Bulls to bring 13 Boks on tour but forced to leave two behind

Johan Ackermann’s Bulls will depart this Monday for Ireland with 13 Springboks in their ranks for a three-match URC tour that includes Ulster, Connacht and Glasgow.

The Pretorian side will, however, be without several key names.

A failed HIA has ruled out skipper Marcell Coetzee. The big back-row will remain at home under medical supervision after leading the Bulls to opening wins against the Ospreys and Leinster.

Hooker Johann Grobbelaar will take over as captain.

Kurt-Lee Arendse is still nursing a hamstring injury and continues his rehabilitation, though there’s hope the Bok flyer could join the squad later in the campaign.

As per player welfare protocols, tighthead prop Wilco Louw will be replaced after week two by Khuta Mchunu.

Lock Ruan Nortje will also sit out the start of the tour to rest but remains available should an SOS go out.

The Bulls are boosted by the return of Cheswill Jooste, Jan Serfontein and Cobus Wiese. All three missed the Leinster clash at the weekend.

Springboks Handré Pollard, Canan Moodie and Louw are the big name arrivals from the Boks Rugby Championship win, with coach Ackermann admitting the challenge lies in swiftly bedding them into the squad.

“We’ve got individual plans in place, but injuries have already forced one or two changes,” said Ackermann. “Hopefully we’ll integrate them quickly. It’s probably the biggest challenge for Handré, just because he’s the newest addition, while the others have played with us before.”

Touring squad: Alulutho Tshkweni, Canan Moodie, Cheswill Jooste, Cobus Wiese, David Kriel, Devon Williams, Embrose Papier, Francois Kloppers, Gerhard Steenekamp, Handré Pollard, Harold Vorster, Jan Hendrik Wessels, Jan Serfontein, Jean Else, Jeandré Rudolph, JJ Theron, Johann Grobbelaar (capt), Johan Goosen, Keagan Johannes, Marco van Staden, Mornay Smith, Mpilo Gumede, N J van Rensburg, Nama Xaba, Paul de Wet, Reinhardt Ludwig, Sebastian de Klerk, Stravino Jacobs, Wilco Louw, Willie le Roux, Zak Burger.

Non-travelling reserves: Etienne Janneke, Esethu Mnebelele, Khuta Mchunu, Sintu Manjezi, Jacobus Grobbelaar, Kurt-Lee Arendse (pending fitness), Stedman Gans, Sergeal Petersen.