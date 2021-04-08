8:31am, 08 April 2021

Fit-again Cameron Redpath is one of six changes to the Bath XV when they host London Irish in this Friday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final, the midfielder finally recovering from the neck injury that ruined his Guinness Six Nations campaign with Scotland after just a single match.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debut-making 21-year centre excelled on his February 6 Test level appearance versus England at Twickenham, easily eclipsing opposite number Ollie Lawrence who had been a teammate of his when they both played for England at U20s level.

However, Redpath presented the morning after that opening round Six Nations win with a neck injury that ruled him out of the subsequent four Scotland games and it will be this Friday, 62 days after the Twickenham win, that he makes his return to action when he lines out for Bath.

Chris Robshaw joins Jamie Roberts on the latest RugbyPass Offload

Other recalls to the Bath XV after last weekend’s win at Zebre are fellow midfielder by Jonathan Joseph, winger Ruaridh McConnochie, skipper Charlie Ewels and back row pair Josh Bayliss and Zach Mercer. Wales international Taulupe Faletau switches to blindside to accommodate Mercer’s selection at No8.

London Irish defeated Bath in the Gallagher Premiership on March 28, a feisty game that saw two of Stuart Hooper’s players red-carded. Having since beaten Cardiff to qualify for the last-eight in Europe, they now give loosehead Facundo Gigena his first start for the club.

It would be terribly disappointing if Redpath doesn't play again this spring after last Saturday's magnificent debut#SixNations #SCOvWAL https://t.co/8avZwgmYD4 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 11, 2021

“Playing a team twice in three games provides a unique challenge for both sets of players,” said Irish boss Declan Kidney. “We both know each other well, so it will be interesting to see how the players adapt.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BATH: 15. Anthony Watson; 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Cameron Redpath, 11. Ruaridh McConnochie; 10. Orlando Bailey, 9. Ben Spencer; 1. Beno Obano, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Josh McNally, 5. Charlie Ewels (capt), 6. Taulupe Faletau, 7. Josh Bayliss, 8. Zach Mercer. Reps: 16. Jacques du Toit, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. Henry Thomas, 19. Mike Williams, 20. Miles Reid, 21. Will Chudley, 22. Max Clark, 23. Alex Gray.

LONDON IRISH: 15. Tom Parton; 14. Ben Loader, 13. Theo Brophy Clews, 12. Terrence Hepetema, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Paddy Jackson, 9. Nick Phipps; 1. Facundo Gigena, 2. Agustin Creevy, 3. Lovejoy Chawatama, 4. George Nott, 5. Rob Simmons, 6. Matt Rogerson (capt), 7. Blair Cowan, 8. Albert Tuisue. Reps: 16. Matt Cornish, 17. Harry Elrington, 18. Ollie Hoskins, 19. Chunya Munga, 20. Ben Donnell, 21. Sean O’Brien, 22. Ben Meehan, 23. James Stokes.

'It's a unique pathway. Not a lot of guys end up doing it that way in pro rugby and I'd like to see more have that ambition.'@londonirish back row @MattRogerson_8 took the route less travelled to professional rugby, as @heagneyl ??? finds out #LIRvWOR https://t.co/50pwO86O0E — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 14, 2021