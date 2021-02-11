9:53am, 11 February 2021

New Scotland star Cameron Redpath could potentially miss the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations championship due to a neck issue that has refused to settle since the rookie midfielder first presented with the problem last Sunday in the aftermath of the previous day’s win over England.

Redpath was one of the heroes in a sublime performance that catapulted Scotland to their first win at Twickenham since 1983 but he is now one of three starters from that round one match who won’t play this Saturday versus Wales in round two.

While Scottish boss Gregor Townsend sounded expectant that the hamstrung Jamie Ritchie and the achilles/knee-affected Sean Maitland will be quickly back in action and in the running for round three selection versus France on February 28, the outlook was much more uncertain for Redpath regarding his availability for a campaign that culminates with respective March 14 and March 20 matches against Ireland and Italy.

“He presented with a neck issue the day after the game, which hasn’t improved,” said Townsend. “We have been liaising with his club [Bath] after a scan on his neck. He will probably miss the next few weeks but we just never know how quickly these neck issues resolve, but we are optimistic he will be back involved with us at some point later in the championship.

“It’s a neck issue and you’re just waiting to see how it recovers. There is a neural element there and we’re just waiting (for him) to get his strength back.”

The absence of Redpath is hugely disappointing given the immense impact he made in his Test debut, carrying with aplomb and tackling without flinching. James Lang will come in for him against Wales while Darcy Graham and Blade Thomson take over from Maitland and Ritchie.

“Sean had a couple of niggles that were affecting his achilles and his knee which was going to mean he wasn’t going to be able to train this week but we expect him to be back next week, probably down with his club [Saracens] in London.

“Jamie had a hamstring which tightened up during the game. He had to come off but it’s not a serious injury. We expect him to be back in full training next week or if not then in the French week.”

Having buried the hoodoo last Saturday of not winning at Twickenham for 38 years, Scotland will now seek to eradicate another negative stat this weekend, the one telling them that they have not stared the championship with two consecutive wins since 1996 when they followed up an opening day win away in Ireland with a home win over France.

Townsend was unaware that it has been 25 years since Scotland had last made the perfect two-round start. “Thanks for letting me know that because we often don’t know these stats until after when things have been achieved,” he said.

“That is what we have to focus on, earning the victory, earning whatever we achieve. The players have set about that task really well this week in training. I feel there is a buoyant mood but also a real focus that this game is going to be a very tough one and we have to keep improving.”

