Bulls name 13 Boks in side for French Champions Cup heavyweights
The Bulls have rolled out a “Springbok-heavy” squad for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup opener against defending champions Bordeaux Begles at Loftus Versfeld.
Handré Pollard returns at flyhalf, while a stacked 6-2 bench features Johann Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw.
In total, the matchday group includes 13 Boks. Seven are named in the starting side and six among the replacements.
The selection represents a full overhaul from last week’s URC line-up, with eight new starters drafted in for what the Bulls bill as their entry into “The Greatest Club Rugby Competition in the World”.
Veteran No.8 Marcell Coetzee is back from injury and resumes the captaincy.
While Springboks have flooded back into the team, a number of key players remain unavailable.
Kurt-Lee Arendse (concussion), Cameron Hanekom (hamstring), Ruan Vermaak (achilles), Nama Xaba (longus tendon strain), Jan Serfontein (torn MCL) and Juan Else (concussion) are all still sidelined.
Bordeaux Begles have travelled with plenty of star power of their own as they look to upset a Bulls side that rarely gives much away at home in Pretoria.
Head coach Johan Ackermann said last week he wanted greater intensity and accuracy in their final home outing of the year.
The Bulls fell a little flat in the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup, finishing bottom of their pool and exiting early. A 48-7 win over Stade Français sent them into the Challenge Cup, where they fared better, reaching the quarter finals before Edinburgh ended their run in that competition.
BULLS:
1. Alulutho Tshakweni
2. Akker van der Merwe
3. Mornay Smith
4. Cobus Wiese
5. JF van Heerden
6. Marco van Staden
7. Reinhardt Ludwig
8. Marcell Coetzee
9. Paul De Wet
10. Handré Pollard
11. Sebastian de Klerk
12. Harold Vorster
13. David Kriel
14. Canan Moodie
15. Willie le Roux
REPLACEMENTS:
16. Johann Grobbelaar
17. Gerhard Steenekamp
18. Wilco Louw
19. Ruan Nortje
20. Elrigh Louw
21. Jeandre Rudolph
22. Embrose Papier
23. Stravino Jacobs
