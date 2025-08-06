Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
19 - 15
FT
7 - 41
FT
5 - 7
FT
33 - 15
FT
WOMENS
22 - 39
FT
21 - 27
FT
29 - 10
FT
Friday
02:10
Friday
08:00
Friday
21:05
Friday
21:05
Friday
23:35
Saturday
02:10
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
10:10
Saturday
16:10
Saturday
21:05
Saturday
23:35
Women's Rugby World Cup

Bryan Easson reflects on Scotland's last World Cup and what's different now

Bryan Easson, now in his fifth year at the helm, has guided Scotland to 12 wins in their last 16 Tests (Photo Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The last few weeks haven’t exactly been plain sailing for Scotland.

Unresolved player contracts, discussions over which are expected to resume in September and the announcement that Bryan Easson’s tenure as head coach is about to come to an end is hardly the sort of noise the women’s squad needed in the middle of its preparations for the Rugby World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

To what extent these recent stories have affected the wider squad is unclear. Rachel Malcolm has not been shy in expressing her frustration at the ‘disruption’ among the group which has made her job as captain ‘harder’.

But if there is one attribute of this current Scotland squad, it’s their ability to surprise. Even when it seems that all is lost.

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

Video Spacer

‘This Energy Never Stops’ – Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025

“We didn’t perform to the level that we wanted to perform in the last World Cup in New Zealand, and ever since then we’ve wanted to put on a show that befits this team,” said Easson.

“It’s about putting in the hard work and the effort and performance that you need to show at a World Cup. The big difference for us is that three years ago was our first World Cup in 12 years and I think there was a big thing of us just getting there and probably enjoyed the occasion more than actually performing.

“There’s a lot more experience in the squad now, there’s a lot more understanding of what a World Cup is; it’s the biggest platform there is for all of these players, everybody wants to play in a World Cup and there’s an opportunity every four years and we want to show what we’re all about.”

Having ended the 2021 season with three wins out of four – including two World Cup qualifiers against Ireland and Spain – Scotland suffered a whitewash in the following year’s Six Nations before going on to lose all three of their World Cup pool matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

What's going on with Scotland in 'very disruptive' pre-World Cup period?

Not for the first time in Scottish rugby history, off field issues are getting in the way when all focus should be on the upcoming Summer Tests and the Rugby World Cup in England.

Read Now

Indeed, the losing streak stretched to 12 after the opening three rounds of the 2023 Six Nations, leading some to question whether the Scots had really turned the corner.

What followed was a remarkable surge in form: two wins at home to finish the campaign, and unbeaten run en route to the WXV2 title in South Africa which was then backed up with a second-place finish in 2024 behind Australia and a pair of rare away Six Nations wins against Wales and Italy.

Despite an up-and-down 2025 Six Nations, there’s now an aura about this Scotland women’s side that, far from being content with spirited defeats, are now no longer accepting these losses.

“The balance in the squad also helps us,” Easson explains. “We’ve got a lot of youngsters coming in and their win rate is a lot higher now than it would have been three years ago. So, some of these players are used to winning and they see a loss as a really difficult thing to accept, and that’s a good thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’ve had 14 wins out of 23 matches [since April 2023] and about a 60%-win rate, so we’ve got to use that and allow the senior players to show the youngsters what it’s like to play at a World Cup, and likewise it’s up to the youngsters to show their excitement of going to the World Cup as well.

“I think we’re in a good spot and there is a good blend of youth and maturity.”

Part of that blend of youth and maturity has come in the form of an expanded player pool in the women’s game in Scotland. Mirroring its male counterparts, both Glasgow and Edinburgh can now tap into burgeoning talent through franchise setups that compete in the Celtic Challenge, while the British University and Colleges Sport (BUCS) clubs continue to provide top-level competition across the United Kingdom.

Related

Lana Skeldon: Photography, golf and switching off ahead of World Cup

During the extended Scotland training squad’s recent 10 days of downtime, Scotland hooker Lana Skeldon could be found at the driving range or out in nature taking photos.

Read Now

The widening of the pool has allowed players like Edinburgh fly-half Hannah Ramsay to break into the national squad; having made her debut off the bench in the narrow defeat to Italy in July, Ramsay got the nod for her first start at 10 for Scotland’s 27-21 loss in the final World Cup warm-up match against Ireland in Cork.

The influx of youth integrating the squad can only be seen as a good thing for the Scottish setup, not only through the creation of adequate pathways to expand the game, but also in pushing the established players to a higher level.

“Playing in the BUCS league has been a big help for me and my game,” Ramsay says. “Playing a lot of different teams and players down in England has really developed my game, and it’s been really helpful to spend time with other players as well.

