season on loan with Top14 side Montpellier before returning to Saracens for the 2021/22 season.

Lozowski was one of a number of players linked with a move away from Saracens following their relegations to the Championship as a result of salary cap breaches, with Top14 giants Toulouse believed to have been interested in securing his signature.

However, the versatile back has instead agreed to a loan move to Montpellier, and will return to Saracens after a year in the French top flight.

Since joining from Wasps in the summer of 2016, Lozowski has made 107 appearances for Saracens.

The 26-year-old impressed in his debut season and earned a first international call-up to the England squad in October 2016 before ultimately earning his debut on the tour to Argentina the following summer.

Having transitioned into the centre during his time as a Saracen, Lozowski has been a prominent figure in the side and showed just that in both the Premiership and Champions Cup finals in the 2018/19 double-winning season.

“I’m really happy to have managed to secure my future with Saracens,” he said.

“It’s a club that have been really good to me over the years and I’ve enjoyed playing here for a long time now.

“I’ll be watching closely and cheering on the lads and hoping they do really, really well next season.

“I think the team spirit and character will take us back to where we want to be.

“I’m glad that I’ll be able to come back and play in a great team with a great bunch of lads the season after next.”

Director of Rugby Mark McCall added: “We are delighted that Alex has chosen to his extend his stay at the club.

“Whilst he has made great progress over the last few years, we firmly believe there is much more to come and we look forward to helping him realise his undoubted potential.”