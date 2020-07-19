6:14pm, 19 July 2020

The Brumbies have revealed their first every Indigenous playing jersey and a Retro jersey to celebrate 25 years of Super Rugby.

The side will run out in the Indigenous jersey, designed by local artist Budda Connors, in their round six Super Rugby AU clash against the Queensland Reds at GIO Stadium on August 1.

The predominantly white strip features the ACT region’s iconic Brindabella Mountain Range with the hooves of wild Brumbies morphing into the footprints of the 10 Indigenous men to have played for the club who are represented by the ‘U’ shapes around the circular meeting place in the centre.

The design is based on the 2020 captain’s run shirt, the third Indigenous shirt the side has worn for their final training session before each game day.

The 25 Year Retro jersey pays homage to the first Brumbies jersey from 1996 with the club’s original logo appearing on the left hand side with the traditional collar a throwback to a bygone era.

The back of the supporter jersey will also feature the 36 names of the 1996 inaugural Brumbies playing squad and coach Rod Macqueen.

Brumbies winger and proud Indigenous man, Andy Muirhead said: “Being indigenous myself, it’s pretty special. Hopefully I get a chance to wear it on the field if selected and if not I know the boys will be happy to wear it and represent the Indigenous community.

“We’ve got a really diverse group here and something we do well is recognise that with the likes of the Pasifika jersey and this Indigenous jersey, they’re always special weeks.

“At the start of lockdown, we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to wear this jersey in 2020 so to be able to know we will is really exciting for everyone in the squad.”

– with Brumbies Rugby