“I made a good relationship with Mia Clarke, who was my nine throughout Celtic Challenge, the same with Lucy McRae, Nicole Flynn, that’s been essential to my progression into the national squad.

“The biggest learning curve for me has been the detail; there’s a lot more detail than in club rugby but Nellie [Helen Nelson] and Thommo [Lisa Thompson] just make it look so easy, so it’s up to me to be able to get that level of calmness on the pitch.”

Scotland have had some dark, dark days over the years and, while they are not completely out of the woods just yet, there is little doubt that the Easson era has brought a degree of optimism around this squad that has seldom been seen over the last 20 years.

The spectre of player contracts still looms large on the horizon, as does the need to scope a suitable successor to Easson. Scottish Rugby has its fair share of housekeeping to do but, before that, Easson and his squad have to ensure they deliver a performance on the world stage that matches their increasingly lofty aspirations.

Related

Emma Wassell returns to Scotland's World Cup training squad World Cup after chest tumour

Emma Wassell has been included in Scotland’s Women’s Rugby World Cup training squad after recovering from a benign tumour in her chest.

Read Now

“A lot of people talk about pressure being a privilege and to go a World Cup is a privilege; the girls need to use this pressure in a good way and to their advantage,” says Easson. “They are excited for the most part.

“We’re now seventh in the world, we were fifth so teams will look at us, they have a challenge playing us and we need to make sure that we are up to the task and ready for that challenge.

“There is probably more pressure on us because there is an expectation that we should be winning games, which is a good thing, and it shows where we’ve come from. But, at the same time, we don’t want to stand still and that’s what we want to show at the World Cup, that we have made progress and that we’re continuing to make progress on the biggest stage.”

Which Scotland players made our Top 50 Women’s list ahead of the Rugby World Cup? View list here.

Recommended

Trailfinders Women sign second Black Fern for next season

BREAKING

Black Ferns Sevens coach talks new challenges to historic stretch of dominance

INTERVIEW

Eight year wait for World Cup return is almost over for England's Meg Jones

INTERVIEW

RugbyPass goes LIVE with Top 50 Women's Players

BREAKING


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The ten best sevens converts heading to the World Cup

2
2

England star 'inspired by the Lionesses' seeks to become rugby's Chloe Kelly

3

Rhona Lloyd finds her ‘why’ again ahead of Rugby World Cup 2025

1
4

Honourable Mentions: Who else could have made the Top 50 list?

16
5

'I'm ready': Jorja Miller embraces golden edge at first Rugby World Cup

9
6

World Rugby to launch 'next phase' of player welfare technology

5
7

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe reacts to winning RugbyPass Top 50 crown

35
8

England complete prep for Women’s Rugby World Cup with win over France

4

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

This year's title is likely to be decided by a momentous double-header between the All Blacks and Springboks.

33
LONG READ

Can the All Blacks convert Tupou Vaa'i into a destructive back row enforcer?

The missing link in the All Blacks' armoury is an athletic, big-boned No 6 and Scott Robertson thinks he's found the answer

20
LONG READ

How the Springboks’ No 10 options will keep the All Blacks guessing

With three strong fly-half contenders, the Springboks' unpredictability makes life harder for their Rugby Championship opponents.

60

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 19 minutes ago
All Blacks Sevens star Etene Nanai-Seturo poised for European move

Playing the Top 14 could be a great step for Etene. For unknown reasons he hasn’t got the call up to the ABs and he is being hindered by too much of the domestics season revolving around his struggling NPC team, if he could build year on year instead of having to reset each year, he could develop exceptional accuracy in all his high skill areas, tackle evasion, positional play, kicking, etc that will basically demand an All Black selection.

Top 14 might be the best place to do that and he could be a useful Richie Mo’unga type signing for the next incoming Lions tour, if he didn’t immediately choose to represent his lineage if going offshore, that is.



...

1 Go to comments
M
MR 43 minutes ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

From memory it was the BFs only loss (as they didn't get out of their pool) at that Cup which was a bit odd and brought changes at successive tournaments when more teams were involved

3 Go to comments
J
JW 47 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

Perhaps make the RC crown different to the individual crowns but following a golf handicap type system? Make RC crown ‘best performing biannual team’ (most improved), using a system more like crickets World Test Championship, where for Rugby Championship you simple total the ‘Test Ranking points Gained’ over a period, so that means even the likes of Fiji can win it by squiring a few wins but which give them much bigger points gains compared to say SA who would get very little points gains from all the opponents below them (if ranked 1st in world etc)?

17 Go to comments
S
SF 53 minutes ago
'There's no future': Former All Blacks pick their halfback for first Argentina Test

And you still think the springboks are my countrymen? The pot calling the kettle black? Damn colonial Dutchmen!

