Rugby World Cup

Bouza link adds spice to Pool C: RWC 2027 head-to-head records

Then and now - Pablo Bouza 10 years apart, as defence coach of Argentina (left) and head coach of Spain (right). Photos: Getty Images

With just nine rankings places between the top three teams, Pool C has a very competitive feel about it.

Argentina and Fiji are ranked sixth and eighth, while fast-improving Spain are only one off their all-time best position, lying in 15th.

Former Puma, Pablo Bouza, has masterminded that charge as head coach of Los Leones and will relish the task of taking on his countrymen in Australia, adding further intrigue to a pool that has the potential to be full of storylines.

VIDEO

Here’s the overall Test head-to-head records of the teams involved, plus details of the previous Rugby World Cup encounters, listing the highest-ranked team first:

Argentina (6) vs Fiji (8)
The two-place gap in the rankings between the Pumas and Fiji is the closest between any Band 1 and 2 teams drawn in the same pool. But in terms of fixtures, they have been worlds apart, with the last meeting some 22 years ago, on the eve of Rugby World Cup 2003.

The only previous Rugby World Cup meeting at Rugby Park in Hamilton was won convincingly by Fiji, and was both teams’ first-ever Rugby World Cup fixture. Fiji’s participation had been jeopardised by a military coup in the country shortly before the inaugural tournament began, but they arrived, albeit later than every other team, and made the quarter-finals despite playing three matches in seven days.

Test head-to-head record: Played 4 – Argentina leads 3-1

Past RWC results: 1987 Pool – Argentina 9-28 Fiji

Argentina (6) v Spain (15)
Another new Rugby World Cup fixture, with the Spanish-speaking countries’ five previous meetings all falling outside of the tournament, and all won by Argentina. However, Spain’s head coach Pablo Bouza is very familiar to the Pumas, having won 36 caps for Argentina between 1996 and 2007 at No.8 and lock. He played for them at RWC 2003 and was defence coach at RWC 2015.

The most recent clash between the teams was at the home ground of Athletico Madrid in August 2023, the Pumas winning the battle of the big cats, 62-3. The closest Spain’s Los Leones (the Lions) have come to beating Argentina are the nine-point defeats in 1982 and 1992.

Test head-to-head record: Played 5 – Argentina leads 5-0

Past RWC results: N/A

Argentina (6) v Canada (25)
Argentina and Canada will come together for the first time at a Rugby World Cup. The teams have met nine times in the past but not since 2005, when Canada snapped a five-game losing streak against Los Pumas with a memorable 22-15 victory in Calgary. However, the Canadians have lost six subsequent meetings with a second-string Argentina XV side since then.

Test head-to-head record: Argentina leads 6-3

Past RWC results: N/A

RWC 2027 Pool C

Fiji (8) v Spain (15)
After a 22-year gap between the first and second clashes, Fiji and Spain have met three times in the last four years, and as recently as last month, when Los Leones gave the Pacific Islanders a real fright before losing 41-33. Again, the teams have never met before at a Rugby World Cup.

Test head-to-head record: Played 4 – Fiji leads 4-0

Past RWC results: N/A

Fiji (8) v Canada (25)
Fiji and Canada are well accustomed to one another, thanks to their participation in the Pacific Nations Cup. The sides met in the USA in this year’s cross-continental tournament, Fiji winning 63-10 in Denver. Electric winger, Kalaveti Ravouvou, scored a hat-trick for rampant Fiji, who won at a canter despite losing prop Mesake Doge to a 20-minute red card.

The teams have met at three previous Rugby World Cups, with Canada winning the first clash in 1991 and Fiji the next two, also in France in 1999, and then in Cardiff in 2007.

Test head-to-head record: Played 13 – Fiji leads 10-3

Past RWC results: 1991 Pool – Canada 13-3 Fiji; 1999 Pool – Fiji 38-22 Canada; 2007 Pool – Fiji 29-16 Canada

Spain (15) v Canada (25)
Neutrals will hope this is a repeat of the thrilling clash between the teams in Edmonton in July this year, which Spain won with the last kick of the match, 24-23. Gonzalo López was Los Leones’ hero, the centre slotting the ball through the poles with the clock in the red.

The teams have met a total of five times, and they have generally been high-scoring affairs, with an average of 69 points per game, but the 2027 encounter will be the first at a Rugby World Cup.

Test head-to-head record: Played 5 – Spain leads 3-2

Past RWC results: N/A

Contepomi highlights 'interesting' matchup in Argentina's RWC pool

Los Pumas haven't played the Flying Fijians in 20 years, but coach Felipe Contepomi insists they know how dangerous their Pool C rivals will be.

Read Now


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

Comments on RugbyPass

u
unknown 11 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 51 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

94 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

He needs to not deliberately eye-gouge!

46 Go to comments
