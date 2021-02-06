    Scotland player ratings: Scotland have waited 38 years to win at Twickenham. This afternoon that wait came to an end as they toppled Eddie Jones’ side 11-6 to reclaim the Calcutta Cup.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A winning margin of five points did not reflect Scotland’s dominance – they had more than 60 per cent possession – but in difficult conditions they did enough to emulate the team of 1983 and end their 38-year wait for a victory at the home of English rugby.

    Here is our Scotland player ratings after a historic afternoon.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer

    15. STUART HOGG – 8
    Pinned England back time and time again with his siege gun right boot, while looked as lively in attack as he’s been for a long time. Linked well with Redpath and Russell, and led the team well to close out victory.

    14. SEAN MAITLAND – 8
    Put England under pressure through his relentless chasing of every Scottish kick, while showed a couple of nice touches in attack. Nearly latched on to a Russell grubber early on, but an impressive outing on his return.

    13. CHRIS HARRIS – 7
    Led the defensive effort and organised the Scottish back division well, while also getting his hands on the ball. Outplayed his opposite number Henry Slade.

    12. CAM REDPATH – 8
    A fantastic debut for the man courted by Eddie Jones and England. He looked at home in the international game and made a couple of lovely breaks – one notably in the first half where he linked well with Russell. A bright future. Lovely half-break early on after linking with Russell.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    11. DUHAN VAN DER MERWE – 7
    A superb finish for the game’s opening try, but Scotland need to find ways to get the big Worcester-bound wing into the game more. A quiet second half.

    10. FINN RUSSELL – 8
    Some lovely touches in attack, including a cross-kick for van der Merwe. Linked well with Redpath but guilty of over-playing deep inside his own half on a couple of occasions. On another day, the yellow card could have been costly, but Scotland coped well without their talisman.

    9. ALI PRICE – 7
    Early box-kick wobbles knocked his confidence, but he responded well and linked with old mate Russell to orchestrate the Scottish attack.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    1. RORY SUTHERLAND – 8
    Conceded a couple of scrum penalties, but in between times he put Will Stuart under pressure. Added 24 metres from his eight carries. Has become a real mainstay of the pack over the past 12 months.

    2. GEORGE TURNER – 8
    Carried well, especially in close quarters, to give Scotland go-forward ball. Well-timed pass to put Duhan van der Merwe away for the decisive try and 100% accuracy at the lineout.

    3. ZANDER FAGERSON – 8
    After an early wobble, Scotland got on top at the scrum and caused England some real problems in that area. A constant carrier.

    4. SCOTT CUMMINGS – 7
    Another physical showing from the Glasgow lock, who chipped in with 10 tackles. An impressive engine saw him shift to the back-row for the final quarter of an hour and played his part in closing the game out.

    5. JONNY GRAY– 7
    Caused England’s lineout problems and pinched a couple at crucial times. Defensively excellent.

    6. JAMIE RITCHIE – 6
    Worked tirelessly and improved discipline from the autumn, while also a valuable lineout option in attack. Stole one lineout late in the first half that stopped England’s momentum.

    7. HAMISH WATSON – 8
    A constant threat at the breakdown – including the match-winning penalty – while he contributed 11 tackles to the defensive effort.

    8. MATT FAGERSON – 6
    Some tough carries in heavy traffic when Scotland needed go-forward ball, but won’t have enjoyed a couple of wobbles under the high ball that coughed up possession.

    Finding paradise Too much rugby is going to be a thing of the past for the best players in Australasia. Gregor Paul Fire starter Flame-haired Finlay Christie’s decision to remain at the Blues for another year may be bad news for Scotland. Patrick McKendry Cracking the code History shows Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's high-profile move from league to union will not be an easy task. Tom Vinicombe Turbulent times Alex 'Grizz' Wyllie was an enforcer for the All Blacks during some of New Zealand rugby's most chaotic years. Lynn McConnell Unburdened and unbowed Liam Squire sets the record straight on the media storm that was his 2019 season. Tom Vinicombe

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now