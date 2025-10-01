'Bonkers decision': Social media reacts to Steve Diamond dismissal

Newcastle Red Bulls’ decision to sack Director of Rugby Steve Diamond hasn’t gone down well with their fans on social media, with the overwhelming majority of them believing he deserved a chance to work with a bigger budget.

The Austrian-owned energy drinks giant have wasted no time in announcing the club’s new management structure, with new head coach Alan Dickens reporting to Sporting General Manager Neil McIlroy.

Meanwhile, former Director of Rugby, John Fletcher, is returning to Kingston Park as Academy and Pathways Director, and Jonny Petrie is becoming Managing Director.

Peter Graham, on X, seemed to sum up most people’s thoughts in just two words: “Bonkers decision”, while TigerSimon on The Red Bulls Sports Network page said, “Really, really harsh on Dimes. Dimes doesn’t fit RB’s corporate model?”

‘The Boyfriend’ added, “I think it is a shame, for sure. He came in, stuck with it through a terrible time, and was making some choice selections now he had a budget; what a shame he won’t get to see any of that come to fruition.

“Maybe we’re seeing something of how RB like to operate, with everything aiming to be on what they see as a higher level..? Still a shocker, though, there’s plenty else I’d have changed at KP before Dimes!”

Rogerandout tried to put a positive spin on it: “Disappointed as I thought he did a good job in difficult circumstances. He made good signings, considerably superior to Codling, with an equally tiny budget. On the positive side, it is a statement of intent, and to my mind, it means that a considerable budget is now available, and that has not been the case. They are all pieces of meat, be they players or coaches in professional sport.”

The Bear was scathing of the decision, letting his feelings be known on X: “Rugby continues to stumble inexorably towards the failed business model of football. We are in danger of losing the whole ethos of our sport.”