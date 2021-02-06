1:50pm, 06 February 2021

Scotland player ratings: Scotland have waited 38 years to win at Twickenham. This afternoon that wait came to an end as they toppled Eddie Jones’ side 11-6 to reclaim the Calcutta Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

A winning margin of five points did not reflect Scotland’s dominance – they had more than 60 per cent possession – but in difficult conditions they did enough to emulate the team of 1983 and end their 38-year wait for a victory at the home of English rugby.

Here is our Scotland player ratings after a historic afternoon.

15. STUART HOGG – 8

Pinned England back time and time again with his siege gun right boot, while looked as lively in attack as he’s been for a long time. Linked well with Redpath and Russell, and led the team well to close out victory.

14. SEAN MAITLAND – 8

Put England under pressure through his relentless chasing of every Scottish kick, while showed a couple of nice touches in attack. Nearly latched on to a Russell grubber early on, but an impressive outing on his return.

13. CHRIS HARRIS – 7

Led the defensive effort and organised the Scottish back division well, while also getting his hands on the ball. Outplayed his opposite number Henry Slade.

12. CAM REDPATH – 8

A fantastic debut for the man courted by Eddie Jones and England. He looked at home in the international game and made a couple of lovely breaks – one notably in the first half where he linked well with Russell. A bright future. Lovely half-break early on after linking with Russell.

ADVERTISEMENT

11. DUHAN VAN DER MERWE – 7

A superb finish for the game’s opening try, but Scotland need to find ways to get the big Worcester-bound wing into the game more. A quiet second half.

10. FINN RUSSELL – 8

Some lovely touches in attack, including a cross-kick for van der Merwe. Linked well with Redpath but guilty of over-playing deep inside his own half on a couple of occasions. On another day, the yellow card could have been costly, but Scotland coped well without their talisman.

9. ALI PRICE – 7

Early box-kick wobbles knocked his confidence, but he responded well and linked with old mate Russell to orchestrate the Scottish attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. RORY SUTHERLAND – 8

Conceded a couple of scrum penalties, but in between times he put Will Stuart under pressure. Added 24 metres from his eight carries. Has become a real mainstay of the pack over the past 12 months.

2. GEORGE TURNER – 8

Carried well, especially in close quarters, to give Scotland go-forward ball. Well-timed pass to put Duhan van der Merwe away for the decisive try and 100% accuracy at the lineout.

PLAYER RATINGS How we rated the England players, who were flattered by the scoreline at Twickenham #ENGvSCOhttps://t.co/HtUedgVBwy — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 6, 2021

3. ZANDER FAGERSON – 8

After an early wobble, Scotland got on top at the scrum and caused England some real problems in that area. A constant carrier.

4. SCOTT CUMMINGS – 7

Another physical showing from the Glasgow lock, who chipped in with 10 tackles. An impressive engine saw him shift to the back-row for the final quarter of an hour and played his part in closing the game out.

5. JONNY GRAY– 7

Caused England’s lineout problems and pinched a couple at crucial times. Defensively excellent.

6. JAMIE RITCHIE – 6

Worked tirelessly and improved discipline from the autumn, while also a valuable lineout option in attack. Stole one lineout late in the first half that stopped England’s momentum.

7. HAMISH WATSON – 8

A constant threat at the breakdown – including the match-winning penalty – while he contributed 11 tackles to the defensive effort.

8. MATT FAGERSON – 6

Some tough carries in heavy traffic when Scotland needed go-forward ball, but won’t have enjoyed a couple of wobbles under the high ball that coughed up possession.