43 Go to comments
J
JW 54 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

But it needs to be 6 teams really, so that’s a 6 year period. I like the host idea, it’s kinda cool, but even with next years tours, that’s no primetime rugby tests for a month or more. I think theres got to be a better way.

17 Go to comments
J
JW 59 minutes ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

There is no difference between RC rivalries and individual, they are one in the same.

Good point around WC years though, you’ve outlined the problem with RC all along, it’s format.



...

17 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Enjoy the last real Rugby Championship as the end looms

You’re making no sense using the word ‘doubt’ Ben. Grammatically it’s not describing anything correctly, you need a different word in it’s place, or another word in place of ‘future’ if doubt is the emotion you’re trying to express. You don’t doubt the future of SR, you doubt that something specific is going to happen in the future, like a restructure or it’s ending, etc. So I’m not sure if your trying to doubt something, or actually having a different emotion about it’s future.

Personally, I’m excited by the Rugby Championship from next year. You make a great point about about how the individual battles against SA and for the Bledisloe have more meaning than ‘new’ titles like the RC or Freedom Cup though, but it’s really the contested model of those titles that is exciting, whether they can be contested in a cool way, and eventually, once these are as old and history infused as the Bledisloe or 6N is now, they will all be melded into one and the mentioned of RC will have the same impact.



...

17 Go to comments
F
Flankly 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Yes - I expect White and O’Connor as 9 and 10. Their best chance is smart game management and in-game adjustments, vs athleticism in the half-backs. Experience will be valuable.

I don’t think that White will get away with much, despite Faf not being there to keep him in check …



...

15 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thanks Nick. Not just Mortlock agreeing with you about JAS but I hope his comments influence Joe to move him. Am not particularly confident against SA but let’s see. With your points around the wallabies defence troubles, and with parling leaving is there any word on Wallabies getting a defence coach? It’s must needed.

Would love to see Lonergan get a run in south Africa



...

33 Go to comments
C
Can I have a word your Honour? 1 hour ago
The 'politics' that forced Sam Burgess to end dream of captaining England

Sam Burgess just didn’t adapt to the intricacies of Rugby regardless of whatever position he was tried in. He came to Rugby as the promised next big thing to make an immediate positive impact but was instead a total flop. He took the money, didn’t deliver, he was found out, went to the NRL in Australia. Simples

5 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Thank you oh rugby guru for your fascinating rugby insight. I can see how you gained your green badge.

33 Go to comments
P
PM 1 hour ago
England Rugby confirm 25-man enhanced elite player contract group for 2025/26

Eddie was an absolute rockstar from 2016 to 2019 but he’s an absolute alpha-male dictator and covid brought the worst out in him, which is where he also fell out with the media and once results went against him, he was toast. Then angry Eddie emerged from 2021 and it all got very difficult and unpleasant and destroyed the legacy he built.

I am certain that NZ have improved since last summer but The Rugby Championships will show if they are a match for SA, who look very strong.



...

31 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
World Cup memories- Fiona Coghlan: 'The Black Ferns were gracious in defeat'

I remember the way NZ media & fans were talking in the lead up, the game was a done deal. After all, we’d just won four RWCs in a row. Nek minit. 🤣

3 Go to comments
K
KD 1 hour ago
Top 50 Women's Rugby Players of 2025: Who made the cut? | RugbyPass

Not one South African. And just having beaten New Zealand women,!

38 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 1 hour ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

It’s going to be interesting to see if they start Nic White and try the same fox terrier and Skelton as the “enforcer” tactics.

Hopefully O’Keefe will be quick with a card if Skelton tries his hit from behind tactics again.



...

15 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 hour ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

if you think the Bok will win at Eden park you are delusional.

33 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
World Cup memories- Stacey Waaka: 'As I limped off the field, I felt deeply gutted'

Great insight. Also, the Thompson head clash on Portia wasn’t “accidental”, it was reckless, at best, careless. Hit in the head late, upright, & at pace with zero time for Portia to avoid, defend, brace, or react. A sitting duck, no less.

1 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
'Face value': The internal Wallabies chat on South Africa at Ellis Park

Agree. It feels like they are working towards that game in which things click. But let’s not under-estimate the Australian ability to disrupt. We are certainly going to see some of that on Saturday.

15 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'

Ike having connections to the paranormal would explain much tbf…

33 Go to comments
N
NB 3 hours ago
'There is little chance of any upset of the established order in 2025 Rugby Championship'



I expect them to win both tests in Argie but one will be close. I reckon they will do the double over the Boks but I do think they will lose one to Australia.

Bold prediction SK!



...

33 Go to comments