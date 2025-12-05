Bulls name 13 Boks in side for French Champions Cup heavyweights

The Bulls have rolled out a “Springbok-heavy” squad for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup opener against defending champions Bordeaux Begles at Loftus Versfeld.

Handré Pollard returns at flyhalf, while a stacked 6-2 bench features Johann Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, Wilco Louw, Ruan Nortje and Elrigh Louw.

In total, the matchday group includes 13 Boks. Seven are named in the starting side and six among the replacements.

The selection represents a full overhaul from last week’s URC line-up, with eight new starters drafted in for what the Bulls bill as their entry into “The Greatest Club Rugby Competition in the World”.

Veteran No.8 Marcell Coetzee is back from injury and resumes the captaincy.

While Springboks have flooded back into the team, a number of key players remain unavailable.

Kurt-Lee Arendse (concussion), Cameron Hanekom (hamstring), Ruan Vermaak (achilles), Nama Xaba (longus tendon strain), Jan Serfontein (torn MCL) and Juan Else (concussion) are all still sidelined.

Bordeaux Begles have travelled with plenty of star power of their own as they look to upset a Bulls side that rarely gives much away at home in Pretoria.

Head coach Johan Ackermann said last week he wanted greater intensity and accuracy in their final home outing of the year.

The Bulls fell a little flat in the 2024/25 Investec Champions Cup, finishing bottom of their pool and exiting early. A 48-7 win over Stade Français sent them into the Challenge Cup, where they fared better, reaching the quarter finals before Edinburgh ended their run in that competition.

BULLS:

1. Alulutho Tshakweni

2. Akker van der Merwe

3. Mornay Smith

4. Cobus Wiese

5. JF van Heerden

6. Marco van Staden

7. Reinhardt Ludwig

8. Marcell Coetzee

9. Paul De Wet

10. Handré Pollard

11. Sebastian de Klerk

12. Harold Vorster

13. David Kriel

14. Canan Moodie

15. Willie le Roux

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Johann Grobbelaar

17. Gerhard Steenekamp

18. Wilco Louw

19. Ruan Nortje

20. Elrigh Louw

21. Jeandre Rudolph

22. Embrose Papier

23. Stravino Jacobs

