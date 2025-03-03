Chilean club finds new home, two-time champions knocked off in Super Rugby Americas

Super Rugby Americas had a truly exciting weekend, with two games that were decided with the final whistle and some fine rugby as momentum for the teams continues to build.

Pampas, playing their first home game of the season at the Club Atlético San Isidro, in Buenos Aires, beat two-time champion Peñarol Rugby 24-10, Chilean franchise Selknam celebrated the first game in their new home under the Andes shadow by beating last season’s champion Dogos XV 45-40, whilst Yacare XV was able to defend its lead in Asunción as newcomers Tarucas pressed until the last second, winning 30-27.

After three rounds, Peñarol Rugby and Selknam are joint leaders with ten points each, closely followed by Yacare XV on eight, with three of the remaining four sides on six – Tarucas, Pampas and Dogos XV. Cobras Brasil Rugby has a solitary point having not played this past weekend.

Having had the bye on the first weekend, Pampas XV is the only unbeaten team. After the unlikely draw against Dogos XV (only the fourth in the tournament’s history) a week earlier, a big crowd celebrated under heavy rain as Pampas showed their superiority against neighbours Peñarol Rugby.

The Uruguayans, who took the two-hour ferry across the River Plate, held their own for most of the game, but when they were down one player, in the sin bin, Pampas stepped on the gas and scored tries at each side of the half-time break.

In fact, a 17-point haul was the result of the two yellow cards received by the visitors which, in the end, cost them the game.

Peñarol Rugby did score the game’s finest try when international winger Ignacio Facciolo dived in the left corner after several phases; by then, Portugal’s fullback Manuel Cardoso Pinto had limped off the field with what could be a long-term injury.

Selknam’s new home

Having played in five different venues in three different cities since 2020, Chilean outfit Selknam has finally set their home-base at their Centro de Alto Rendimiento de Rugby.

Chile Rugby’s home since 2000, venue for a number of internationals in the last 20 years, saw the benefits of qualifying to Rugby World Cup 2023 – with government and private funding, a new artificial field was placed last year and facilities were completed in time for this season’s first home game.

In the highest possible constructable point in the city, on the hillside of the Andes Mountains, overlooking the nation’s capital, CARR celebrated an important win in the round’s best game.

Eleven tries were scored, the first after 60 seconds when international Matías Garafulic pounced on a loose ball to run 60 metres unopposed.

Much to the delight of the big crowd, Selknam was leading 29-7 with thirty-five minutes to play, and 36-14 seven minutes later.

Defending champions Dogos XV found an extra gear and scored four tries in those minutes. A day after Puma test incumbent Lautaro Bazán Vélez announced he was quitting XVs to return to sevens, Agustín Moyano scored twice and played with flair for the Argentine side, the flew home with two bonus points.

Tomás Salas, the home fullback, was in the end, the difference, kicking twenty points.

There were sad news for Selknam captain Domingo Saavedra who left the field with what could also be a long-term injury. He replaced twin brother Clemente as captain, who is nursing an injury.

Knowledge and experience

Under lights, Yacare XV showed their experience in their hard-fought 30-27 win against newcomers Tarucas.

Coached by one of Tucumán’s prodigal sons, Ricardo Lefort, the Paraguayan side knew exactly what to expect from the side from central Argentina.

Having scored four tries from rolling mauls in their opening game, Tarucas managed two more through that route in Saturday’s game.

Yacare wisely spoiled the opposition lineout throughout the game, thus denying their deadly weapon.

First-five Joaquín Lamas controlled the game with efficiency and experience in the opening half, with Yacare leading 24-3 after thirty minutes.

The visitors slowly got back into the game, hooker Juan Manuel Vivas adding two tries to his first-round hat-trick. His replacement Diego Fortuny added a third, but his throw-in in the final seconds was stolen in the air and Yacare XV survived for a deserved, yet hard, win.

In the end, it was the experience of a squad with a number of years of professional rugby against a new side cutting their teeth at this level.

Next week

Tarucas will again play at home against Pampas, in a clash that brings back the old rivalry between Tucumán, venue for the game, and Buenos Aires, represented in Super Rugby Americas by Pampas.

Peñarol Rugby will host Selknam on Friday night, renewing the rivalry between Uruguay and Chile, also a preview of what the Rugby World Cup 2027 qualifiers could be like.

Cobras Brasil Rugby travels to Cordoba desperately needing points.